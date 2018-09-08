Police chiefs of Punjab, Sindh & KP transferred in shuffle

RAWALPINDI: The federal government on Friday transferred and posted top police officers in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, the inspector general of Punjab police (PSP, BS-21), who is serving as the Provincial Police Officer in Punjab, has been transferred and posted as the PPO in Sindh.

A notification issued by the Establishment Division said that Dr Imam had been transferred and posted in his own pay and scale with immediate effect and until further orders.

Rizwan Gondal, the main character of controversy involving first lady’s former husband, relieved of duties in Punjab

Amjad Javed Saleemi (BS-22), serving as inspector general of Sindh police, has been transferred and asked to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect.

Muhammad Tahir (PSP, BS-21), serving as the PPO of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been transferred and posted as inspector general of Punjab police. A notification has been issued in this regard by the Establishment Division.

The government has appointed Salahuddin Khan Mehsud as chief of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police. He has replaced Mr Tahir who has been transferred to Punjab.

Mr Mehsud served as police chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for about 14 months, after being appointed to the post following the retirement of Nasir Khan Durrani last year.

A notification issued by the Establishment Division said that Mr Mehsud, presently an officer on special duty in the division, had been transferred and posted in his own pay and scale.

Hailing from South Waziristan, he joined police force in 1989 as an assistant superintendent of police and served in various capacities in the province. He was promoted to BS-21 in February this year and was serving as assistant inspector general of Special Branch since March 2016.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has issued a notification saying that City Police Officer Rizwan Omer Gondal (PSP, BS-18) has been relieved of his duties in Punjab and transferred to Islamabad. Mr Gondal remained in news last week for his involvement and subsequent transfer after an incident revolving around the former husband of first lady Khawar Maneka.

Kaleem Imam, who has been posted as inspector general of Sindh police, has served both inside the country and abroad for more than two decades. He has also served in a peacekeeping mission of the United Nations.

He has had the distinction of serving as inspector general of Islamabad police, Motorway police and Punjab police, respectively.

Dr Imam was born in 1962 in Karachi. He obtained a law degree from the University of London and a PhD from the International Islamic University, Islamabad, in international relations.

In his 25 years in the police service, he served in Balochistan, Punjab and Islamabad besides being deputed to the Federal Investigation Agency. He also served as chief security officer of the prime minister.

Dr Imam was appointed as the deputy police commissioner of the UN Mission in Darfur, Sudan, in 2011 and later as police commissioner there in 2012.

Imtiaz Ali in Karachi contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2018