DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Soomro declines offer to become minister of state

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated September 11, 2018

Email

ISLAMABAD: The oath-taking ceremony of the four new ministers in the federal cabinet scheduled to be held on Monday afternoon was postponed at the last moment after former Senate chairman Mohammadmian Soomro refused to become a minister of state.

Sources in the government told Dawn that Mr Soomro, who had been elected an MNA on the ticket of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) from Jacobabad in the July 25 general elections, declined the offer of becoming a minister of state for privatisation when he came to know about the summary of the Cabinet Division in this regard.

The ceremony, the sources said, was now expected to be held on Tuesday.

They said the senior PTI leadership was in contact with Mr Soomro and trying to pacify him. However, they said, it was unclear if Prime Minister Imran Khan had agreed to make Mr Soomro a full-fledged minister or decided to keep him out of his cabinet.

According to an official announ­cement by the Prime Minister Office which was issued on Satur­day, the four new members of the federal cabinet are Mohammad­mian Soomro, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, MNA from Karachi, Murad Saeed, MNA from Swat, and Umar Ayub Khan, MNA from Haripur.

Mr Ayub and Mr Zaidi have been allocated the portfolios of energy and maritime affairs, respectively. The portfolio of Mr Saeed was to be allotted later.

The statement had not made it clear whether those being inducted into the cabinet would serve as full-fledged ministers or they would be assigned the status of minister of state.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

On again, off again

On again, off again

The story is best told not by handshakes, but the messages that Pakistan and the US sent out.

Editorial

Updated September 11, 2018

CPEC confusion

WHEN the new government sat down with the Chinese to ‘renew’ cooperation under the CPEC project, the day was...
September 11, 2018

Cabinet expansion

THE federal cabinet is set for expansion with four new members scheduled to be sworn in today. With the PTI-led...
September 11, 2018

Trans rights

A TRANS woman suffering severe burns on 80pc of her body was found outside a taxi stand in Sahiwal last week, when a...
September 10, 2018

Afghan refugee crisis

IT is a protracted refugee crisis and all facets of the challenge surrounding the Afghan refugees in Pakistan ...
September 10, 2018

Suicide prevention

TODAY marks World Suicide Prevention Day — a day that demands sombre reflection in Pakistan, followed by decisive...
September 10, 2018

Neglecting healthcare

A SURPRISE visit by the Sindh health minister to Jacobabad Civil Hospital left not only the facility’s medical...