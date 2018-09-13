Suspending aid to N-state not done lightly: US
WASHINGTON: US National Security Adviser John Bolton said that the decision to suspend military aid to Pakistan was not taken lightly as the Trump administration was fully aware of the consequences of taking such an action against a nuclear weapons state.
In his address to a Washington think-tank — the Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy Studies — earlier this week, Mr Bolton also said that the US wanted Pakistan to cooperate fully in war against terrorism as “it’s a matter of extraordinary importance” to America.
“It was before my time, but the Trump administration did not take the decision to cancel a substantial part of the military aid package to Pakistan lightly,” he said.
“It was done knowing full well that Pakistan is a nuclear weapons state, and the risk that the government could fall into the hands of terrorists that would get control of those nuclear weapons was particularly serious.”
In January, President Donald Trump suspended most of military aid to Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of allowing the Taliban to use its territory for attacks in Afghanistan. Last week, the Pentagon urged Congress to allow it to use for other purpose the funds that had been set aside for Pakistan.
The re-allocation ended the possibility that the funds earmarked for Pakistan could be released if Islamabad agreed to take the required action against various terrorist groups.
But during his visit to Islamabad last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had pressed the new Pakistani government that it was still possible to “reset” the US-Pakistan relationship if Pakistan agreed to rein in the groups reportedly operating from its soil.
Mr Bolton said Secretary Pompeo wanted to convey the message that “we hoped and expected that Pakistan would cooperate fully in the war against terrorism, which they had committed to do.”
He said terrorism was “a serious threat” to the entire subcontinent but Pakistan needed to act against terrorists because it’s also a threat to its own existence.
He said terrorism was also “a matter of extraordinary importance for the United States” and that’s why it wanted the new Pakistani government to address it.
Mr Bolton said during his visit to Islamabad, Secretary Pompeo wanted to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan but could not.
Although a journalist reminded him that Mr Khan chaired the meeting between the US and Pakistani delegations, Mr Bolton did not correct himself.
This caused some to speculate that perhaps Mr Pompeo wanted a separate meeting with the prime minister.
Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2018
What word does this guy eve live in?
Now U.S is coming to seances. Trump will however spoil relations with its former friends.
terrorism was also "a matter of extraordinary importance for the United States” Terrorism is also a matter of extraordinary importance to Pakistan. Pakistan has paid dearly in fighting terrorism along with USA. Pakistan in most cases has done her job, it is United States that needs to find a peaceful solution. Do More USA.
Looks like Imran was not interested in secret 1 on 1 meeting with Pompeo.
keep your comments and think tanks to yourself America!
Stop pointing fingers. American leave Afghanistan stop blaming others for their own loss, it's another Vietnam with Trillions of dollars lost. Night time landing in Northern Afghanistan by the Russian planes are not for Christmas celebration.
IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!
Bolton does not know ground realities!
What does this aid has to do with Pakistan being a nuclear state. This is not an aid but the money owed to Pakistan to fight Americas war against terror.
John Bolton needs to retire. His thinking capability is being compromised by his age. He should now enjoy a retired life with his grand kids.
That's life, you lose some good old friends and you make some new ones, like Russia. A failed South Asian policy won't achieve nothing.
More and more sanctions likely to come.
Mr. John Bolton is such a liar. Mr. Pompeo did meet Imran Khan.
This proves that the Yankees lies too, and keep it going untill other starts believing it.
Liars
In times of need, only true friends step forward to assist. US delegation came for 5 hours to make demands and inform that they are withdrawing any help that was needed. The Chinese delegation came spent three days and reaffirmed support ,asked what else we needed and made no demands.
Not to hard to see who is genuine friend and who is foe.