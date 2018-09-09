DAWN.COM

Govt to highlight its major policy decisions in media

Fahad ChaudhrySeptember 09, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan presides over a media strategy meeting in Banigala, Islamabad. —Photo provided by author
Prime Minister Imran Khan presides over a media strategy meeting in Banigala, Islamabad. —Photo provided by author

The federal govt on Sunday announced that it will highlight its major policy decisions as part of its new strategy for media, DawnNewsTV reported.

The decision was taken during a media strategy meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Banigala residence in Islamabad, according to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

During the meeting, also attended by other high-level members of the govt, it was decided that special focus will be put on "the PM's austerity drive, the abolishing of his discretionary powers and the appointment of a middle-class individual as the Punjab chief minister".

It was also agreed upon that "the details of the previous PML-N government's extravagant expenditures will be exposed to the public."

Furthermore, the caucus decided that "briefings will be given on the abject conditions created by the previous government in economic, and especially, in the power and energy sectors."

"All decisions will be taken after consultations and taking the parliament into confidence ," said the information minister's statement.

Harmony-1©
Sep 09, 2018 09:00pm

Good...corrupt practices of the past looters should be exposed.

