Men who beat up women 'shoplifters' in cloth market granted bail by Lahore magistrate

Rana BilalSeptember 07, 2018

Two men who had beaten up as many women at a cloth market in Lahore for alleged shoplifting were granted bail by a judicial magistrate on Friday.

Earlier this week, a video showing at least two men kicking and beating up two women with sticks had gone viral on social media.

Batapur police had taken notice of the incident, and registered a first information report (FIR) against Aijaz Ahmed, Adnan Ahmed and two other unidentified men who had reportedly aided the duo.

The men, who had administered the beating after accusing the victims of stealing their goods, were taken into custody and presented in court today.

According to the FIR, filed under Sections 342, 354, 506 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, the accused had kept the women in wrongful confinement, subjected them to torture and threatened to kill them.

The magistrate, after considering the arguments and evidence today, deemed that all the offences were bailable.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
Pakistan

Comments (2)

Adil108
Sep 07, 2018 06:08pm

Again aggressive behaviour in Punjab.

Saleem
Sep 07, 2018 06:27pm

No one should be allowed to take law into his / her own hands. These two men must be punished and very badly to set an example. Law must be respected. You can handover the thief but cannot beat or do anything. Must be illiterate men.

