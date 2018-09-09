DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Govt ready for body to probe rigging charges, says Fawad

APPUpdated September 09, 2018

Email

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said the government was ready to constitute a commission to probe alleged rigging in the general elections as per the demand of the opposition.

Responding to the allegations levelled by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in a video message, the minister said the opposition had so far failed to explain the nature of the perceived rigging. Also, he added, the opposition had not yet submitted terms of references for a probe into the rigging allegations.

He said the opposition was using the issue of election rigging as a political stunt without producing any concrete evidence. The opposition should present a concrete proposal to probe the alleged rigging, he added.

Opposition asked to present a concrete proposal for investigations

However, he commended Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati for pointing out deficiencies in the Result Transmission System.

Denying the allegations of curtailing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, Mr Chaudhry said the government would complete all CPEC projects besides ensuring transparency and effectiveness.

Regarding increase in gas, fertiliser and electricity prices, the minister said the government did not increase the prices. The PML-N government had destroyed the departments of gas and electricity, and the fertilizer industry. He explained that the government was resolving the issue of circular debt.

Strongly denying the allegations levelled by Mr Shahbaz, the minister said Nawaz Sharif and his daughter were convicted and sent to Adiala jail during the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the allegations were surprising and astonishing. Mr Chaudhry said the Sharifs faced corruption allegations as they could not prove the source of their income and assets. He said nobody had ever made so much money in such a short period of time.

He said the PTI government was taking measures to steer the country out of crisis. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the man of commitment as everybody believed that he would spend the donated amount honestly and at the right place. He said the government had assumed that the opposition would announce donations for the dams fund but they resorted to criticising the donation appeal. He said the opposition parties should have donated at least $1,000 for the construction of dams.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Two disconnects

Two disconnects

Governance is already off-track because Imran has been gallivanting around making wild promises, dreaming up fanciful

Opinion

Two disconnects

Two disconnects

Cyril Almeida
Governance is already off-track because Imran has been gallivanting around making wild promises, dreaming up fanciful

Editorial

September 09, 2018

Donating to the economy

THE timing could not have been worse. Just when the news of the travails of the crisis-hit Economic Advisory Council...
September 09, 2018

Idlib offensive

WHILE the guns may have largely remained silent in the Syrian theatre over the past few months, a new offensive in...
September 09, 2018

Harassment on campus

UNIVERSITIES in Pakistan have a real fight on their hands when it comes to tackling pervasive sexism, misconduct and...
Rearranging CPEC
Updated September 08, 2018

Rearranging CPEC

Chinese foreign minister has a lot on his plate but his baggage is llight.
Updated September 08, 2018

Jinnah’s Pakistan?

The political class will try and put the latest capitulation behind it quickly, but the effects will surely linger.
September 08, 2018

International Literacy Day

AN abundance of research has documented beyond argument that higher rates of education in any given country or ...