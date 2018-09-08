DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

More embarrassment for govt as second economist resigns from EAC over Atif Mian's exclusion

Dawn.comUpdated September 08, 2018

Email

London-based economist Dr Imran Rasul has become the second member of government's Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to resign following the exclusion of US-based academic Dr Atif R. Mian, who was asked to step down from the body due to backlash over his Ahmadiyya faith.

Dr Imran Rasul. — Photo courtesy: voxdev.org
Dr Imran Rasul. — Photo courtesy: voxdev.org

"With a heavy heart, I have resigned from the EAC this morning," Dr Rasul, a professor of economics at University College, London, said in a tweet.

The economist said he "profoundly disagree[s]" with the circumstances in which Mian was asked to resign from the council.

Editorial: Atif Mian's removal has dealt another blow to Jinnah's vision of a tolerant & inclusive Pakistan

"Basing decisions on religious affiliation goes against my principles, or the values I am trying to teach my children."

In a series of tweets, Dr Rasul spoke in favour of Mian's appointment to the advisory council, saying "if there was one academic on the EAC that Pakistan needs, it was [Atif Mian]". He added that the formation of the EAC and the panel's composition offered a great opportunity to devise a better economic policy.

"Resolving the macro and fiscal mess the country is in will lay the bedrock for social protection, poverty alleviation policies and other economic reforms the country also needs," he reminded.

Wishing the government and the EAC luck in their future undertakings, the professor said he remains willing to offer "non-partisan, evidence-based advice" that can help improve economic policymaking in Pakistan.

Dr Rasul said while Pakistan is full of talent, it "needs leaders willing to draw on all this talent, and that are willing to appeal to our better sides, for the common good and not sow division."

EAC's new composition

The first meeting of the recently reconstituted 18-member EAC was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday. With the resignation of Dr Rasul, all three international economists of Pakistani origin on the council are no longer part of the advisory body.

Out of the remaining 15 members, seven belong to the government and eight are from the private sector.

The members of the council from the private sector are: Dr Farrukh lqbal, Dean and Director of the Institute of Business Administration; Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan, Principal and Dean of School of Social Sciences and Humanities, National University of Sciences and Technology; Dr ljaz Nabi, Professor of Economics, Lahore University of Management Sciences; Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director of Sustainable Development Policy Institute; Dr Asad Zaman, Vice Chancellor of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics; Dr Naved Hamid, Professor of Economics at Lahore School of Economics; Syed Salim Raza, former Governor of State Bank of Pakistan, and economist Sakib Sherani.

The official members of the council are: Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umer, Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Division Khusro Bakhtiar, Secretary of Finance Division Arif Ahmed Khan, Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tariq Bajwa, Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood and the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission.

Atif Mian's exclusion

Within three days of its rhetoric about the rights of minorities, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government bowed down to pressure from religious groups and asked renowned economist Atif Mian to step down from the EAC on Friday, only to lose another council member from the private sector hours later over the controversial move.

Explaining the circumstances that led to his resignation, Dr Mian said the government was facing tremendous pressure over his appointment from Muslim clerics and their followers. “For the sake of the stability of the Government of Pakistan, I have resigned from the Economic Advisory Council, as the Government was facing a lot of adverse pressure regarding my appointment from the Mullahs (Muslim clerics) and their supporters,” he tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government spokesman had strongly defended Dr Mian's appointment to the EAC on the grounds that Pakistan belongs to majority Muslims as well as non-Muslim minorities.

“What is wrong with the appointment of a professional economist as a member of the EAC?” said information minister Fawad Chaudhry, amidst a vicious online campaign targeting Dr Mian for his Ahmadiyya faith. “He is a member of the Economic Advisory Council and not the Council of Islamic Ideology,” he remarked.

Three days later the government apparently succumbed to the pressure generated by the call attention notice submitted in both houses of parliament against the appointment of a person belonging to the Ahmadi faith and a petition filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging his appointment.

Explaining reasons for the government decision to withdraw the name, the information minister tweeted: “The government wants to move forward alongside scholars and all social groups, and it is inappropriate if a single nomination creates an otherwise impression.”

