Sarfraz Bugti wins election on vacated Senate seat

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday won the election on a Senate seat vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Naimatullah Zehri.

According to the official result announced by Returning Officer Niaz Ahmed Baloch, Bugti secured 37 of the total 61 votes — almost double the tally of Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal's Rehmatullah Kakar, whose final tally stood at 20 despite the support of Balochistan National Party and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party .

Independent candidates Alauddin Marri — the province's former interim chief minister — and Mir Ghulam Dastagir Badeeni were also in the running in today's poll but neither managed to secure a vote.

Meanwhile, four of the 61 voters did not cast a vote in any candidate's favour.

The Senate seat that Bugti won today was vacated after Zehri stepped down following his election to the Balochistan Assembly in the July 25 general elections.