Alastair Cook scores century in farewell Test against India

AFPUpdated September 10, 2018

England's Alastair Cook celebrates his century during play on the fourth day of the fifth Test cricket match between England and India — AFP
Alastair Cook scored his 33rd Test century on Monday in his farewell international match at the Oval, bringing the curtain down on a record-breaking England career in style.

Cook, who scored 71 in the first innings, reached his century off 210 balls, with eight boundaries.

He reached the mark in dramatic fashion when he scampered a single only for the fielder's throw to flash across the ground and over the boundary rope for four overthrows.

Cook removed his helmet and raised his arms as the Oval crowd went berserk.

AXH
Sep 10, 2018 05:19pm

It will be difficult for India to get back into the test at this stage. Most likely, it is either ENG's or a draw.

Malik K
Sep 10, 2018 05:20pm

4-1 to England and another failure for neighbours

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 10, 2018 05:22pm

Great cricketer with illustrious cricketing career and excellent farewell on-the-ground performance against the most media-hyped team in the world at the famous and historic Oval Cricket Stadium in London, England. What a gallant and honorable way to retire from international cricket? Why can't South Asian cricketers follow suit and retire with dignity, respect and honor the same way as Alastair Cook of England did?

Philisotherm (From Japan)
Sep 10, 2018 05:23pm

Wonderful achievement.

BhaRAT
Sep 10, 2018 05:48pm

Pakistan have drawn last two series they played in England while India lost 4-0 in 2011, 3-1 in 2014 and now 4-1 in 2018

BhaRAT
Sep 10, 2018 05:50pm

What a boring series this result was expected but I thought India will atleast put up a fight but than I remember they’re not Pakistan team Indians can only play on dust bowls of Bangalore, Nagpur and Delhi

ghufran
Sep 10, 2018 06:06pm

both Indians and Pakistanis feel it difficult to play their best particularly on bouncy and swinging pitches. they adjust to the conditions towards the end of their tours. India will have to review their performance in the wake of their bad performance in the 5th test.

Rafique Khan
Sep 10, 2018 06:21pm

I hope this time Indian batsmen may try their best to draw this match. I fail to understand the debacle of Indian batsmen in England. Indians have shown their inability to prove their ability for batting and bowling. They proved themselves totally failure to cope with the conditions. Since there are two more days remaining for this last test match so Indian batsmen should try their best to stay on crease for long time session by session. As far as my knowledge is concerned about test matches the batsman who is having patience to stays on crease on long session then runs will be coming. Indian batsmen is failure due to lack of technique to play in english conditions.

Feroz
Sep 10, 2018 06:26pm

@BhaRAT What difference does it make. After all it’s a game.

Rajdeep
Sep 10, 2018 06:28pm

@BhaRAT Still hardly any international cricket team comes & plays in Pakistan.

