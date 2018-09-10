Gen Bajwa confirms death sentences of 13 'hardcore' terrorists

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday confirmed the death sentences awarded to "13 hardcore terrorists" by special military courts, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

The terrorists "were involved in heinous offenses related to terrorism, i.e. attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians," read a statement issued by the military's media wing.

The ISPR said the convicts were involved in the "killing of 202 persons, including 151 civilians, 51 armed forces/Frontier Constabulary/police officials, and injuring 249 others".

Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession, the ISPR statement added.

The men were tried by military courts.

Seven other convicts were handed jail sentences.

Details of convictions provided by ISPR are as follows: