Govt allows Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to attend Kulsoom funeral in Lahore on parole

The government on Wednesday said it would allow incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to attend the funeral of his late wife and PML-N stalwart, Kulsoom Nawaz, along with Maryam Nawaz. The father and daughter will be granted parole to attend her last rites.

According to DawnNews, Nawaz and Maryam boarded a special plane after being released from Adiala Jail in order to be taken to Jati Umra. Members of the Sharif family were also reportedly on the special plane going to Lahore.

Kulsoom passed away in London on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with lymphoma.

Reuters quoted Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry as saying: "We have just received a request from the family, and, Inshallah, we will be granting parole.”

He said Nawaz and Maryam would be freed for 12 hours on the day of the funeral and burial, which is likely to take place in three to four days after the body is flown back home from London.

Nawaz, Maryam have been serving time in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi after an accountability court ruled that they had assets beyond known income.

Punjab prison rules

According to rule 545B of the Punjab Prison Rules 1978, "The provincial government or the District Coordination Officer may permit a well behaved prisoner to participate in the funeral of his blood or other relative of the first degree subject to his safety and security under adequate police escort.

(ii) The prisoner shall not leave the place specified in the permission order.

(iii) The police escort shall be responsible for the safety and security of the prisoner when the prisoner is attending the funeral and this responsibility shall commence when the prisoner is taken out of the prison and continue till his re-admission into the prison.

(iv) The duration of permission granted under this rule may not ordinarily exceed twelve hours, depending on the circumstance of each case, which shall not include the time consumed for journey, to and from the" prison

Kulsoom's remains will be brought back by relative to Lahore, where the funeral is expected to take place at the family home in Raiwind. Details of the funeral have not yet been released.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told the Associated Press that arrangements were being made to bring her remains back to Pakistan for burial.

Party leader Khawaja Imran Nazeer, speaking to the media in Lahore, said Begum Kulsoom may be laid to rest in the family home at Raiwind, but clarified that all decisions will be finalised only after consultation between family members. He said in case the family decides to bury her in Pakistan, the repatriation process may take two or three days.

Begum Kulsoom, 68, had been placed on life support earlier today as her health began deteriorating, sources at London's Harley Street Clinic had told GeoNews.