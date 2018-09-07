Prime Minister Imran Khan calls on overseas Pakistanis to donate to dams fund
Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to the nation in a brief televised address on Friday evening to appeal for donations to the dams fund set up by the Supreme Court.
"There is no question that we are faced with several significant problems," the prime minister said as he began the address. "Our debt today stands at Rs30,000 billion but the biggest problem we currently face is the water crisis.
"When Pakistan was made, every Pakistani had 5600 cubic metres of water. Today that stands at only 1000 cubic metres."
"We have storage capacity of only 30 days for water when the safe period for water storage is 120 days. India has a capacity of 90 days. This is why making the dam for us is so important."
Warning of the rapid depletion in Pakistan's water resources, the premier said the country would face drought-like conditions by 2025 if immediate steps were not taken.
"I want to commend Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar [for starting the dams fund], but this was not his job," he said. "This was the job of civilian leaders who knew this was going to swell into a crisis but did nothing to thwart it."
"I want to take over the fund-raising and want overseas Pakistanis to contribute like they used to do for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, he said.
The prime minister asked all overseas Pakistanis to make as many donations as they can to the dams fund in dollars to plug the country's depleting foreign exchange reserves as well as provide funding to start building dams, which he said he would personally oversee.
"I will safeguard your donations [against misuse]," he promised.
"If every overseas Pakistani donates $1,000, we will have enough to build the dams ourselves," the prime minister said.
"This fund will only be used for building dams. I know not every overseas Pakistani will be able to give $1,000, especially the ones working in the Middle East. To them, I would say that donate as much as you can. But the overseas Pakistanis in Europe and the United States, I want them to send at least $1,000 or even more if they can," he said.
The prime minister cited the example of Egypt, which he said had launched a similar drive to build dams using its own resources.
"They were not getting any external loans; no one will give us any loans from outside either," he said. "We already have so many loans that we are finding hard to repay, so no one is going to loan us anymore. We alone will have to build this dam, and we can. We just have to make up our minds."
"I promise to you that I will safeguard your money," PM Khan added.
Comments (43)
Dear PM... Thank you for your appeal. I'm an oversees Pakistani and I will deposit $1000 today, and more next month. We are with you and we will build the nation alongside you.
So many appearances may tarnish the image of PM. Now is the time his actions speak!
Not interested to send a penny to Mr U-turn who easily buckles up under pressure from hateful bigots
We will be donating sir, but as one of ur supporters, I would also like you to bring back the looted money ASAP.
Sorry PM, similar appeals have been made in the past and no result!
As much as I appreciate his honesty I don't think it is the way to move forward. This idea is the same as Nawaz Sharif's Qarz Utaro Mulk Sanwaro project. Please don't do it, take hard & bitter decisions to make things work for a long term but for that you must be prepared to lose popularity.
I am willing to send $1000.00 and thank you for all you are doing
How do you donate in dollars/pounds to plug the foreign reserves ?? UK based Pakistani banks ?
This man never lets you down.
Once I find out how to send, I am pledging £1000.
I support you for my nation.
I have no such plans. Dams should not be built by crowd funding.
I am very disappointed with the approach this govt is taking with decision making. Take the recent one of removing Atif Mian from financial advisory council. You should have foreseen the situation beforehand instead of climbing down the rhetoric later. I'd like to wait for 3 months of the govt rule before making a decision of depositing serious sum of money in this fund after seeing some credible 'actions', not just wishful rhetoric.
I live overseas and love to help out IK but what will you do for us, we can’t even get visas without problems. You need to take care of our needs first.
I will donate because you are at the helm. I donated my lunch money to you 25 years ago at BVS and you made a hospital. Love and respect for you PM Khan. I know you will save that country so that we can return to our homeland where merit will be the rule and not an exception.
Consider it done Khan! Regards, Overseas Pakistani.
Pledging 2000$. Let me know where to send.
Once i know where to send, i pldege $2000
Donations are not the way nations progress, change your foreign policy, base your relations with other country on economy. You need to take hard decisions.
I'm an overseas Pakistani and i will donate atleast $1000 today.
$1000 on the way, more to follow in the months to come.
Join hands with the PM IK. Water is a gift worth giving to people. Those with resources within and outside of PK please attend to this call today. Tomorrow may be too late. Those that have plundered PK, please return the loot so people can have clean water.
Hi I am also from UK. Can we have account name, number and proper bank details preferably UK based bank. Please use Pakistani TV media aggressively. We will not disappoint you.
Cut down expenses of institutions and work on an aggressive plan to bring back laundered money
I will send 1 million dollars if you appoint Atif Mian
“Your pride for your country should not come after your country becomes great; your country becomes great because of your pride in it.“ Donating Sir.
USD 1000 from Qatar
Dear PM,
I will donate the money when you stop taking U-turn. You are a weak leader, you cannot ensure the protection of rights of minorities. All the respect for Atif Mian, and really disappointed of you!. Start keeping up your promises and people will donate generously.!!!!!
Impractical approach. Waiting for donations to build the dam will take tens of years. Meanwhile the dam will be damned. c.f., https://www.dawn.com/news/1419554 Anyway willing to donate provided any renowned financial expert say that it can be built by donations in a few years!
How much cutting the expenses of the parliamentarians? No foreign travel with an people. Sell the state owned companies.
Please build a simple and secure (Security Tested) web site for Pakistani's living abroad to donate.
Good to see nri response... Congrats Pakistan..
@Zulfiqar
Dude you should also see successful example of Shaukut Khannam hospital who is still being managed through funds given by Pakistanis especially overseas. People trust Imran more than Nawaz, this is the difference.
All ministers including you are using helicopters and planes for traveling. Why people will send their hard earned money?
Prime Minister Khan is so much on the dot while we are already aware of his expectations,we in USA have already started working on his well meant prompt that Mr. Ali Malik,PTI Chief Organizer; USA has initiated by inviting key PTI members from across USA, who responded to his call.I attended that meeting with one agenda on the table:How to generate huge some of funds for Prime Minister Khan’s Funds from USA. And to be very honest not just from New Jersey, USA but our agenda goes far beyond that just to make sure that PM Khan’s sincerity of taking Pakistan out of debt burden&providing relief to common man as said by PM Khan,”The biggest problem we face is the water crisis.”And His commendable words for “Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar[for starting the dams fund],”is certainly re-endorsing the heightened need of addressing this issue.As desired by PM Khan Mr.Ali Malik,Chief Organizer PTI,USA as his Lieutenant is spearheading this task with all his team members at this time efficiently.
@KwJ You are not sending the money to him its for the future of Pakistan, generations to come.
Do something concrete to solve economic problem of Pakistan. sell your Banigala palace and pay for the dam.
Where these funds can be sent to?
Donations can't build a dam or make a country run.
I am not a big fan of PTI but for the sake of my country and only knowing that PM Imran Khan indivisdullay is a faithful person, I will deposit $1000 for Dam within next 2 weeks inshallah.
@Aamir, who made these appeals in the past. IK has done what he promised, against all odds. He made 2 Cancer hospitals & an education institute by collecting funds from the public.
donate where and how?
there should be a reliable go fund me page.
make the system transparent and many will donate.
@KwJ Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Namal University, If you don't wanna donate that's fine but don't discourage others from your bias please .It is not about PTI its about Pakistan. Thanks for your understanding