Hours after the announcement, another EAC member Dr Asim Ijaz Khwaja, professor of International Finance and Development at the Harvard Kennedy School, announced his decision to resign from the advisory council. Dr Khwaja tweeted: “Have resigned from EAC. Painful, deeply sad decision. Grateful for chance to aid analytical reasoning but not when such values [are] compromised. Personally as a Muslim I can’t justify this. May Allah forgive/guide me&us all. Ever ready to help. Pakistan Paindabad”

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (74)

1000 characters
vikas
Sep 08, 2018 11:34am

i support cause and there should be equality when it comes to working for nation and not cast

IamReal
Sep 08, 2018 11:35am

Respect ✊

j
Sep 08, 2018 11:36am

good move if i were you i would do the same

Hm
Sep 08, 2018 11:37am

Respect to those with integrity. Shame on those that practice hypocrisy and cowardice despite being under official bulletproof protection. You embolden the small number of intolerant extremists, at the expense of 90% of Pakistanis who are far more open minded (but easily manipulated).

Ali
Sep 08, 2018 11:37am

We do not need exported mind to handle our economy. The problem is inside and the insiders can solve it better.

nk
Sep 08, 2018 11:38am

Admiration Sir!!!

ravi vancouver
Sep 08, 2018 11:40am

Good move. This shows all are not afraid to stand against stubborn mullahs who divide Pakistan on religious and sectarian lines.

Tzaman
Sep 08, 2018 11:42am

Well done Sir. We don't deserve it. We failed once again to honor our heroes.

M.Alam
Sep 08, 2018 11:42am

Well done Dr. Imran! I hope some other honorable members will follow suit.

Zak
Sep 08, 2018 11:44am

In future i hope these same people who resigned or were asked to resign are appointed back.

Markhor
Sep 08, 2018 11:45am

Sad to heard it. Anyway we will overcome this problem, we have many more more economists

Zaib
Sep 08, 2018 11:46am

He shouldn't have resigned as this is victory for mullahs and corrupt regimes who dont wish to see pakistan prosper. Sad removals of two bright people from EAC

Anurag Gautam
Sep 08, 2018 11:46am

I don't blame this gentleman, man with higher moral ground are bound to follow such steps. But by this looser become poor public which will be on mercy of the mullahs sitting in economic adviser council with absolutely zero economic knowledge.

Private Advisor
Sep 08, 2018 11:47am

This news did not surprise me at all. Many more resignation to follow. Anyone with an average IQ cannot stand or condone the treatment meted out to respected academics. What do PTI govt has in plan - filling the positions with village mullahs?

Raja
Sep 08, 2018 11:47am

Pleased to see someone shows spine.

Ahmed bin Babar
Sep 08, 2018 11:48am

For us Pakistan is more important than the individuals...

Raja
Sep 08, 2018 11:48am

Salaam to courage to both who resigned in protest.

A Voter
Sep 08, 2018 11:48am

No one wants to side with extremists. PTI will loose support of sane people.

Socrates
Sep 08, 2018 11:49am

Not one, not two but multiple, thundering slaps on the faces of those who opposed Atif Mian's inclusion in EAC because of his faith.

Lalai
Sep 08, 2018 11:51am

Bravo Sue. RIP in Naya Pakistan

Mountain boy
Sep 08, 2018 11:52am

Brave decision. In this whole episode, I am saddened more by PPP's Shehla Raza than anyone else. These seeds were earlier sown by ZABhutto, we are reapping the crop. Sometime I think that Pakistan as a country makes you mullah.

SM
Sep 08, 2018 11:53am

Good man. The rest should follow suit.

Iqbal Hussain
Sep 08, 2018 11:53am

I hope it will be a learning lesson last one that it is Pakistan not a cricket team where no one disagree with khan irrespective of right or wrong . It will be better for Pakistan as well for him to avoid knee jerk decision . He is not alone . As has to accept many things no matter how much cirticised for his government making so he has to accept and understand many wrong going on in our country

Asif Ali
Sep 08, 2018 11:55am

Someone who stands with justice. congratulation!

