Govt allows Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to attend Kulsoom funeral in Lahore on parole

Dawn.comUpdated September 12, 2018

The government on Wednesday said it would allow incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to attend the funeral of his late wife and PML-N stalwart, Kulsoom Nawaz, along with Maryam Nawaz. The father and daughter will be granted parole to attend her last rites.

According to DawnNews, Nawaz and Maryam boarded a special plane after being released from Adiala Jail in order to be taken to Jati Umra. Members of the Sharif family were also reportedly on the special plane going to Lahore.

Kulsoom passed away in London on Tuesday after a prolonged battle with lymphoma.

Reuters quoted Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry as saying: "We have just received a request from the family, and, Inshallah, we will be granting parole.”

He said Nawaz and Maryam would be freed for 12 hours on the day of the funeral and burial, which is likely to take place in three to four days after the body is flown back home from London.

Read more: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passes away

Nawaz, Maryam have been serving time in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi after an accountability court ruled that they had assets beyond known income.

Punjab prison rules

According to rule 545B of the Punjab Prison Rules 1978, "The provincial government or the District Coordination Officer may permit a well behaved prisoner to participate in the funeral of his blood or other relative of the first degree subject to his safety and security under adequate police escort.

(ii) The prisoner shall not leave the place specified in the permission order.

(iii) The police escort shall be responsible for the safety and security of the prisoner when the prisoner is attending the funeral and this responsibility shall commence when the prisoner is taken out of the prison and continue till his re-admission into the prison.

(iv) The duration of permission granted under this rule may not ordinarily exceed twelve hours, depending on the circumstance of each case, which shall not include the time consumed for journey, to and from the" prison

Earlier: Nawaz Sharif, Maryam arrested by NAB

Kulsoom's remains will be brought back by relative to Lahore, where the funeral is expected to take place at the family home in Raiwind. Details of the funeral have not yet been released.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told the Associated Press that arrangements were being made to bring her remains back to Pakistan for burial.

Party leader Khawaja Imran Nazeer, speaking to the media in Lahore, said Begum Kulsoom may be laid to rest in the family home at Raiwind, but clarified that all decisions will be finalised only after consultation between family members. He said in case the family decides to bury her in Pakistan, the repatriation process may take two or three days.

Begum Kulsoom, 68, had been placed on life support earlier today as her health began deteriorating, sources at London's Harley Street Clinic had told GeoNews.

ABE
Sep 12, 2018 01:48am

As long as neither of the paroled use this somber occassion to make political speeches or heep scorn on the justice system, the new government or that they are innocent.

Harmony-1©
Sep 12, 2018 02:07am

Nice gesture from the government to do it so early. They should appreciate this.

KP
Sep 12, 2018 02:15am

RIP.

AW
Sep 12, 2018 02:16am

Parole granted should be strictly as per law without any special privileges or considerations so the rule of law is upheld

MALIK
Sep 12, 2018 02:24am

Why 12 hours while this could be extended under (iv) The duration of permission granted under this rule may not ordinarily exceed twelve hours, depending on the circumstance of each case, which shall not include the time consumed for journey, to and from the" prison. In other words this word "may" and "ordinairly" means this could be relaxed further than 12 hours. While I condole the death to the Sharif family, I also like this to be extended to include qul (third day) and the 40th day of the death which is custom in our families. Also, I am requesting everyone to well behaved to Mian Sahib and his family durring this trying times for him.

Zak
Sep 12, 2018 02:25am

Compassion from PTI government in time of their distress.

Uza Syed
Sep 12, 2018 02:28am

The funeral of the deceased is planned in three to four days, if this is so then and the rule allows 12 hours to attend funerals of close relatives then under what law are they already released, that is three to four days in advance, and put on special plane to Jatti Umra palace. The rule is conditional for well behaved criminals, since when looting the public wealth and dishonesty qualifies these thugs as well behaved. Shame on the PTI and this joke of rule of law!

Dr Gray
Sep 12, 2018 02:37am

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

Dilruba
Sep 12, 2018 03:07am

Hassan and Hussain will attend the funeral?

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Sep 12, 2018 03:17am

This is good govt but these people will politicize the event.

Aunty Kulsoom was a good lady RIP, but not her family they have made life of ever aveage Pakistan difficult buried them in debt and have taken away most basic rights from them as a human no good hospital no wonder they have to go to London for treatments. What a sad irony of my people.

Saad Khan
Sep 12, 2018 03:18am

Good job by the Government.

