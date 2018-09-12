Mian Channu youth accuses police of torturing him to extract 'confession'

A young male resident of Mian Channu, Khanewal, has accused local police of torturing him on the suspicion that he owned weapons illegally, DawnNews TV reported on Wednesday.

The victim, Adnan, said he was taken to the Talamba Police Station on Tuesday, where officials tied him to a charpoy and beat him with sticks and shoes over the night. He said he still bore bruises on his back from the torture.

He claimed that the police had tortured him to force a confession that he owned unlicensed weapons.

Five police constables and an assistant sub-inspector were involved in the torture, Adnan said, adding that the investigation officer seemed to be drunk.

A medical examination report from a private hospital in the area confirmed that Adnan did indeed bore marks of torture on his body. However, police are not issuing a docket that will allow Adnan to get a medical examination from the District Headquarters hospital, as is the procedure in such cases, DawnNews TV reported.

Following Adnan's allegations, the residents of the area have been protesting against police brutality. Deputy Superintendent of Police Falak Shabbir had said that he does not have enough information about the incident and will investigate.