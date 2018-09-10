DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

LHC issues bailable arrest warrants for ex-PM Abbasi

Rana BilalSeptember 10, 2018

Email

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued bailable arrest warrants for ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a case seeking action against him for allegedly not honouring his oath of office by disclosing the minutes of a National Security Council (NSC) meeting to party leader Nawaz Sharif.

The case, which was filed by civil society member Amina Malik through Advocate Azhar Siddique, had sought action against Abbasi and Sharif for trying to defame state institutions.

The petitioner had contended that after an NSC meeting held to discuss Sharif's "misleading" statement, Abbasi had met the ousted premier and conveyed to him the concerns of the military leadership, adding that this act had been a violation of Abbasi's oath as PM as he was not bound to allow his personal interest to influence his official conduct.

The petitioner had pleaded that Sharif had committed sedition by rejecting the NSC statement and was liable for action as per the Constitution and the Pakistan Penal Code, and also sought action against Abbasi for violation of oath through his disclosure of the minutes of the NSC meeting to Sharif.

The court had earlier issued notices to Abbasi, Sharif and Dawn journalist Cyril Almeida during a hearing of the case in June, and, on Abbasi's request, had deferred hearing the case till Sept 10 (today).

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, who was heading the bench, asked why Abbasi had not appeared in court today.

Subsequently, the bench ordered that bailable arrest warrants be issued to Abbasi and ordered him to pay Rs1 million in surety bonds.

Additionally, the court ordered that notices be issued to Sharif via the Adiala Jail superintendent, and to Almeida via the senior superintendent police Islamabad.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

1000 characters
luke
Sep 10, 2018 01:58pm

all of them are most wanted

Falcon1
Sep 10, 2018 01:58pm

Quick, get a cell ready for him at Adiala Jail, next to NS. And also have another cell left vacant for his buddy Ishaq Dar whom he assisted,, aided and abated to flee from the country when Abbasi knew that Ishaq Dar was complicit in facilitating the loot, plunder, money laundering and other corrupt tactics of his boss NS.

Abbasi has a lot to answer for, along with other PML-N hoodlums!

Raj
Sep 10, 2018 02:02pm

Great News. All PMs should be arrested.

Jalil yousaf
Sep 10, 2018 02:04pm

Why bailable? They have enough money, next day they will be on the streets again.

Saad Khan
Sep 10, 2018 02:07pm

Still waiting for the day when Musharaf will be issued a warrant

Shib
Sep 10, 2018 02:08pm

Why bailable warrent...Should be non bailable....as he is the big traitor.....more loyal to his later than to the country when he was PM....Shame on him...

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 10, 2018 02:12pm

Justice must prevail and seen to be same for all, no matter who they are or what is their social status in society. Let's expose and get rid of all black sheep and rotten wood from our society, and sooner we do this, it would be better for country!

JagoPakistan
Sep 10, 2018 02:21pm

Guys please let the country move forward. Stop pulling each others’ legs for political point scoring. Work together for a prosperous Pakistan. Appreciate each others’ contributions. Talk on real issues and work for ordinary people of Pakistan.

Shah
Sep 10, 2018 02:25pm

Lock him up!!

SM
Sep 10, 2018 02:46pm

What about those who take oath to protect the constitution and then abrogate it???

Sd
Sep 10, 2018 02:47pm

@Jalil yousaf yes streets of USA.He ahould be on ECL.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Raising the bar

Raising the bar

Actively barring women from voting may soon end, but many obstacles remain.

Editorial

September 10, 2018

Afghan refugee crisis

IT is a protracted refugee crisis and all facets of the challenge surrounding the Afghan refugees in Pakistan ...
September 10, 2018

Suicide prevention

TODAY marks World Suicide Prevention Day — a day that demands sombre reflection in Pakistan, followed by decisive...
September 10, 2018

Neglecting healthcare

A SURPRISE visit by the Sindh health minister to Jacobabad Civil Hospital left not only the facility’s medical...
Updated September 09, 2018

Donating to the economy

At a time when twin deficits are increasing to worrisome levels, govt's focus should be on macroeconomic fundamentals.
Updated September 09, 2018

Idlib offensive

A new offensive in the country’s Idlib governorate looms, as Bashar's forces plan to retake the region from the rebels.
Updated September 09, 2018

Harassment on campus

Legal procedures to tackle harassment are ineffectively implemented on campuses.