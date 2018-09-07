DAWN.COM

Prime Minister Imran Khan calls on overseas Pakistanis to donate to dams fund

Dawn.comUpdated September 07, 2018

PM Khan urges overseas Pakistanis to donate for dams fund — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to the nation in a brief televised address on Friday evening to appeal for donations to the dams fund set up by the Supreme Court.

"There is no question that we are faced with several significant problems," the prime minister said as he began the address. "Our debt today stands at Rs30,000 billion but the biggest problem we currently face is the water crisis.

"When Pakistan was made, every Pakistani had 5600 cubic metres of water. Today that stands at only 1000 cubic metres."

"We have storage capacity of only 30 days for water when the safe period for water storage is 120 days. India has a capacity of 90 days. This is why making the dam for us is so important."

Warning of the rapid depletion in Pakistan's water resources, the premier said the country would face drought-like conditions by 2025 if immediate steps were not taken.

PM Khan urges overseas Pakistanis to donate for dams fund

"I want to commend Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar [for starting the dams fund], but this was not his job," he said. "This was the job of civilian leaders who knew this was going to swell into a crisis but did nothing to thwart it."

"I want to take over the fund-raising and want overseas Pakistanis to contribute like they used to do for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, he said.

The prime minister asked all overseas Pakistanis to make as many donations as they can to the dams fund in dollars to plug the country's depleting foreign exchange reserves as well as provide funding to start building dams, which he said he would personally oversee.

"I will safeguard your donations [against misuse]," he promised.

"If every overseas Pakistani donates $1,000, we will have enough to build the dams ourselves," the prime minister said.

"This fund will only be used for building dams. I know not every overseas Pakistani will be able to give $1,000, especially the ones working in the Middle East. To them, I would say that donate as much as you can. But the overseas Pakistanis in Europe and the United States, I want them to send at least $1,000 or even more if they can," he said.

Read: Why a mega dam project cannot be crowd-sourced

The prime minister cited the example of Egypt, which he said had launched a similar drive to build dams using its own resources.

"They were not getting any external loans; no one will give us any loans from outside either," he said. "We already have so many loans that we are finding hard to repay, so no one is going to loan us anymore. We alone will have to build this dam, and we can. We just have to make up our minds."

"I promise to you that I will safeguard your money," PM Khan added.

Anti-Corruption
Sep 07, 2018 06:29pm

Dear PM... Thank you for your appeal. I'm an oversees Pakistani and I will deposit $1000 today, and more next month. We are with you and we will build the nation alongside you.

Munsif
Sep 07, 2018 06:32pm

So many appearances may tarnish the image of PM. Now is the time his actions speak!

KwJ
Sep 07, 2018 06:33pm

Not interested to send a penny to Mr U-turn who easily buckles up under pressure from hateful bigots

Israr Khan Ismailzai
Sep 07, 2018 06:33pm

We will be donating sir, but as one of ur supporters, I would also like you to bring back the looted money ASAP.

Aamir
Sep 07, 2018 06:35pm

Sorry PM, similar appeals have been made in the past and no result!

Zulfiqar
Sep 07, 2018 06:36pm

As much as I appreciate his honesty I don't think it is the way to move forward. This idea is the same as Nawaz Sharif's Qarz Utaro Mulk Sanwaro project. Please don't do it, take hard & bitter decisions to make things work for a long term but for that you must be prepared to lose popularity.

Adnan from USA
Sep 07, 2018 06:37pm

I am willing to send $1000.00 and thank you for all you are doing

chymera
Sep 07, 2018 06:37pm

How do you donate in dollars/pounds to plug the foreign reserves ?? UK based Pakistani banks ?

Adeel Khan
Sep 07, 2018 06:37pm

This man never lets you down.

chymera
Sep 07, 2018 06:38pm

Once I find out how to send, I am pledging £1000.

saber
Sep 07, 2018 06:38pm

I support you for my nation.

Zahid
Sep 07, 2018 06:40pm

I have no such plans. Dams should not be built by crowd funding.

Perplexed
Sep 07, 2018 06:40pm

I am very disappointed with the approach this govt is taking with decision making. Take the recent one of removing Atif Mian from financial advisory council. You should have foreseen the situation beforehand instead of climbing down the rhetoric later. I'd like to wait for 3 months of the govt rule before making a decision of depositing serious sum of money in this fund after seeing some credible 'actions', not just wishful rhetoric.

Zack
Sep 07, 2018 06:41pm

I live overseas and love to help out IK but what will you do for us, we can’t even get visas without problems. You need to take care of our needs first.

Insaafian
Sep 07, 2018 06:42pm

I will donate because you are at the helm. I donated my lunch money to you 25 years ago at BVS and you made a hospital. Love and respect for you PM Khan. I know you will save that country so that we can return to our homeland where merit will be the rule and not an exception.

Danish
Sep 07, 2018 06:42pm

Consider it done Khan! Regards, Overseas Pakistani.

