China's foreign minister meets Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Inamullah KhattakUpdated September 08, 2018

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his counterpart, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Saturday to discuss various matters of mutual interest, including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The two leaders exchanged ideas on bilateral relations and discussed regional security and the peace process in Afghanistan.

"We are proud of Pakistan and China's friendship," Qureshi said after the meeting, noting that the friendship had "withstood every test".

Both foreign ministers resolved during the meeting to strengthen strategic cooperation, and China was assured of Pakistan's continued commitment to CPEC as a priority project.

The Chinese FM also expressed China's wish to help strengthen and stabilise Pakistan's economy.

The Chinese foreign office also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the country as guest of honour.

Wang Yi had arrived in Islamabad on Friday accompanied by three other cabinet colleagues for a three-day trip.

In addition to meeting his Pakistani counterpart, the Chinese FM will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, outgoing president Mamnoon Hussain, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa. He is also likely to meet President-elect Arif Alvi.

Emphasising the significance of Wang's visit, a Foreign Office spokesman had noted that it was the "first official visit by a Chinese dignitary since the new government was formed in Pakistan."

The visit of the Chinese FM has special significance as it is taking place days after a similar visit by top US officials in which both countries agreed to reset their ties and reached an understanding that the Trump administration and the new Pakistani government would try to deliver on each other’s expectations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying had hoped that the "two countries, through the visit, can renew our traditional friendship, promote mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas and elevate the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to a new high."

More to follow.

