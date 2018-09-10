DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan, China refute Financial Times' CPEC report, resolve to expand cooperation

Dawn.comSeptember 10, 2018

Email

The governments of both Pakistan and China on Monday refuted an article published in the Financial Times (FT) which had alleged that Pakistan is looking to renegotiate its position in Beijing's Belt-Road Initiative (BRI).

In the article "Pakistan rethinks its role in Xi’s Belt and Road plan" the FT, while quoting Adviser for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, said Pakistan "should put everything on hold for a year so we can get our act together."

The adviser for commerce was also quoted as saying that the Chinese companies "received tax breaks ... and have an undue advantage in Pakistan; this is one of the things we’re looking at because it’s not fair that Pakistani companies should be disadvantaged.”

The article also mentions Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's recent statement that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) "has not inflicted a debt burden on Pakistan. When these projects get completed and enter into operation, they will unleash huge economic benefits.”

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Textile on Monday, the Pakistan government "rejects the article especially the title."

"The statements attributed to Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile have been taken out of context and distorted," the statement said while reiterating that CPEC is a "national priority for the government."

Moreover, China also issued a statement through its embassy in Islamabad and said there was a "firm consensus between China and Pakistan that CPEC is a mutually beneficial project and both governments will carry it forward according to the needs of Pakistan".

The statement from the Chinese embassy called the FT article "ill-intentioned" and "based on distorted and misquoted information."

Later in the day, the government issued another statement saying Pakistan and China will continue to work towards implementing ongoing CPEC projects and expand the initiative to new areas of cooperation, Radio Pakistan reported.

RadioPak, while quoting a statement of the Foreign Office, said that the new areas that the two governments would work on include "socio-economic development, poverty alleviation, anti-corruption, agricultural cooperation and industrial development."

The state-run website said that this resolve to expand the Pak-China partnership was reached during FM' Yi's three-day visit to Pakistan.

CPEC, PAK CHINA RELATIONS
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Raising the bar

Raising the bar

Actively barring women from voting may soon end, but many obstacles remain.

Editorial

September 10, 2018

Afghan refugee crisis

IT is a protracted refugee crisis and all facets of the challenge surrounding the Afghan refugees in Pakistan ...
September 10, 2018

Suicide prevention

TODAY marks World Suicide Prevention Day — a day that demands sombre reflection in Pakistan, followed by decisive...
September 10, 2018

Neglecting healthcare

A SURPRISE visit by the Sindh health minister to Jacobabad Civil Hospital left not only the facility’s medical...
Updated September 09, 2018

Donating to the economy

At a time when twin deficits are increasing to worrisome levels, govt's focus should be on macroeconomic fundamentals.
Updated September 09, 2018

Idlib offensive

A new offensive in the country’s Idlib governorate looms, as Bashar's forces plan to retake the region from the rebels.
Updated September 09, 2018

Harassment on campus

Legal procedures to tackle harassment are ineffectively implemented on campuses.