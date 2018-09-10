By-election in PK-23 Shangla underway

By-polls in Shangla's PK-23 constituency — where the results of July 25 general elections were declared null and void due to low female voter turnout — are underway, DawnNewsTV reported on Monday.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Shaukat Yousafzai had won the PK-23 Shangla-I provincial seat in the general elections, only to see his victory voided as the women voter turnout was less than the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)-mandated 10 per cent of total votes polled.

PTI's Yousufzai, who also has the support of the Awami National Party (ANP), PPP and the Gujjar Biradari, is again in the running. In the opposite corner stands former PML-N MPA Muhammad Rashad Khan, who has the support of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal as well as a faction of the ANP.

The ECP claims that in order to ensure the result of today's by-poll does not meet the same fate, the contesting candidates have taken certain measures, including announcements at mosques, to draw a larger number of women to polling stations.

The ECP has also deployed female security staff for the by-election and made special arrangements to facilitate women voters, including arranging conveyance and assigning separate entrances.

The election watchdog claims the measures have been successful, as more women appear to be casting their votes today, but locals in PK-23 have observed low women voter turnout yet again.

Of the 135 designated polling stations in today's by-poll, 25 and 21 are men and women-only respectively, whereas 89 are open to both genders.

The total number of registered voters in the constituency are 200,555 — 86,728 female voters and 113,827 male. The total number of votes polled in the July 25 election came to 69,827, of which 3,500 ─ or just 5.01pc ─ were votes cast by women.