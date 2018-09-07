DAWN.COM

India signs pact for sharing of military equipment, intelligence with US: reports

Dawn.comSeptember 07, 2018

India and the United States (US) on Thursday signed a pact paving the way for closer military and intelligence cooperation between both countries, according to media reports.

The 10-year Communication Compatibility and Security Agreement (Comcasa) will allow New Delhi to "buy advanced American weaponry and to share sensitive military technology", according to the New York Times.

Under the agreement, the US will also "transfer high-tech communications platforms to India", NYT reported.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the agreement will allow sharing of "encrypted military intelligence", and is a prerequisite if India wishes to buy advanced US military equipment.

Officials have previously said that the pact would also allow the transfer of equipment such as armed surveillance drones to India from the US, according to a Reuters report.

A report on The Hindu said that Comcasa would allow India to procure "specialised equipment for encrypted communications for US origin military platforms like the C-17, C-130 and P-8Is", and "enable greater communications interoperability between the militaries of India and the US".

The Comcasa, which was signed during US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis' visit to Delhi, had been stalled for years due to India's concerns that it would "open up its communications network to the US military", according to Reuters.

However, The Hindu said, there are provisions within the agreement to safeguard Indian's security and national interests, and prevent the disclosure of data acquired through these systems to a third party without India's consent.

Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during a press conference on Thursday with Mattis and Pompeo, had hailed the defence cooperation as "the most significant dimension of our strategic partnership and as a key driver of our overall bilateral relationship"

Both countries also agreed to open up a hotline between their foreign ministers, Reuters reported.

The US has signed similar pacts with less than 30 other countries, the report added, citing a senior US defence official.

The US and India had on Thursday held long-delayed "2+2" talks amid a series of divisive issues, including Washington's demands that India stop buying Iranian oil and a Russian air-defence system.

Pompeo and India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met separately before joining top defence officials for talks, and both sides' defence ministers also met separately before joining the other two leaders for talks.

Sitharaman at the press conference had said: "We have acquired various advanced defence platforms from the US. We are thus partners in building defence capability in the broadest sense of the term," adding that the two countries were putting in place a framework for closer cooperation between their militaries and defence establishments.

Mattis described the India-US partnership as "one of the most consequential in the region and in the world".

M. Emad
Sep 07, 2018 04:03pm

Congratulations, both India and USA.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 07, 2018 04:06pm

The same way they did even a bigger and brighter military pact with Russia more than 50 years ago. This in fact is the height of cunningness, deceit and deception, which Americans are unable to conceive or understand at this crucial juncture in time and history.

Nomi Goraya
Sep 07, 2018 04:07pm

Welcome on board. Very soon India will feel the hear of USA friendship. All the best

Dilip Thorat
Sep 07, 2018 04:19pm

India is buying all these advanced equipements. Not part of any aid. India shining.

Adil108
Sep 07, 2018 04:21pm

At last the US has dictated India to buy their products and not from anyone else! I thought that India would do whatever they think is best for the country but it’s not the same here.

Ahmed bin Babar
Sep 07, 2018 04:22pm

India is no match for Chine, with or without US military support, these pacts shall only disturb the regional balance of power which is not in favor of the poor south asian masses at large as taxpayers money going to the arms race instead of alleviating the regional poverty is not a good omen or alternative...

Pradeep
Sep 07, 2018 04:22pm

Modi's magic still works...!

Rana
Sep 07, 2018 04:23pm

@Nomi Goraya : Most US tech companies have presence in India and two way trade in 150 bn$ to reach 500bn$ with in a decade.So it is win win for India and US but US can't dictate to India as they do to some small countries.

ROCKY
Sep 07, 2018 04:27pm

India wont ask for USA aid.. so.. we are prepared for all consequences!

jameel
Sep 07, 2018 04:29pm

@Nomi Goraya watch how to foster relationships without begging.

Maria enteparia onnuchoriu
Sep 07, 2018 04:30pm

Shining India.

Ahmad
Sep 07, 2018 04:33pm

What you have acquired is one thing but what you have sacrificed or backed out of should also be included in your boastings.

M. Saeed
Sep 07, 2018 04:34pm

Congratulations to India for signing an agreement with the world's most unreliable and dubious partner.

Jamil Soomro, New York City
Sep 07, 2018 04:39pm

The Russians must be monitoring India very closely now in view of the recent developments.

Harmony-1©
Sep 07, 2018 04:40pm

@Dilip Thorat - Its more like America "shining" by making money and laughing all the way to the bank!

RP
Sep 07, 2018 04:49pm

No one is yours till you have business or need..I have full love in my hearts for both pakistan & India..May one day they stand togther for defend this pure land irrespective of cast , religion..This has to be feed our children's either through education or anyway that we are not enemies. . We are one in past..will remain ..

karman
Sep 07, 2018 04:55pm

US always put his interest first and then friendship and the other thing. Anyone feel it friendship are fool.

saber
Sep 07, 2018 04:56pm

so finally India handed its security to US.

Texas
Sep 07, 2018 04:57pm

No matter how much US tries, India will always buy cheaper Russian arms. All gimmicks to capture the market and try to make India think that there is a big threat with China will fire back because India at the end side with Russia.

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Sep 07, 2018 04:57pm

That’s the way how advanced nations move together in the world under rule of democracy with equal human rights, not banishing whole communities on the basis of religion or faith.

jayakumar
Sep 07, 2018 04:58pm

@Nomi Goraya Absolutely wrong, first of all India will pay for anything that the US is offering & secondly Modi has already said the Indo-Russian friendship is time tested & there wont be anything done at the cost of that relations.

Jjacky
Sep 07, 2018 05:02pm

@Nomi Goraya thanks for showing concern for India.

