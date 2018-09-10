Alastair Cook scores century in farewell Test against India
September 10, 2018
Alastair Cook scored his 33rd Test century on Monday in his farewell international match at the Oval, bringing the curtain down on a record-breaking England career in style.
Cook, who scored 71 in the first innings, reached his century off 210 balls, with eight boundaries.
He reached the mark in dramatic fashion when he scampered a single only for the fielder's throw to flash across the ground and over the boundary rope for four overthrows.
Cook removed his helmet and raised his arms as the Oval crowd went berserk.
Comments (10)
It will be difficult for India to get back into the test at this stage. Most likely, it is either ENG's or a draw.
4-1 to England and another failure for neighbours
Great cricketer with illustrious cricketing career and excellent farewell on-the-ground performance against the most media-hyped team in the world at the famous and historic Oval Cricket Stadium in London, England. What a gallant and honorable way to retire from international cricket? Why can't South Asian cricketers follow suit and retire with dignity, respect and honor the same way as Alastair Cook of England did?
Wonderful achievement.
Pakistan have drawn last two series they played in England while India lost 4-0 in 2011, 3-1 in 2014 and now 4-1 in 2018
What a boring series this result was expected but I thought India will atleast put up a fight but than I remember they’re not Pakistan team Indians can only play on dust bowls of Bangalore, Nagpur and Delhi
both Indians and Pakistanis feel it difficult to play their best particularly on bouncy and swinging pitches. they adjust to the conditions towards the end of their tours. India will have to review their performance in the wake of their bad performance in the 5th test.
I hope this time Indian batsmen may try their best to draw this match. I fail to understand the debacle of Indian batsmen in England. Indians have shown their inability to prove their ability for batting and bowling. They proved themselves totally failure to cope with the conditions. Since there are two more days remaining for this last test match so Indian batsmen should try their best to stay on crease for long time session by session. As far as my knowledge is concerned about test matches the batsman who is having patience to stays on crease on long session then runs will be coming. Indian batsmen is failure due to lack of technique to play in english conditions.
@BhaRAT What difference does it make. After all it’s a game.
@BhaRAT Still hardly any international cricket team comes & plays in Pakistan.