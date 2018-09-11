DAWN.COM

ECP orders recount in Larkana's PS-13

Fahad ChaudhrySeptember 11, 2018

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday ordered a recount for PS-13 (Larkana).

The recount was ordered after an ECP bench, headed by the chief election commissioner, heard a petition filed by Grand Democratic Alliance candidate Adil Altaf for recounting in the constituency.

According to the petition, a total of 103,965 votes were casted in the constituency, out of which 99,379 votes were found to be correctly polled.

This means that the number of discarded votes stood at 4,586, while the difference between the winner and the runner-up candidate was only 899 votes.

Pakistan Peoples Party's Hizbullah Bughio had earlier won the seat.

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Irfan Ali
Sep 11, 2018 05:09pm

Great news!

M. Saeed
Sep 11, 2018 05:13pm

All these recountings and repeated objections cum objections prove beyond doubt that we are still far from being a dependable nation in anything. Much hyped Naya Pakistan notwithstanding.

