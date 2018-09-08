DAWN.COM

Four more to be inducted into PM Khan's cabinet

Amir WasimUpdated September 08, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to expand his cabinet with the inclusion of four new members, the PM Office announced on Saturday.

According to the official handout, the new members of the cabinet include former Senate chairman Mohammad Mian Soomro, Ali Zaidi, Murad Saeed and Umer Ayub Khan.

Mohammad Mian Soomro will be made the minister for privatisation, Umer Ayub will be allocated the portfolio of energy and Ali Zaidi will assume the charge as minister for maritime affairs, the PM House said.

However, the portfolio of Murad Saeed will be announced later, it added.

The new ministers will be administered the oath by the newly-elected president Dr Arif Alvi who himself is expected to take oath on Sunday.

The expansion takes the strength of cabinet to a total of 26 members. Earlier the cabinet included 17 ministers and five advisers.

