Gen Bajwa confirms death sentences of 13 'hardcore' terrorists
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday confirmed the death sentences awarded to "13 hardcore terrorists" by special military courts, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.
The terrorists "were involved in heinous offenses related to terrorism, i.e. attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians," read a statement issued by the military's media wing.
The ISPR said the convicts were involved in the "killing of 202 persons, including 151 civilians, 51 armed forces/Frontier Constabulary/police officials, and injuring 249 others".
Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession, the ISPR statement added.
The men were tried by military courts.
Seven other convicts were handed jail sentences.
Details of convictions provided by ISPR are as follows:
Munir Rehman /so Fazal Rehman: The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He abetted terrorist Muslim Khan, a suicide bomber, in attacking Quomi Lashkar Jirga at Orakzai Agency, which resulted in the deaths of 114 civilians. He was also involved in attacking the armed forces of Pakistan, which led to the deaths of six soldiers and injuries to nine others. The convict confessed to his offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence.
Muhammad Bashir s/o Abdul Rashid: The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking the house of Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman in Dera Ismail Khan. He also abetted terrorist Sadiqullah, a suicide bomber, in attacking the residence of Mr. Rasheed Akbar Niwani, a member of the National Assembly, which resulted in the deaths of 21 civilians and injuries to 59 others. Moreover, he was involved in the deaths of Maulana Nazir Hussain Naqvi, four other civilians and injuries to another individual. The convict confessed his offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence.
Hafiz Abdullah s/o Muhammad Iqbal: The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies, which resulted in the death of Lieutenant Colonel Anwar Abbas along with three soldiers and injuries to 15 others. The convict confessed his offence before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence.
Bakhtullah Khan s/o Ajmal Khan: The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces/LEAs, which resulted in the deaths of Havaldar Ghulam Yasin, Havaldar Syed Ali Ahmed Shah, Havaldar Muhammad Ali along with 14 soldiers and injuries to 39 others. The convict confessed his offence before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence.
Shah Khan s/o Abdul Badshah: The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces/LEAs, which resulted in the deaths of Havaldar Noor Must, Havaldar Wali Dino along with seven soldiers and injuries to 86 others. The convict confessed his offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence.
Muhammad Sohail Khan s/o Raza Khan: The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in a suicide attack at Kohat Tunnel, which resulted in the deaths of five civilians and injuries to 15 others. He also "slaughtered" civilian Naveedur Rehman. The convict confessed his offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence.
Daud Shah s/o Mian Gul Zada: The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in the killing of an innocent civilian and attacking members of the armed forces, which resulted in the deaths of Havaldar Muhammad Naseer and Havaldar Muhammad Qayyum Ahmad along with three soldiers and injuries to four others. He was also found in possession of a firearm. The convict confessed his offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence.
Muhammad Munir s/o Syed Badshah: The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking LEAs, which resulted in the death of constable Khursheed Khan, constable Enayat Khan, constable Moein Khan along with two other officials and injuries to 12 others. The convict confessed his offence before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence.
Habibullah s/o Muhammad Amin: The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in the destruction of Government Girls Primary School in Zangi, Swat and attacking members of the armed forces, which resulted in the death of a soldier and injuries to three others. He was also found in possession of explosives. The convict confessed his offences before a judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence.
Muhammad Asif s/o Inayatur Rehman: The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in the killing of two innocent civilians and attacking LEAs, which resulted in the death of a head constable.
Comments (2)
Pakistan should abolish capital punishment.
@M. Emad and you my friend should visit the families of the victims.