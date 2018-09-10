DAWN.COM

India faces protests over rising fuel prices

APSeptember 10, 2018

Tires are set on fire by opposition Congress party activists to block traffic as one of them holds a placard during a protest against fuel price hike and other economy issues, in Jammu, India. — AP
Roads were empty, businesses were closed and schools shut down on Monday in parts of India, as opposition politicians looking toward elections called for a nationwide strike over rising fuel prices.

While the strike caused barely a ripple in many cities, protesters burned tires in remote Arunachal Pradesh, threw stones at stores that refused to close in the southern state of Karnataka and stopped buses from running in part of Gujarat.

Opposition leaders had called for a complete shutdown, with all businesses, schools and transportation networks closed.

The opposition, with an eye on national elections next year and key state elections later this year, blame the rising prices on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).

"Narendra Modi: Down! Down!" demonstrators chanted at a small New Delhi protest.

Fuel prices are up nearly 15 per cent this year in India, largely as a result of the falling value of the Indian rupee.

Comments (10)

Himmat
Sep 10, 2018 03:48pm

Fuel prices in India are very high due to various taxes imposed by state and central governments. It is blood money sucked from general public.

Suryakant Agrawal
Sep 10, 2018 03:57pm

Warning signals for Pakistan too.

Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 10, 2018 03:57pm

Everything is high under Modi/BJP. fuel, flour, fruits, school fees, train and buses rates, crimes, suicides, pollution, etc etc. On the other side, export is down, respect of BJP is down. In the next elections BJP will be very very down.

.deendayal
Sep 10, 2018 04:00pm

Such protests are held to gain political mileage. The government in power is not going to change its policies overnight. Burning tyres increases environmental pollution. Cost to the economy is another factor - hawkers losing their daily earnings,law and order costs,daily wage earners losing their earnings. Organising such protests are exercises in event management. No business school teaches it. Common man is inconvenienced.

Jjacky
Sep 10, 2018 04:03pm

Ur govt recently increased gas price by 46%, where are pakistanis protesting. Protest under govt is must in a democracy to check and vontrol the govt for not making wrong decisions.

Harmony-1©
Sep 10, 2018 04:29pm

@Jjacky - Our government did not increase gas price by 46%. That announcement was wrong!

Harmony-1©
Sep 10, 2018 04:32pm

@Suryakant Agrawal - "Warning signals for Pakistan too."

I thought you guys claim India is not Pakistan centric?

Raju Patel
Sep 10, 2018 05:10pm

During Dr. Manmohan govt. Crude oil prices were around 100/120 & petrol price was around 65 per ltr. That time Modiji comented that prices are going up as the age of PM. They stalled the parliament and street. Now opposition, your turn now.

BAXAR
Sep 10, 2018 06:39pm

@Himmat "Fuel prices in India are very high due to various taxes imposed by state and central governments. It is blood money sucked from general public." You see, we have more things in common that differences.

eric
Sep 10, 2018 06:55pm

i heard it on news in mybai its business as usual school colleges are open

protest is good right of opposition, as long as no one plays politics, rising price is due to price rise internationally and also bec ruppe has become weak against the dollar, modi should see why the ruppe is weak, oil prise rise we cannot control

