PM Khan acknowledges ISI's contribution to national security

Dawn.comSeptember 12, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday acknowledged the Inter-Services Intelligence's (ISI) contribution towards national security and counter-terrorism efforts during a visit to the agency's headquarter, where he was received by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General of ISI Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar.

PM Khan, after arriving the ISI HQ in Islamabad, laid floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada and offered Fateha, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The prime minister said that the ISI is Pakistan's first line of defence and that the government and people of the country stand behind their armed forces and their intelligence agencies.

He was also briefed about various strategic intelligence and national security matters during his visit to the ISI headquarter.

