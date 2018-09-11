ECP orders recount in Larkana's PS-13

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday ordered a recount for PS-13 (Larkana).

The recount was ordered after an ECP bench, headed by the chief election commissioner, heard a petition filed by Grand Democratic Alliance candidate Adil Altaf for recounting in the constituency.

According to the petition, a total of 103,965 votes were casted in the constituency, out of which 99,379 votes were found to be correctly polled.

This means that the number of discarded votes stood at 4,586, while the difference between the winner and the runner-up candidate was only 899 votes.

Pakistan Peoples Party's Hizbullah Bughio had earlier won the seat.