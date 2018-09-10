DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Gen Bajwa donates Rs1bn for dam fund on military's behalf

Dawn.comUpdated September 10, 2018

Email

COAS calls on CJP Saqib Nisar, presents cheque of Rs1005.99 million as donation for Diamer-Basha and Mohmand dams. —Photo courtesy SC
COAS calls on CJP Saqib Nisar, presents cheque of Rs1005.99 million as donation for Diamer-Basha and Mohmand dams. —Photo courtesy SC

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called on Chief Justice Saqib Nisar at the Supreme Court to present a cheque of Rs1,005.99 million as the army's donation to the Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dams Fund set up by the apex court, according to a statement issued by the SC.

In July, the armed forces of Pakistan had announced they would contribute funds for the construction of the Diamer-Basha and Mohmand dams.

“The officers of army, navy and air force will contribute their two days’ pay, while soldiers [will be donating] one day’s pay to the announced fund for this national cause,” the military's spokesperson had said.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to the nation in a brief televised address to appeal for donations to the dams fund set up by the Supreme Court.

"When Pakistan was made, every Pakistani had 5,600 cubic metres of water. Today, that stands at only 1,000 cubic metres."

"We have storage capacity of only 30 days for water when the safe period for water storage is 120 days. India has a capacity of 90 days. This is why making the dam for us is so important."

Warning of the rapid depletion in Pakistan's water resources, the premier said the country would face drought-like conditions by 2025 if immediate steps were not taken.

"I want to commend Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar [for starting the dams fund], but this was not his job," he had said. "This was the job of civilian leaders who knew this was going to swell into a crisis but did nothing to thwart it."

"I want to take over the fund-raising and want overseas Pakistanis to contribute like they used to do for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, he had said.

The prime minister asked all overseas Pakistanis to make as many donations as they can to the dams fund in dollars to plug the country's depleting foreign exchange reserves as well as provide funding to start building dams, which he said he would personally oversee.

"I will safeguard your donations [against misuse]," he had promised.

Sarfraz and co chip in with Rs3.2m

Hours before the COAS handed over the cheque to the chief justice, Pakistan cricket team also made its contribution to the dam fund, according to captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

The national team, which is busy preparing for the upcoming Asia Cup 2018 these days, deposited Rs3.2 million.

"Each player contributed Rs200,000 to the cause," shared Sarfraz.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

1000 characters
Surya Kant Agrawal
Sep 10, 2018 06:04pm

Sir population has grown many folds

Nomi Goraya
Sep 10, 2018 06:14pm

Why cant we simply slice all budgets including defense to the agreed amount and use it to for dam construction? Why it is important that first funds are released reach to the department and then department give it back for dam construction. I am sorry but all this seems lacks seriousness. May be just 5% cut from all the heads?

Inaccurate
Sep 10, 2018 06:19pm

Is this new money ontop of the 1.93 billion already collected or just the actual contribution that was already snnouncec earlier through enforced pay cuts?

Anonymouseeeee
Sep 10, 2018 06:22pm

Yet another example set by Pak Armed Forces. Thank you for all your sacrifices.

Garib Awam ki_Awaz
Sep 10, 2018 06:25pm

Well done our brave, loyal and patriotic army, we are proud of you.

Uzair
Sep 10, 2018 06:27pm

@Nomi Goraya Because as of yet, these are donations, which a person can give as he pleases. Some and some less.

SadFaces
Sep 10, 2018 06:32pm

I am sorry General Bajwa, but the civilian government should not be the sole bearer of this blame. Remember, Pakistan has been been under military rule for over 3 decades. Therefore, you have no right to blame a civilian government who until 10 years ago have had proper democracy implemented.

Saad Saeed
Sep 10, 2018 06:40pm

Well done. Way to go. This will surely induce a lot of people to donate.

Nomi Goraya
Sep 10, 2018 06:41pm

@Uzair That is the point that cost of dam is not as we PLEASE we need to have certain fixed amount to construct the dam if we seriously want to built the dam. If you have mega project like dam then you need to slice your other budgetary needs. Why not to built Kalabagh dam which is far more easy site if we are so much concerned about the water shortages.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 10, 2018 06:43pm

Excellent move by the COAS. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Perplexed
Sep 10, 2018 06:46pm

Dam fund should also be collected from water consumers. Every household uses water, whether it be council supplied or ground water. They should pay based on consumption if not paying a water bill already. This can be based on electricity consumption and can start from anyone consuming 300 units to pay, say Rs300pm, and those consuming above 500 units, to pay Rs 500pm. If you don't tax the very commodity that you are trying to save, you won't get anywhere. And what's better than using that tax to safeguard its availability in future.

DARA KHAN
Sep 10, 2018 06:47pm

PAK ARMY ZINDABAD

zahid
Sep 10, 2018 06:48pm

Why dont they cut defense budget by $500million per year and we can have money for dam right now.

Perplexed
Sep 10, 2018 06:48pm

In the UK and other developed countries, introduction of water meters has resulted in significant reduction in water consumption. People who used a hosepipe to wash their car, now make use of a bucket as now it hurts their pockets if they waste water. Previously they would pay a fixed amount on estimated consumption based on number of a household inhabitants. We should also move to such a system for managing this resource to avoid any wastage and improve water table.

Zafars
Sep 10, 2018 06:53pm

We certainly trust you Prime Minister. But do tell us that if 10 overseas Pakistanis contribute $1000 each and within the hour another Pakistani in Pakistan can easily take out $10000 on a trip to Dubai, how does it help?

dramjad
Sep 10, 2018 06:57pm

Other institiutions of the country have also require to play their role in contribution!

Proud Pakistani
Sep 10, 2018 06:59pm

These funds and coalition efforts are making Pakistanis united, something which was missing since a few years. These endeavors make me feel like a proud, yet concerned citizen of Pakistan.

Yeh Dharti Meri Maa Hai!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Raising the bar

Raising the bar

Actively barring women from voting may soon end, but many obstacles remain.

Editorial

September 10, 2018

Afghan refugee crisis

IT is a protracted refugee crisis and all facets of the challenge surrounding the Afghan refugees in Pakistan ...
September 10, 2018

Suicide prevention

TODAY marks World Suicide Prevention Day — a day that demands sombre reflection in Pakistan, followed by decisive...
September 10, 2018

Neglecting healthcare

A SURPRISE visit by the Sindh health minister to Jacobabad Civil Hospital left not only the facility’s medical...
Updated September 09, 2018

Donating to the economy

At a time when twin deficits are increasing to worrisome levels, govt's focus should be on macroeconomic fundamentals.
Updated September 09, 2018

Idlib offensive

A new offensive in the country’s Idlib governorate looms, as Bashar's forces plan to retake the region from the rebels.
Updated September 09, 2018

Harassment on campus

Legal procedures to tackle harassment are ineffectively implemented on campuses.