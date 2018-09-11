DAWN.COM

PM Khan vows to utilise all available govt resources for Fata's development

September 11, 2018

Centre will strive to get a development package for the tribal areas in the NFC Award, says PM Imran Khan. —Radio Pakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to use all resources available with the government's to ensure the development and provision of facilities to erstwhile tribal areas, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

PM Khan said this during a high-level meeting to discuss the smooth merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The centre will also strive to get a development package for the tribal areas in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award," the premier said, also stressing the need to improve education and health standards in the area and to provide the people with quick and inexpensive justice.

PM Khan issued these directives to enforce local government system in erstwhile tribal areas in line with suggestions and decisions of the people for the development of the tribal belt.

"The quota reserved for tribal people in schools, colleges, and universities should not be affected in any way," the premier said.

The prime minister said that consultation with tribal people will be ensured while implementing the new system in the area, adding that "the customs and traditions of the tribal people" will be taken under consideration while implementing the new system.

