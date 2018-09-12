DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sarfraz Bugti wins election on vacated Senate seat

Syed Ali ShahSeptember 12, 2018

Email

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday won the election on a Senate seat vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Naimatullah Zehri.

According to the official result announced by Returning Officer Niaz Ahmed Baloch, Bugti secured 37 of the total 61 votes — almost double the tally of Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal's Rehmatullah Kakar, whose final tally stood at 20 despite the support of Balochistan National Party and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party .

Independent candidates Alauddin Marri — the province's former interim chief minister — and Mir Ghulam Dastagir Badeeni were also in the running in today's poll but neither managed to secure a vote.

Meanwhile, four of the 61 voters did not cast a vote in any candidate's favour.

The Senate seat that Bugti won today was vacated after Zehri stepped down following his election to the Balochistan Assembly in the July 25 general elections.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 12, 2018

Gas price reform

THE Economic Coordination Committee has taken the right decision in turning down the gas price increase proposed by...
September 12, 2018

Five million houses

SUCCESSIVE governments have been unforgivably negligent about housing needs in the country despite the fact that the...
September 12, 2018

Women’s vote

ONCE again, PTI’s Shaukat Ali Yousafzai defeated PML-N’s Rashad Khan in the Shangla-I by-election that took ...
Updated September 11, 2018

CPEC confusion

WHEN the new government sat down with the Chinese to ‘renew’ cooperation under the CPEC project, the day was...
September 11, 2018

Cabinet expansion

THE federal cabinet is set for expansion with four new members scheduled to be sworn in today. With the PTI-led...
Updated September 11, 2018

Trans rights

A TRANS woman suffering severe burns on 80pc of her body was found outside a taxi stand in Sahiwal last week, when a...