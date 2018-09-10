Gen Bajwa donates Rs1bn for dam fund on military's behalf
Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called on Chief Justice Saqib Nisar at the Supreme Court to present a cheque of Rs1,005.99 million as the army's donation to the Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dams Fund set up by the apex court, according to a statement issued by the SC.
In July, the armed forces of Pakistan had announced they would contribute funds for the construction of the Diamer-Basha and Mohmand dams.
“The officers of army, navy and air force will contribute their two days’ pay, while soldiers [will be donating] one day’s pay to the announced fund for this national cause,” the military's spokesperson had said.
Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to the nation in a brief televised address to appeal for donations to the dams fund set up by the Supreme Court.
"When Pakistan was made, every Pakistani had 5,600 cubic metres of water. Today, that stands at only 1,000 cubic metres."
"We have storage capacity of only 30 days for water when the safe period for water storage is 120 days. India has a capacity of 90 days. This is why making the dam for us is so important."
Warning of the rapid depletion in Pakistan's water resources, the premier said the country would face drought-like conditions by 2025 if immediate steps were not taken.
"I want to commend Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar [for starting the dams fund], but this was not his job," he had said. "This was the job of civilian leaders who knew this was going to swell into a crisis but did nothing to thwart it."
"I want to take over the fund-raising and want overseas Pakistanis to contribute like they used to do for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, he had said.
The prime minister asked all overseas Pakistanis to make as many donations as they can to the dams fund in dollars to plug the country's depleting foreign exchange reserves as well as provide funding to start building dams, which he said he would personally oversee.
"I will safeguard your donations [against misuse]," he had promised.
Sarfraz and co chip in with Rs3.2m
Hours before the COAS handed over the cheque to the chief justice, Pakistan cricket team also made its contribution to the dam fund, according to captain Sarfraz Ahmed.
The national team, which is busy preparing for the upcoming Asia Cup 2018 these days, deposited Rs3.2 million.
"Each player contributed Rs200,000 to the cause," shared Sarfraz.
Sir population has grown many folds
Why cant we simply slice all budgets including defense to the agreed amount and use it to for dam construction? Why it is important that first funds are released reach to the department and then department give it back for dam construction. I am sorry but all this seems lacks seriousness. May be just 5% cut from all the heads?
Is this new money ontop of the 1.93 billion already collected or just the actual contribution that was already snnouncec earlier through enforced pay cuts?
Yet another example set by Pak Armed Forces. Thank you for all your sacrifices.
Well done our brave, loyal and patriotic army, we are proud of you.
@Nomi Goraya Because as of yet, these are donations, which a person can give as he pleases. Some and some less.
I am sorry General Bajwa, but the civilian government should not be the sole bearer of this blame. Remember, Pakistan has been been under military rule for over 3 decades. Therefore, you have no right to blame a civilian government who until 10 years ago have had proper democracy implemented.
Well done. Way to go. This will surely induce a lot of people to donate.
@Uzair That is the point that cost of dam is not as we PLEASE we need to have certain fixed amount to construct the dam if we seriously want to built the dam. If you have mega project like dam then you need to slice your other budgetary needs. Why not to built Kalabagh dam which is far more easy site if we are so much concerned about the water shortages.
Excellent move by the COAS. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Dam fund should also be collected from water consumers. Every household uses water, whether it be council supplied or ground water. They should pay based on consumption if not paying a water bill already. This can be based on electricity consumption and can start from anyone consuming 300 units to pay, say Rs300pm, and those consuming above 500 units, to pay Rs 500pm. If you don't tax the very commodity that you are trying to save, you won't get anywhere. And what's better than using that tax to safeguard its availability in future.
PAK ARMY ZINDABAD
Why dont they cut defense budget by $500million per year and we can have money for dam right now.
In the UK and other developed countries, introduction of water meters has resulted in significant reduction in water consumption. People who used a hosepipe to wash their car, now make use of a bucket as now it hurts their pockets if they waste water. Previously they would pay a fixed amount on estimated consumption based on number of a household inhabitants. We should also move to such a system for managing this resource to avoid any wastage and improve water table.
We certainly trust you Prime Minister. But do tell us that if 10 overseas Pakistanis contribute $1000 each and within the hour another Pakistani in Pakistan can easily take out $10000 on a trip to Dubai, how does it help?
Other institiutions of the country have also require to play their role in contribution!
These funds and coalition efforts are making Pakistanis united, something which was missing since a few years. These endeavors make me feel like a proud, yet concerned citizen of Pakistan.
Yeh Dharti Meri Maa Hai!