Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

AFPUpdated September 11, 2018

James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of Mohammed Shami on the final day of the fifth Test cricket match. —AFP
James Anderson became the most successful fast bowler in Test history when he sealed England's 118-run win over India at the Oval on Tuesday.

With just one wicket to fall, and Anderson needing one more to break the record of 563 he had shared with retired Australia great Glenn McGrath, the 36-year-old Lancashire paceman bowled Mohammed Shami to give England victory in the fifth Test and a 4-1 series win.

India were dismissed for 345 on the fifth and final day, having been set a mammoth 464 for victory. They collapsed to two for three before a sixth-wicket stand of 204 between opener KL Rahul (149) and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant (114) gave them hope of an improbable win.

But leg-spinner Adil Rashid took two for three in 12 balls to remove both century-makers after tea, with India then struggling at 328 for seven.

England declared their second innings at 423 for eight on Monday.

Alastair Cook made 147 in his final Test innings before international retirement and England captain Joe Root hit 125, with the pair putting on 259 for the third wicket.

Cook's innings meant he became just the fifth player in history, after Australia's Reggie Duff, Bill Ponsford and Greg Chappell and India's Mohammad Azharuddin to score hundreds in both their first and last Tests.

Comments (4)

1000 characters
J,Gamble
Sep 11, 2018 08:31pm

A nice innings by the Indian opener. Congratulations,

AXH
Sep 11, 2018 09:00pm

A valiant effort from the youngsters. They did provide a glimpse of hope. There were three out for one run and then around 325 for five. This is test cricket at its best.

Sarah
Sep 11, 2018 09:42pm

4-1 Congratulations England well played England.

Sarah
Sep 11, 2018 09:46pm

Very few player have contributed in world cricket like Younis Khan and Misbah in Test cricket for there nation.Whenever Pakistan needed they were there like SOLID WALL.Other's play hit and miss game.

