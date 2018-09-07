DAWN.COM

Love Pakistan a great deal, deeply desired to serve it: Atif Mian

Dawn.comUpdated September 07, 2018

Email

Celebrated economist Atif Mian, who was asked to resign earlier on Friday from the government's Economic Advisory Council (EAC) for his adherence to the Ahmadiyya faith, tweeted a brief statement surrounding the circumstances of his resignation in the evening.

The Princeton University economist said he had resigned for the sake of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government's stability, which he said had been under a lot of adverse pressure from Muslim clerics and their supporters.

He nonetheless said he was still ready to serve Pakistan, "as it is the country in which I was raised and which I love a great deal."

"Serving my country is an inherent part of my faith and will always be my heartfelt desire," he said.

"Moving forward, I now hope and pray that the Economic Advisory Council is able to fulfill its mandate in the very best way so that the Pakistani people and nation can prosper and flourish," he said.

"My prayers will always be with Pakistan and I will always be ready to help it in any way that is required."

The globally respected economist's statement had followed minutes after the resignation of Asim Ijaz Khwaja, professor of Public Policy at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, from the EAC.

"Grateful for chance to aid analytical reasoning but not when such values compromised," he tweeted.

"Personally as a Muslim I can't justify this," he said.

"Ever ready to help. Pakistan Paindabad," Prof Khwaja said.

Government statement

Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhary had tweeted earlier today saying that the government had decided to withdraw the nomination of Dr Mian to the EAC "because it wants to avoid division".

"The government wants to move forward alongside scholars and all social groups, and it is inappropriate if a single nomination creates an impression to the contrary," he tweeted.

"Khatm-i-Nabuwwat [belief in the finality of the prophethood] is a part of our faith and the recent success achieved by the government in the matter of blasphemous sketches is reflective of the same connection," he had added in a second tweet, which seemed aimed at quelling the elements who had campaigned against Mian's inclusion in the council due to this faith.

Nasser
Sep 07, 2018 07:12pm

Mr Atif Mian As a Pakistani, I feel so ashamed for my nation. Hope you can forgive us, although you are as much a Pakistani as the rest of us are. May be one day, you shall get to serve Pakistan which will be good for Pakistan and you; Ameen!

Khaled
Sep 07, 2018 07:14pm

Great.

ARK
Sep 07, 2018 07:15pm

Both as a Pakistani and a muslim... I feel deeply embarassed and sorry. I don’t know if my country will ever rise above this. Hope for better from PTI.

Sarfraz
Sep 07, 2018 07:15pm

As a Muslim and a Pakistani living in US, I find this very discouraging to say the least. Even I don't want to help help Pakistanis if they have these kind of feelings and sentiments for minorities. We get treated equal citizens in foreign countries with a few exceptions and that's what we want for minorities in Pakistan as well. Good luck Imran Khan. You are on your own.

Imtiaz
Sep 07, 2018 07:18pm

My deepest respect for Asim Ijaz Khwaja for his protest against what was done to Atif Mian. If others follow, some counter weight will be added against the extremists.

Cynosure
Sep 07, 2018 07:19pm

Highly disappointed by how we as a nation treated one of our own.

Khan
Sep 07, 2018 07:20pm

So what should be done with the Pakistanis of non muslim faith,or they not pakistani?should we banish them?is this what islam teaches us about minorities?think pakistan now we hav the time .

Ahmad
Sep 07, 2018 07:22pm

What a shame... We all are Pakistani.. no one is allowed to question that.

Shaukat
Sep 07, 2018 07:22pm

Thank you Sir, You are great person at heart.

Sumant bhalla
Sep 07, 2018 07:26pm

Sad

Patriot
Sep 07, 2018 07:27pm

Dear Atif Mian, you make us proud. Unfortunately, it is a big loss for Pakistan. Hope the country wakes up to the threat from the useful extremists who are hell bound to destroy the country and its reputation. Salute to Dr. Asim Khawaja for standing up to the bigotry and prejudice and cowardness of the govt.

Amir Sabir
Sep 07, 2018 07:29pm

It appears as though Pakistan will always be backward. We cannot expect to do international business if Christians, Buddhists, Hindus, Sikhs and Shiites who travel here must fear for their lives. We will just become poorer and poorer.

Ranjha
Sep 07, 2018 07:33pm

Sad commentary on our "Islamic" republic!

Bill
Sep 07, 2018 07:33pm

Half of the the mullahs are lucky if they can count to ten. They don't know how to run an economy but they do know how to ruin one.

Insaafian
Sep 07, 2018 07:33pm

so what he was Ahmadiya? is this going to be the standard for competence? MERIT HAS TO BE THE RULE AND NOT AN EXCEPTION in Naya Pakistan. Plus who are these Mullahs to call someone a Muslim or not? can someone ask them if they are?

Ahmed
Sep 07, 2018 07:34pm

This is not as much a problem for the good professor as it is for those who gave in to pressure and do not know right from wrong.

raja
Sep 07, 2018 07:34pm

This is our nya Pakistan.

Chaya
Sep 07, 2018 07:39pm

Very sad. These clerics are traitors

Syed S.
Sep 07, 2018 07:40pm

Govt should not accept his resignation. He is a Pakistani and his credentials speaks for itself. Getting pressured by those Mullah is not an option. Those Mullah type can accept Corrupt Ishaq Dar but not willing to Accept qualified Pakistani individual is a shame. So Sad.

Ahmad
Sep 07, 2018 07:44pm

Atif Mian ‘s tweet is A big slap on the face of extremists of this country !They are declaring him an infidel and traitor while he is wishing best for Pakistan despite all this rubbish treatment met to him .