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 08, 2018 11:55am

Its appears that so called financial experts are making excuses to resign from advisory committee to avoid accepting challenges and delivering results. Such people are only expert on paper and are selfish, cowards and do not want to see Pakistan prosperous and self sufficient. No problem, there are other talent around who are loyal and willing to help their country for the sake of their children and future generations.

Furqan Iqbal
Sep 08, 2018 11:55am

So, the Cabinet that the PM is appointing comprises of may be 2-3 new ministers. The EAC which consists of hand-picked world renowned economists are not willing to work with us now. Time to think PTI, IK and Pakistan.

Amin
Sep 08, 2018 11:56am

Economic Advisory Council needs people having heart for the betterment of Pakistan. I think working for our motherland must not be compromised by any act whether it be of indvl or Govt.

AKhan
Sep 08, 2018 11:56am

Absolutely the right thing to do. So glad you had the courage Dr Imran, to take a stand against this bigotry.

Sandip
Sep 08, 2018 11:57am

Naya Pakistan?

Sam
Sep 08, 2018 11:57am

Thank you sir for standing by your principles. AAmong other things this nation also need to develop character and grow some spine.

bilal
Sep 08, 2018 11:58am

This is great we don't need insincere and incomplete people for the sake of beloved country. Others should also resign who just want to work for his own damn sake. Shame

windofchange
Sep 08, 2018 12:02pm

Corrupt media and politicians must be happy about this developments....!

PTI Supporter
Sep 08, 2018 12:02pm

Good decision by all three academics! As much as I support IK, I want him to see the consequences of poor decision making and U-Turns.

Danish
Sep 08, 2018 12:02pm

No worries we have plenty of best economist in Pakistan like Dr Ishrat Hussain etc. If one or two leaves it won't make difference in Pakistan. Pakistan zinda bad.

adnan
Sep 08, 2018 12:05pm

two fingers

Sabeeh ahmad
Sep 08, 2018 12:05pm

All members should resign...descrimination has to end some where.

Lubna Naz
Sep 08, 2018 12:05pm

A very good decision indeed. No rational person can ever stand with the government who may turn biased any time under pressure of religious bigots.

saqib ghumman
Sep 08, 2018 12:06pm

What a loss ..

Strategist
Sep 08, 2018 12:11pm

If there is any government that CAN implement Anti Racism legislation, it has to be this one.

We MUST make it our law that no racism will ever be tolerated, on the grounds of religion, sect, cast, creed etc. We as a nation cannot be dictated by a bunch of thugs who are on foreign payroll.

Gul Kainth
Sep 08, 2018 12:11pm

Ironically , we are victim of our whims . Let's see what will happen . This is worst . Govt is being left in vulnerable situation

Dost
Sep 08, 2018 12:12pm

Any body conscious and learned will resign.what a negative decision by govt.

Syed Rafiq
Sep 08, 2018 12:12pm

Only good intentions are not enough, we need great minds too! If a person can save a ship from sinking, we should not worry about his faith.

saifi
Sep 08, 2018 12:12pm

@vikas you right

Rajat
Sep 08, 2018 12:14pm

At least someone has courage

RationalBabu
Sep 08, 2018 12:17pm

@Markhor: So where have all these economists been all these years?

Ali
Sep 08, 2018 12:20pm

Bravo. I hope the remaining committee members will also consider their position.

The fight against intolerance and bigotry is our first priority, over and above economic challenges.

abbas
Sep 08, 2018 12:24pm

Good leave IK's cabinet if you disagree with the Fundamentals of the Constitution of Pakistan. There are hundred of thousands of Economist are wandering in the streets of Pakistan they deserves a Chance.

FAROQ SHAIKH
Sep 08, 2018 12:25pm

it was the right move in the given situation.

some sections of the country are not yet prepared.

giving in doesn’t mean giving up!

zaidi Sth
Sep 08, 2018 12:25pm

every religion is a system choose what works best for you,respect others beliefs.

Hani_Layyah
Sep 08, 2018 12:27pm

What's happening around us. .

