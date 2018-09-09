1 soldier martyred in Awaran operation: ISPR

One soldier was martyred and another injured while security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) in Jhao near Balochistan's Awaran area, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Sunday.

"Four terrorists were killed while a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered," the ISPR said. The 24-year-old martyred soldier, Ramz Ali, belonged to Khairpur Miras.

According to the ISPR, the suspected terrorists had been involved in the ambush of a military convoy earlier this year in Mashkai. Five soldiers had been martyred in the ambush.

The IBO was carried out as part of Operation Raddul Fasaad, which the army launched in February 2017 in the aftermath of a fresh resurgence in terror attacks in Pakistan.

Raddul Fasaad — which translates roughly to 'elimination of discord' — aims at indiscriminately eliminating the "residual/latent threat of terrorism", consolidating the gains made in other military operations, and further ensuring the security of Pakistan's borders.