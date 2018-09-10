DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Govt seeks cancellation of Ishaq Dar’s diplomatic passport

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated September 10, 2018

Email

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has sought cancellation of diplomatic passports of former finance minister Ishaq Dar and his wife.

Some private TV channels reported on Sunday that a special secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had written a letter to the director general of Immigration and Passports for the purpose.

Through the Sept 6 letter, the official requested the DG Passports to cancel passports of Mr Dar and his wife Tabassum Ishaq as the former minister had been “blacklisted” following his failure to appear before the country’s courts.

In December, an accountability court had declared Mr Dar absconder in a reference after he failed to join the trial against him on charges of keeping assets beyond his known sources of income.

Last week, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had asked government departments concerned to find a way of getting Mr Dar extradited so that he could be produced in court. The court has already suspended the notification declaring Mr Dar senator-elect.

The chief justice had regretted that the court was finding it difficult to summon an absconder.

The secretaries of foreign and interior ministries as well as the prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau were ordered to inform the court on Tuesday (tomorrow) about the ways for bringing back Mr Dar, who has been living in London.

“Ishaq Dar is an absconder who is roaming about freely in London but never takes the trouble to return to Pakistan to submit himself before the court of law despite repeated directions,” regretted the chief justice, saying the former minister had to be brought to the country at any cost.

The court had also warned that it would proceed ex parte against Mr Dar if he failed to face the trial.

“In July 2018, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested former finance minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar to surrender his diplomatic passport and that of his spouse to the ministry within 30 days (as per rules). Since he has not surrendered his passport so far and in the meanwhile he has been blacklisted, …….. therefore, it is requested that the DG Immigration and Passports may cancel diplomatic passport (No. AC7996855) of Mr Ishaq Dar and his spouse Tabassum Ishaq’s diplomatic passport (No. AC7990716),” says the letter written by the foreign ministry official to Ishrat Ali, the DG Passports in Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Raising the bar

Raising the bar

Actively barring women from voting may soon end, but many obstacles remain.

Editorial

September 10, 2018

Afghan refugee crisis

IT is a protracted refugee crisis and all facets of the challenge surrounding the Afghan refugees in Pakistan ...
September 10, 2018

Suicide prevention

TODAY marks World Suicide Prevention Day — a day that demands sombre reflection in Pakistan, followed by decisive...
September 10, 2018

Neglecting healthcare

A SURPRISE visit by the Sindh health minister to Jacobabad Civil Hospital left not only the facility’s medical...
Updated September 09, 2018

Donating to the economy

At a time when twin deficits are increasing to worrisome levels, govt's focus should be on macroeconomic fundamentals.
Updated September 09, 2018

Idlib offensive

A new offensive in the country’s Idlib governorate looms, as Bashar's forces plan to retake the region from the rebels.
Updated September 09, 2018

Harassment on campus

Legal procedures to tackle harassment are ineffectively implemented on campuses.