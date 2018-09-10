Pakistan sitting on billions worth of 'dead capital' in form of govt-owned land: PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said Pakistan is sitting on hundreds of billions of rupees in "dead capital" in the form of state land and rest houses and official residences built on that land.
The premier took to Twitter to share figures extracted from data he received regarding 90 per cent of government-owned land in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the federal areas, and buildings constructed on the estates.
According to figures cited by PM Khan, 34,459 kanals of the state-owned land is located in rural areas while 17,035 kanals is in urban areas.
"Just the urban land with buildings is worth over Rs300bn!" Khan wrote.
Suggesting that this money could be used for other purposes of public interest, the prime minister said: "A country that has to borrow money to pay interest on its loans[...] is sitting on huge amounts of dead capital in the form of this govt-owned land with buildings."
Also read: Govt mulls over ‘tough decisions’, public anger
The loans that the country has been taking are burdening its future generations, Khan said, noting that the daily interest liability is a whopping Rs5bn.
So a country that has to borrow money to pay interest on its loans (burdening our future generations) - & daily interest payment is Rs 5 b - is sitting on huge amounts of dead capital (just 90% of urban holdings is worth Rs 300b) in the form of this govt-owned land with buildings https://t.co/Mj3Nvnt7xE— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 10, 2018
The premier's statement comes amid an austerity drive undertaken by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led (PTI) government to try and cut down on expenditures.
At a meeting of the newly formed Economic Advisory Council (EAC) last week, radical steps were discussed to curb imports, including a year-long ban on imports for cheese, cars, mobile phones and fruit that could “save some $4-5 billion”, according to Ashfaque Hasan Khan, a university professor who is one of more than a dozen EAC members.
Comments (14)
This PM needs lot more education on what to focus on and what not. State Government is the ultimate owner of entire land and every inch of the country as such what is he trying to say here ?
Please don't lay waste to this state land and resources. Our history is littered with examples when resources gathered in the name of austerity and debt servicing were gathered and later on thrown away. Just focus on the imbalances with in the budget and the state land in the capital that should suffice...
Well Prime Minister is telling the truth, but will this land end up in the hands of needy poor people or it will increase the wealth of rich billionaires of Pakistan.
One of the bidder will be Jahangir Tareen.
This guy is candid about the state of the economy and where potential lies and at the same time points to where its been plundered! Keep going as we have to sacrifice to keep it right.
Planning for the future is a good idea, but cares must be taken about the future requirements of the government as well about this land as the prices of the same are bound to increase with the passage of time. The first and foremost step should be to retrieve any land of the government occupied by any one who is not entitled to the same. Proper laws created and followed could help in this instance.
It is the same advisor with same lan and recap of musharaff era. Utility stores and fire sale privatization. Ever wonder why it's worth 300 billion? Because nobody sold it.
Good, because asking overseas Pakistanis for money won't work well.
PM, please improve the tax collecting method for enhancing the government income.
Visionary leader but needs to be quick and careful
@rizwan Government is not the owner of entire land of country. Yes, it can acquire any piece of land when required under the land acquisition law. Therefore, PM is write in stating that such huge resource is lying waste (distributed among military/civil bureaucrats at the end of their service as reward). When Government can acquire any land at any time when needed then why hold on to vast stretches of land? Sell/Lease/Rentout those or put to some commercial use that can generate resources.
Selling assets to pay back debt is a perfect recipe for disaster!
Keep a focused approach Mr. PM. I see deliberate efforts to keep you away from core issues such as health, education and infrastructure development.
@rizwan Good observation. The urge to tweet needs some control
Dear IK, Please don't turn Pakistan into a real estate scheme and sell it over by the plots and urban buildings. It is essential for the state to hold the land. Please don't find permanent solutions to temporary problems.