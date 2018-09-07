DAWN.COM

SC mulls jurisdiction of suo motu powers

Haseeb BhattiSeptember 07, 2018

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday took up a case to assess the jurisdiction of its suo motu powers under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

Article 184(3), which pertains to the the apex court's powers to take suo motu notice, reads: "Without prejudice to the provisions of Article 199, the Supreme Court shall, if it considers that a question of public importance with reference to the enforcement of any of the Fundamental Rights conferred by Chapter I of Part II is involved have the power to make an order of the nature mentioned in the said Article."

During hearing of the case by a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, the top judge told Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan that the court wishes to examine the scope of its powers with respect to Article 184(3).

"We wish to regulate our powers," the CJP remarked. "The court wants to know whether or not it is exceeding its jurisdiction with respect to Article 184(3)."

The court said it would appoint two senior lawyers to provide assistance to it in this regard.

The court ordered that notices be issued to the attorney general, the Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Association, and adjourned the case indefinitely.

Back in 2011, the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) had said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan should exercise restraint in taking up suo motu proceedings because overuse of the provision could endanger the rule of law.

Comments (5)

Bill
Sep 07, 2018 02:00pm

Establish a civil rights court. Problem solved.

Harmony-1©
Sep 07, 2018 02:18pm

We should all support suo motu powers, necessary for justice no doubt.

Jibran
Sep 07, 2018 02:26pm

Too little too late.

Ziauddin
Sep 07, 2018 02:28pm

Good to know that. Hope for betterment

Common Citizen
Sep 07, 2018 02:28pm

2011 and now its 2018. Should have been done earlier. At least late than never.

