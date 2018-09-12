DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India ends Pakistan's fairy-tale run at SAFF Championship

Dawn.comUpdated September 12, 2018

Email

Pakistan forward Hassan Bashir in action against India — Twitter
Pakistan forward Hassan Bashir in action against India — Twitter

India defeated Pakistan 3-1 in the semi-final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The defeat ended Pakistan's fairy-tale run in the tournament, where the Men in Green — taking part at an international event after three years — exceeded everyone's expectations.

Even in defeat, the Pakistan players gave a good account of their game, holding a far higher-ranked Indian side to a goalless first half before all hell broke loose in the second.

Their resistance ended in the 49th minute when India's Ashique Kuruniyan delivered a low ball that was poked home by striker Manvir Singh.

Singh got his second of the night in the 69th minute before Sumeet Passi added a third seven minutes from time.

Mohsin Ali and Lallianzuala Chhangte were both sent off in the 86th minute before Pakistan found a late consolation.

By that time, however, India had effectively sealed the win and booked their berth in the final opposite Maldives.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Ashton
Sep 12, 2018 08:32pm

Much more experienced Indian side? Pakistan senior team was playing against Indian u23 team

FARID
Sep 12, 2018 08:36pm

Well Done Pakistan Football Team to reach the semi finals after a long break from internationals Keep Improving Guys ...

Indian
Sep 12, 2018 08:38pm

Congratulations to Indian team!!

Naveen Mohan
Sep 12, 2018 08:56pm

Pakistan plays football. really?

Ali
Sep 12, 2018 08:59pm

No problems if India played well then the deserve credit. Well played.

susmita
Sep 12, 2018 09:03pm

@Naveen Mohan - india's fifa rank is 96. so,man, both are in worst category only...

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 12, 2018

Gas price reform

THE Economic Coordination Committee has taken the right decision in turning down the gas price increase proposed by...
September 12, 2018

Five million houses

SUCCESSIVE governments have been unforgivably negligent about housing needs in the country despite the fact that the...
September 12, 2018

Women’s vote

ONCE again, PTI’s Shaukat Ali Yousafzai defeated PML-N’s Rashad Khan in the Shangla-I by-election that took ...
Updated September 11, 2018

CPEC confusion

WHEN the new government sat down with the Chinese to ‘renew’ cooperation under the CPEC project, the day was...
September 11, 2018

Cabinet expansion

THE federal cabinet is set for expansion with four new members scheduled to be sworn in today. With the PTI-led...
Updated September 11, 2018

Trans rights

A TRANS woman suffering severe burns on 80pc of her body was found outside a taxi stand in Sahiwal last week, when a...