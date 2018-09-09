DAWN.COM

Black sheep in Karachi police will not be tolerated any more: AIG Shaikh

Imtiaz AliSeptember 09, 2018

Karachi's newly appointed additional inspector general (AIG) of police, Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh on Sunday vowed to not tolerate "the black sheep" of his department as part of "radical changes" to the city's security set up.

The AIG, while chairing a high-level meeting attended by all DIGs, SSPs and other officers, said that a mere 100 or so "black sheep were giving bad name to a police force comprising 36,000 personnel".

"Such black sheep in the police will not be tolerated any more," said Saikh, who replaced Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar last month, said.

AIG Shaikh announced that he would "empower" the SIOs (station investigation officers) of police stations across Karachi, and provide computers, printers and photo state machines to the IOs (investigation officers).

Furthermore, the AIG issued directives to set up investigation units in order to improve the investigation process of the police.

Instead of saddling IOs with many cases at a time, they would be assigned only three to four cases each month for better investigation of the cases, he added.

Also among the plans is the setting up of raid parties comprising eight to 10 policemen at each police station,” declared the city police chief.

“Interrogation rooms with international standards would also be established in each district of Karachi within next three months,” the Karachi police chief promised.

