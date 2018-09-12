India ends Pakistan's fairy-tale run at SAFF Championship

India defeated Pakistan 3-1 in the semi-final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The defeat ended Pakistan's fairy-tale run in the tournament, where the Men in Green — taking part at an international event after three years — exceeded everyone's expectations.

Even in defeat, the Pakistan players gave a good account of their game, holding a far higher-ranked Indian side to a goalless first half before all hell broke loose in the second.

Their resistance ended in the 49th minute when India's Ashique Kuruniyan delivered a low ball that was poked home by striker Manvir Singh.

Singh got his second of the night in the 69th minute before Sumeet Passi added a third seven minutes from time.

Mohsin Ali and Lallianzuala Chhangte were both sent off in the 86th minute before Pakistan found a late consolation.

By that time, however, India had effectively sealed the win and booked their berth in the final opposite Maldives.