Haider Khan
Sep 08, 2018 12:27pm

No problem. We will find good replacement for you too.

Bawa
Sep 08, 2018 12:29pm

I think we need to focus on our domestic resources for financials advisory.

Shabbir Ahmed
Sep 08, 2018 12:33pm

IK and his team should have taken stock, in the first place, of the public reaction to the nomination of Atif Mian in the Council. Now taken the right step to bow to the public sentiment. Afte all, this is what democracy is all about. Government criticism on this score is misplaced.

Ali
Sep 08, 2018 12:35pm

Respect!

Naveed
Sep 08, 2018 12:35pm

All members of Committee should not join until govt. brings Dr. Atif Mian back.

ExMohajirUK
Sep 08, 2018 12:37pm

Wish the rulers have some self respect

Syed Zaidi
Sep 08, 2018 12:38pm

@Ali yeah like Sharifs, Zardaris and Bhuttos..

Stand with Atif Mian
Sep 08, 2018 12:41pm

99.9% Pakistanis want Atif Mian back in EAC. We all stand with Atif Mian.

Naveed Jafri
Sep 08, 2018 12:41pm

These are the men of honour, this whole saga was very unfortunate

Bring Back Atif Mian
Sep 08, 2018 12:44pm

Bring Back Atif Mian.

Shahnawaz
Sep 08, 2018 12:46pm

How can you help if you resigning, shame on you

Abdul
Sep 08, 2018 12:56pm

Instead of importing minorities,Pakistan should seek advice of Chinese economic experts.

Salim
Sep 08, 2018 12:56pm

Good to know that we still have Pakistanis with principles. It’s the only option he was left with once the government made the cowardly move of removing Atif Mian

Khalid khan
Sep 08, 2018 12:57pm

Now that we have lost 3 quality professionals it’s time for maulana fazlur Rahman and Shehla raza to replace them and steer the country from this economic crisis. Shame shame!

Ravindra
Sep 08, 2018 12:57pm

After a brief holiday, people with remote control are back....

Liberal Pakistani society
Sep 08, 2018 12:57pm

Pakistan is a liberal society we welcome Atif Mian to join EAC.

Amir
Sep 08, 2018 01:00pm

They had a chance to do something for their country but chosen otherwise. We overseas Pakistanis love to do something for our country but can not believe that when the opportunity arrived to someone he decided against it.

Annie
Sep 08, 2018 01:01pm

Massive respect.

Liberal Pakistani society
Sep 08, 2018 01:01pm

We Pakistanis and not conservatives like Rizvi we are Liberals we welcome you Mr. Atif Mian, Welcome to Pakistan.

Amir
Sep 08, 2018 01:02pm

Someone really care about him

Aqeel Aamir
Sep 08, 2018 01:12pm

Is this the Change we have been hearing for so long?

Amin S Arab
Sep 08, 2018 01:24pm

@Zaib *three

Asad Raza
Sep 08, 2018 01:25pm

bring atif mian back.

Changez Khan
Sep 08, 2018 01:25pm

These kind of people do not deserve to be in the government who have their personal love above the country.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Another 83 days

Another 83 days

Abbas Nasir
The PM wouldn't mind if we keep a record of everything we may object to during his first 3 months in power, would he?

Editorial

Rearranging CPEC
Updated September 08, 2018

Rearranging CPEC

Chinese foreign minister has a lot on his plate but his baggage is llight.
Updated September 08, 2018

Jinnah’s Pakistan?

The political class will try and put the latest capitulation behind it quickly, but the effects will surely linger.
September 08, 2018

International Literacy Day

AN abundance of research has documented beyond argument that higher rates of education in any given country or ...
Updated September 07, 2018

Pompeo’s visit

A SECOND US secretary of state has visited Pakistan in less than a year, but Mike Pompeo’s visit has not yielded...
September 07, 2018

Gas price jolt

THE news that Prime Minister Imran Khan may have given his assent, in principle, to a sharp upward revision in the...
September 07, 2018

See no ‘evil’?

RESTRICTIONS on the media are often justified on the pretext of preserving tradition and cultural values, language...