DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

1 soldier martyred in Awaran operation: ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated September 09, 2018

Email

One soldier was martyred and another injured while security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) in Jhao near Balochistan's Awaran area, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Sunday.

"Four terrorists were killed while a cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered," the ISPR said. The 24-year-old martyred soldier, Ramz Ali, belonged to Khairpur Miras.

According to the ISPR, the suspected terrorists had been involved in the ambush of a military convoy earlier this year in Mashkai. Five soldiers had been martyred in the ambush.

The IBO was carried out as part of Operation Raddul Fasaad, which the army launched in February 2017 in the aftermath of a fresh resurgence in terror attacks in Pakistan.

Raddul Fasaad — which translates roughly to 'elimination of discord' — aims at indiscriminately eliminating the "residual/latent threat of terrorism", consolidating the gains made in other military operations, and further ensuring the security of Pakistan's borders.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Two disconnects

Two disconnects

Cyril Almeida
Governance is already off-track because Imran has been gallivanting around making wild promises, ruling through optics.

Editorial

Updated September 09, 2018

Donating to the economy

At a time when twin deficits are increasing to worrisome levels, govt's focus should be on macroeconomic fundamentals.
September 09, 2018

Idlib offensive

WHILE the guns may have largely remained silent in the Syrian theatre over the past few months, a new offensive in...
September 09, 2018

Harassment on campus

UNIVERSITIES in Pakistan have a real fight on their hands when it comes to tackling pervasive sexism, misconduct and...
Rearranging CPEC
Updated September 08, 2018

Rearranging CPEC

Chinese foreign minister has a lot on his plate but his baggage is llight.
Updated September 08, 2018

Jinnah’s Pakistan?

The political class will try and put the latest capitulation behind it quickly, but the effects will surely linger.
September 08, 2018

International Literacy Day

AN abundance of research has documented beyond argument that higher rates of education in any given country or ...