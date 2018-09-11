DAWN.COM

US warns ICC against probing its troops for excesses in Afghanistan

AFPUpdated September 11, 2018

WASHINGTON: The United States threatened on Monday to arrest and sanction judges and other officials of the International Criminal Court if it moves to charge any American who served in Afghanistan with war crimes.

White House National Security Adviser John Bolton called the Hague-based rights body “unaccountable” and “outright dangerous” to the United States, Israel and other allies, and said any probe of US service members would be “an utterly unfounded, unjustifiable investigation”.

“If the court comes after us, Israel or other US allies, we will not sit quietly,” Bolton said.

He said the US was prepared to slap financial sanctions and criminal charges on officials of the court if they proceed against any Americans.

“We will ban its judges and prosecutors from entering the United States. We will sanction their funds in the US financial system, and we will prosecute them in the US criminal system,” he added.

“We will do the same for any company or state that assists an ICC investigation of Americans,” he said.

John Bolton made the comments in a speech in Washington to the Federalist Society, a powerful association of legal conservatives.

Detainee abuse

Bolton pointed to an ICC prosecutor’s request in November last year to open an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by the US military and intelligence officials in Afghanistan, especially over the abuse of detainees.

Neither Afghanistan nor any other government party to the ICC’s Rome statute has requested an investigation, Bolton said.

He said the ICC could formally open the investigation “any day now”. He also cited a recent move by Palestinian leaders to have Israeli officials prosecuted at the ICC for human rights violations.

“The United States will use any means necessary to protect our citizens and those of our allies from unjust prosecution by this illegitimate court,” Bolton said.

“We will not cooperate with the ICC. We will provide no assistance to the ICC. We certainly will not join the ICC. We will let the ICC die on its own.”

The condemnation of the ICC added to the White House’s rejection of many supranational institutions and treaties the president does not believe benefit the United States.

Bolton also condemned the record of the court since it formally started up in 2002, and argued that most major nations had not joined.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2018

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Pakistan First
Sep 11, 2018 09:15am

Lawless AMERICA...

Dawn
Sep 11, 2018 09:17am

Why? Is USA above the law?

Jalaluddin S. Hussain
Sep 11, 2018 09:18am

Shameful!

Shah
Sep 11, 2018 09:23am

The US reaction seems typical of a nation which is guilty of war crimes.

anand
Sep 11, 2018 09:48am

No more drama

Orakzai
Sep 11, 2018 09:49am

Let us see who wins now .ICC or govt of America.

SDA
Sep 11, 2018 09:52am

Full dictatorship!

Sanity
Sep 11, 2018 10:22am

This so called democracy is only a drama. We MUST put our nation and national interest first, everything else is secondary.

Fahd A
Sep 11, 2018 10:39am

This is the justice US ha for the world and it wOnders y ppl hate her

LOVE YOUR COUNTRY
Sep 11, 2018 10:40am

Thugs and criminals do not recognise courts.

