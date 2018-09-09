CJP says his pro-dam efforts will continue even after retirement

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar said on Saturday that construction of new dams in the country was critical for its survival, promising that he would continue his efforts for the purpose even after his retirement.

Talking to delegations of Akhuwat Foundation and Message Foundation at the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry, the CJP said that the issue of water was of great importance for Pakistan.

He vowed to protect the dams for the construction of which the Supreme Court had initiated a fund-raising campaign, saying that he was even ready to live in a tent on a dam’s site if it would be required for its protection.

CJP Nisar welcomed the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the construction of new dams in the country. He pointed out that Mr Khan had announced establishment of the PM Fund for the construction of the Diamer-Basha dam in Gilgit-Baltistan and the Mohmand dam in Khyber Pakhtun­khwa after consultation with the Supreme Court.

He said the SC would soon convene an international conference on the importance of water. He said the apex court had taken the initiative of fund-raising for the construction of dams and now the whole nation was united on this agenda.

“I have lived my life and now the time has come to pay back to the nation and do something for the posterity,” said the CJP. The young generation has been asking their elders what they will leave for them.

Mess­age Foundation’s representatives announced a contribution of Rs1 billion in the dams fund and handed over a cheque for Rs100 million to the CJP as a first instalment. Akhu­wat Found­a­­tion’s representatives anno­u­nced a contribution of Rs100 million in the fund and gave a cheque for Rs1 million as a first instalment to the CJP.

On the occasion some students also donated Rs5,000 each for dams.