Mujeeb Rehman
Sep 07, 2018 06:42pm

Pledging 2000$. Let me know where to send.

bajwa
Sep 07, 2018 06:42pm

Once i know where to send, i pldege $2000

Farhan
Sep 07, 2018 06:45pm

Donations are not the way nations progress, change your foreign policy, base your relations with other country on economy. You need to take hard decisions.

Omair
Sep 07, 2018 06:46pm

I'm an overseas Pakistani and i will donate atleast $1000 today.

JK
Sep 07, 2018 06:50pm

$1000 on the way, more to follow in the months to come.

ahamed
Sep 07, 2018 06:50pm

Join hands with the PM IK. Water is a gift worth giving to people. Those with resources within and outside of PK please attend to this call today. Tomorrow may be too late. Those that have plundered PK, please return the loot so people can have clean water.

Abdul Ghaffar
Sep 07, 2018 06:51pm

Hi I am also from UK. Can we have account name, number and proper bank details preferably UK based bank. Please use Pakistani TV media aggressively. We will not disappoint you.

Khan
Sep 07, 2018 06:51pm

Cut down expenses of institutions and work on an aggressive plan to bring back laundered money

FQutabshahi
Sep 07, 2018 06:51pm

I will send 1 million dollars if you appoint Atif Mian

Mashiqkhan
Sep 07, 2018 06:52pm

“Your pride for your country should not come after your country becomes great; your country becomes great because of your pride in it.“ Donating Sir.

Ali Inc
Sep 07, 2018 06:52pm

USD 1000 from Qatar

Anit hatred
Sep 07, 2018 06:53pm

Dear PM,

I will donate the money when you stop taking U-turn. You are a weak leader, you cannot ensure the protection of rights of minorities. All the respect for Atif Mian, and really disappointed of you!. Start keeping up your promises and people will donate generously.!!!!!

Hafeez
Sep 07, 2018 06:53pm

Impractical approach. Waiting for donations to build the dam will take tens of years. Meanwhile the dam will be damned. c.f., https://www.dawn.com/news/1419554 Anyway willing to donate provided any renowned financial expert say that it can be built by donations in a few years!

Zala
Sep 07, 2018 06:54pm

How much cutting the expenses of the parliamentarians? No foreign travel with an people. Sell the state owned companies.

WeCare
Sep 07, 2018 06:54pm

Please build a simple and secure (Security Tested) web site for Pakistani's living abroad to donate.

Nileshpot
Sep 07, 2018 06:54pm

Good to see nri response... Congrats Pakistan..

Salman
Sep 07, 2018 06:54pm

@Zulfiqar

Dude you should also see successful example of Shaukut Khannam hospital who is still being managed through funds given by Pakistanis especially overseas. People trust Imran more than Nawaz, this is the difference.

Asif Siddique
Sep 07, 2018 06:55pm

All ministers including you are using helicopters and planes for traveling. Why people will send their hard earned money?

Syed Chishti
Sep 07, 2018 06:55pm

Prime Minister Khan is so much on the dot while we are already aware of his expectations,we in USA have already started working on his well meant prompt that Mr. Ali Malik,PTI Chief Organizer; USA has initiated by inviting key PTI members from across USA, who responded to his call.I attended that meeting with one agenda on the table:How to generate huge some of funds for Prime Minister Khan’s Funds from USA. And to be very honest not just from New Jersey, USA but our agenda goes far beyond that just to make sure that PM Khan’s sincerity of taking Pakistan out of debt burden&providing relief to common man as said by PM Khan,”The biggest problem we face is the water crisis.”And His commendable words for “Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar[for starting the dams fund],”is certainly re-endorsing the heightened need of addressing this issue.As desired by PM Khan Mr.Ali Malik,Chief Organizer PTI,USA as his Lieutenant is spearheading this task with all his team members at this time efficiently.

Zahid
Sep 07, 2018 06:55pm

@KwJ You are not sending the money to him its for the future of Pakistan, generations to come.

JAVED RAHMAN
Sep 07, 2018 06:56pm

Do something concrete to solve economic problem of Pakistan. sell your Banigala palace and pay for the dam.

Zahid
Sep 07, 2018 06:56pm

Where these funds can be sent to?

Asif Siddique
Sep 07, 2018 06:56pm

Donations can't build a dam or make a country run.

Jamil Ahsan
Sep 07, 2018 06:56pm

I am not a big fan of PTI but for the sake of my country and only knowing that PM Imran Khan indivisdullay is a faithful person, I will deposit $1000 for Dam within next 2 weeks inshallah.

azam khan
Sep 07, 2018 06:57pm

@Aamir, who made these appeals in the past. IK has done what he promised, against all odds. He made 2 Cancer hospitals & an education institute by collecting funds from the public.

fawad bhai
Sep 07, 2018 06:57pm

donate where and how?

there should be a reliable go fund me page.

make the system transparent and many will donate.

Karachitee
Sep 07, 2018 06:58pm

@KwJ Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Namal University, If you don't wanna donate that's fine but don't discourage others from your bias please .It is not about PTI its about Pakistan. Thanks for your understanding

