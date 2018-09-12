DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM wants proposals on LG system finalised in 48 hours

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated September 12, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting on tribal areas at the PM Office on Tuesday. — PPI
Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting on tribal areas at the PM Office on Tuesday. — PPI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the special committee on local bodies to finalise within the next 48 hours its recommendations regarding changes in the existing local government system in the country.

The directive was issued by Mr Khan during a meeting of the committee at the Prime Minister Office here on Tuesday. According to an official handout, the meeting attended by representatives from the four provinces deliberated upon various proposals about the local government system.

During a meeting of the federal cabinet last month, the prime minister had constituted six task forces to suggest steps to implement the government’s 100-day plan of ‘change’ and introduce reforms in different sectors, including civil services and the local government system.

The prime minister has also constituted a task force to suggest measures for implementation of the planned merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairs meeting to review progress of Fata merger with KP

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had announced during its election campaign and after assuming power that it planned to introduce a KP-like local government system throughout the country for better delivery of services to the masses. Opposition parties, particularly the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, have opposed the move and decided to resist it.

Fata merger

Meanwhile, the prime minister also presided over a meeting to review the progress of merger of Fata with KP.

According to the official news agency APP, the prime minister assured the participants that the federal government would provide additional resources req­uired for the uplift of the tribal areas, besides playing an effective role in allocation of a development package meant for the areas out of the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

The meeting took stock of the progress on the merger of the tribal areas and different administrative and legal measures taken in this regard.

The prime minister called for ensuring the implementation of the new system aimed at merger of the tribal areas with KP while keeping in view the prevalent traditions and customs of the tribesmen. He stressed the need for consultations with the tribesmen on implementation of the new system. Employment opportunities for the youth of the areas should be ensured and no one should be made jobless as a result of the administrative measures, he said.

The prime minister said the specific quota for the tribal people in educational institutions and universities should not be affected. He called for expediting the efforts for introduction of the local government system in the tribal areas.

For consultation and seeking feedback of the tribal people with regard to the progress and prosperity of the areas, swift introduction of the local government system was a requisite, Mr Khan observed. He underscored the need for improving the conditions in the areas of health and education. The mechanism for speedy and inexpensive justice should also be evolved, he said.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Law Minister Dr Farogh Nas­eem, Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri, KP Governor Shah Farman and Chief Min­ister Mahmood Khan, Adviser to the PM Shahzad Arbab, federal and provincial secretaries and other officials.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

September 12, 2018

Gas price reform

THE Economic Coordination Committee has taken the right decision in turning down the gas price increase proposed by...
September 12, 2018

Five million houses

SUCCESSIVE governments have been unforgivably negligent about housing needs in the country despite the fact that the...
September 12, 2018

Women’s vote

ONCE again, PTI’s Shaukat Ali Yousafzai defeated PML-N’s Rashad Khan in the Shangla-I by-election that took ...
Updated September 11, 2018

CPEC confusion

WHEN the new government sat down with the Chinese to ‘renew’ cooperation under the CPEC project, the day was...
September 11, 2018

Cabinet expansion

THE federal cabinet is set for expansion with four new members scheduled to be sworn in today. With the PTI-led...
Updated September 11, 2018

Trans rights

A TRANS woman suffering severe burns on 80pc of her body was found outside a taxi stand in Sahiwal last week, when a...