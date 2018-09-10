Pakistan values its ties with China, Saudi Arabia: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Saudi Minister for Information Dr Awwad bin Saleh Al Awwad called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office on Sunday.

The Chinese FM, who was heading a high-level delegation including three vice ministers, congratulated Mr Khan on his assumption of the office. He also conveyed the desire of the Chinese leadership to work with the new government for further enhancing the strategic partnership bet­ween Pakistan and China.

Mr Wang underscored the significance of China-Pakistan relationship which served as a model of friendship in interstate relations. The Chinese FM underscored the significance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

He also conveyed the invitation of Premier Li Keqiang for an official visit to PM Khan.

Chinese and Saudi ministers call on PM

Mr Khan reiterated that friendship with China was a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He thanked Chinese Premier Li Keqiang for his congratulatory telephone call and for the invitation to visit China. He looked forward to his visit and meetings with the Chinese leadership. PM Khan reiterated that his government was committed to the implementation of CPEC.

While speaking to the Saudi minister, Mr Khan underscored the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Expressing satisfaction at the pace of progress in bilateral relations, he called for sustaining the momentum through tangible progress on areas identified for bilateral cooperation.

He invited greater investment by Saudi public and private sectors in petroleum, energy, livestock and agriculture sectors. He also emphasised the need for addressing the current imbalance in bilateral trade between the two countries, which is tilted in favour of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi minister conveyed to Mr Khan the felicitations of Saudi leadership on assuming the office and invited him to visit Saudi Arabia.

Dr Awwad, who had arrived in Islamabad on Friday on a two-day visit, called on President Arif Alvi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, besides having a meeting with Federal Minister for Infor­mation and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry.

Fruitful discussions

According to APP, the Saudi information minister termed his visit to Pakistan very fruitful during which he met the top civil and military leadership of the country.

Talking to reporters at the Nur Khan Airbase before his departure to Saudi Arabia, he said he had very fruitful and positive discussions with Pakistani dignitaries during his visit.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed unique and special relationship. He expressed the hope that his trip to this brotherly country would further strengthen these ties.

He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had agreed to jointly work for progress and prosperity of people. He hoped for strengthening the Pak-Saudi relations during the tenure of the newly elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. He thanked Infor­mation Minister Fawad Chaudhry for inviting him to visit Pakistan.

Besides Mr Chaudhry, Addi­tional Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil and other high-ranking officials were present at the airbase to see the visiting dignitaries off.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Chaudhry said the visit of the Saudi information minister would boost cordial relation between the two Islamic countries.

The Saudi delegation headed by Dr Awwad comprised Adviser to Saudi Information Minister Fahim bin Hamid Al Khalid. Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliki was also present in the meetings.

Wang calls on COAS

According to PPI, a delegation led by the Chinese foreign minister met Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Bajwa and discussed with him matters related to regional security and bilateral cooperation.

The Chinese FM said that the Pakistan-China relationship was based on convergence of views and mutual respect.

Appreciating professionalism of Pakistan Army, Mr Wang said the world should acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability. He appreciated security provided to CPEC and said that China believed in inclusive prosperity.

Gen Bajwa thanked Mr Wang for his visit and the continued Chinese support to Pakistan. He said Pak­istan despite facing challenges was poised to claim its rightful place in the comity of nations through commitment to peace and stability.

