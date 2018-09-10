DAWN.COM

ECC scraps proposed 46pc hike in gas prices

Dawn.comUpdated September 10, 2018

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Monday decided not to go through with a proposed 46 per cent hike in gas tariffs despite Prime Minister Imran Khan having okayed the move last week, Radio Pakistan reported citing Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

On September 4, the prime minister had given the petroleum division his go-ahead to raise gas price across the country — a move that would have seen domestic and commercial consumers bear the heaviest brunt.

Read: What the experts have to say about PTI's 46% gas tariff hike

The proposed hike, however, was shot down by the ECC today in a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Asad Umar, according to Chaudhry.

The information minister said that a new plan — one that does not affect the poor spectrum of the society but ratchets up the contribution of the affluent to reduce the gas sector deficit — will be formulated.

A final decision in this regard, Chaudhry said, will be taken by the prime minister.

Chaudhry blamed the previous PML-N government for the gas sector deficit, which he claimed has soared to Rs156 billion per annum.

"When the PML-N govt was formed in 2013, there wasn't even a rupee of deficit," he said. "But their experienced team allowed the deficit to grow to Rs156bn annually in the five years since."

The minister urged former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to explain how the deficits grew to such an extent when "he had claimed that there will be greenery (prosperity) everywhere" due to the deals he has signed.

Furthermore, Chaudhry observed that the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has also increased by 70 per cent, and vowed that measures will be taken to bring it under control.

He said that the ECC has also decided to import 100,000 ton of urea, which will be provided at subsidised rates to the farmer community.

Sep 10, 2018 07:21pm

A sane decision considering the plight of poor people. I do recommend that government should not announce anything before having detailed discussion and assessing political fallouts, otherwise U-Turns does not go well for states and never impress critics.

Saad Khan
Sep 10, 2018 07:27pm

The sooner PTI realizes that they are in the government better it is. Blaming previous govts will bear no result. They should start focusing on delievering on their promises

Lahori kid
Sep 10, 2018 07:33pm

I think its time for the new government to think long and hard about the decisions they want to make, more importantly, they should discuss is with the ECC before going public with what they plan to do. If they keep making U turns, they are all going to eventually run into themselves.

KHK
Sep 10, 2018 07:41pm

What is the meaning of discrimination?

Tariq, Lahore
Sep 10, 2018 07:48pm

The naya admin needs to conduct some research before going to the press on their proposed new ideology being applied to the masses!

Khan
Sep 10, 2018 07:53pm

This shows how much they know about running Government.

