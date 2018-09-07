DAWN.COM

AB de Villiers signs up for PSL 2019

Dawn.comUpdated September 07, 2018

Legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers has announced that he will be playing in the Pakistan Super League 2019.

The announcement, which came via a video message, was tweeted by the PSL, who referred the ex-Proteas skipper as "the GOAT from South Africa".

"The Pakistan Super League has grown into one of the top T20 tournaments around the world," De Villiers said. "It has given Pakistanis much to cheer about. I've absolutely enjoyed watching some of the PSL games on television in recent years.

"But 2019 will be different. In 2019, I will be participating in the PSL. I certainly can't wait. I'll see you there. Aap ka shukria (thank you!)."

There is no information yet on which of the six PSL teams De Villiers will be joining as his official induction into the league will take via a player draft.

The news also brings some relief to PSL fans who may have been worried due to recent upheaval within the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Ahmed
Sep 07, 2018 03:43pm

Very good news. He retired too early and has a lot of cricket left in him, lucky the team that got him. Hopefully, Lahore, they haven't been doing well.

Ali
Sep 07, 2018 03:44pm

Can't wait to see the actual KING playing in the PSL!

Naya Admi
Sep 07, 2018 03:45pm

he is going to captain Lahore qalandars !!

Imran
Sep 07, 2018 04:03pm

Yeah .. ...!

Rafay
Sep 07, 2018 04:31pm

Fingers crossed he joins Karachi Kings.

