Labourer abducted, tortured, humiliated in Mian Channu after he fails to return Rs40,000

A labourer was abducted, tortured and humiliated after he failed to return Rs40,000 loan to local influentials in the Talamba area of Mian Channu district, police and the victim said.

According to the victim's statement, five people forced him into their outhouse and badly tortured him. He said that the accused shaved his head, moustache and eyebrows before applying black lubricant on his face. Later, he was allowed to leave.

The victim said that he was subjected to the brutal torture because he had failed to return Rs40,000 he had taken from the accused as a loan. He told the media that he had submitted a plea to the police but no action has been taken as yet.

The victim added that the accused were threatening him with dire consequences.

Talamba SHO Farrukh Sajjad told DawnNewsTV that raids were being conducted to arrest the accused people. He said that a First Information Report will be filed after the arrest of the accused people.

The investigation will be carried out on merit after the arrest of the nominated people, he added.