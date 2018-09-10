Musharraf treason case: court asks ministry to suggest options for ex-president's extradition

A special court hearing treason charges against retired Gen Pervez Musharraf on Monday invited suggestions on ways to extradite the absconding former president.

Headed by Justice Yawar Ali, a two-judge bench of the court heard a high treason case against Musharraf for suspending the Constitution on Nov 3, 2007 — an offence for which he was indicted on March 31, 2014.

In March 2016, however, he left the country for Dubai to "seek medical treatment" and hasn't returned since.

Justice Yawar today mulled whether Musharraf's statement could be recorded in his absence, and if his statement could not be recorded, then what options were available so that hearings of the case could be conducted.

The special court judge directed the Interior Ministry to suggest ways through which the former military dictator "could be brought back to Pakistan".

"Is there not another option besides Interpol to bring him back?" he asked, adding that the ministry should apprise the court in this regard in the next hearing, the date for which has been fixed for October 9.

"We now have to rule on this case and bring it to its final conclusion," the judge remarked.