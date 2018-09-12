India ends Pakistan's fairy-tale run at SAFF Championship
India defeated Pakistan 3-1 in the semi-final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.
The defeat ended Pakistan's fairy-tale run in the tournament, where the Men in Green — taking part at an international event after three years — exceeded everyone's expectations.
Even in defeat, the Pakistan players gave a good account of their game, holding a far higher-ranked Indian side to a goalless first half before all hell broke loose in the second.
Their resistance ended in the 49th minute when India's Ashique Kuruniyan delivered a low ball that was poked home by striker Manvir Singh.
Singh got his second of the night in the 69th minute before Sumeet Passi added a third seven minutes from time.
Mohsin Ali and Lallianzuala Chhangte were both sent off in the 86th minute before Pakistan found a late consolation.
By that time, however, India had effectively sealed the win and booked their berth in the final opposite Maldives.
Comments (6)
Much more experienced Indian side? Pakistan senior team was playing against Indian u23 team
Well Done Pakistan Football Team to reach the semi finals after a long break from internationals Keep Improving Guys ...
Congratulations to Indian team!!
Pakistan plays football. really?
No problems if India played well then the deserve credit. Well played.
@Naveen Mohan - india's fifa rank is 96. so,man, both are in worst category only...