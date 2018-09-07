Under pressure govt backtracks on Atif Mian's appointment; removes economist from advisory council
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has asked Princeton University economist Atif R. Mian to step down from the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Economic Advisory Council (EAC), PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced on Friday.
The decision follows mounting pressure from religiopolitical parties against the appointment of Dr Mian, who is an Ahmadi.
According to a tweet by Senator Javed, Mian has agreed to give up his position on the council. A replacement will be announced later, he added.
Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhary later confirmed the development, saying the government has decided to withdraw the nomination of Dr Mian from the EAC because it wants to avoid division.
Editorial: Prejudice against minorities at top political levels is unacceptable
"The government wants to move forward alongside scholars and all social groups, and it is inappropriate if a single nomination creates an impression to the contrary," he tweeted.
In a second tweet, Chaudhry said the ideal state, according to Prime Minister Khan, is of Madina and that the premier and members of his cabinet hold Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in high esteem.
"Khatm-i-Nabuwwat [belief in the finality of the prophethood] is a part of our faith and the recent success achieved by the government in the matter of blasphemous sketches is reflective of the same connection," he wrote.
The appointment of Dr Mian of Princeton University (Department of Member Economics and Woodrow Wilson School of Public Policy) to the 18-member EAC set up to advise the government on economic policy was opposed by some individuals and groups, including Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), who objected to his Ahmadi faith.
The news of his removal from the body comes as a surprise since the PTI government had only three days ago defended the academic's nomination, saying in categorical terms that it will "not bow to extremists".
"Pakistan belongs as much to minorities as it does to the majority," Information Minister Chaudhary had told a press conference in Islamabad, amidst a vicious online campaign targeting Dr Mian for his Ahmadiyya faith.
Chaudhry had taken to Twitter to recall that "Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah appointed Sir Zafar Ullah [also an Ahmadi] as Foreign minister of Pakistan; we'll follow [the] principles of Mr Jinnah, not of extremists."
His thoughts were echoed by Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari, who tweeted: "Exactly. Well put indeed. Time to reclaim space for the Quaid's Pakistan!".
The first meeting of the recently reconstituted EAC was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, but it could not be attended by three international economists of Pakistani origin, including Dr Mian, because of technical reasons.
“They could not make it because our web-link was down,” an official told Dawn.
Smear campaign
A social media smear campaign had erupted against the economist's appointment, with many calling for his removal.
A call-to-attention notice had also been submitted in the Senate by opposition parties against Mian's inclusion in the EAC. The notice bore the signatures of the PML-N, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal and the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party members.
No member of the PPP had signed the document, with the party making it clear that it would not be part of a witch-hunt based on someone's faith.
A large number of supporters had also defended Mian's appointment on social media, saying that one's religion should not factor into their professional qualifications or employment.
Dr Mian has served as a professor of economics, public policy and finance at Princeton University and as director of The Julis-Rabinowitz Centre for Public Policy and Finance at Woodrow Wilson School. He is the only Pakistani to be considered among International Monetary Fund’s ‘top 25 brightest young economists’.
Ahmadis were declared non-Muslims in Pakistan through a constitutional amendment passed on September 7, 1974 during the tenure of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
This measure was later followed with Gen Ziaul Haq making it a punishable offence for Ahmadis to call themselves Muslim or to refer to their faith as Islam.
Really sad
Sad to know
Sad and bad decision!
So much for standing up for minorities and standing up to extremists! worst action so far from new Government!!!
Knew it, too bad and unfortunate.
Irrespective of his religious faith.
A super guy is left not to make policy for a country which is economically degraded by the political elite for the last 30 years.
Átif's appointment can be interpreted as a populist move. At worst, it shows that there is increasing prejudice against minorities even at the top political levels. The government’s approach is then commendable as it has attempted to send a message that personal beliefs should not come in the way of matters of governance and administration.
Indeed, there should be no room for discrimination against minority communities, especially in a country where the right to religious freedom is enshrined in the Constitution (Needless Controversy)
Where is all the big-talk about not giving up to extremists??
What nonsense! Really sad!!
Not a good news. PTI shud have taken firm stand on it.
Controversial decisions must be avoided. Govt must know the nerve of the nation and decide accordingly..
What a pity....
Disappointed :(
That is some poor decision making by those people surrounding imran khan...
What a sad situation!
What a pity. Religious fundamentalists and extremists will never let Pakistan prosper.
Very unfortunate
'It's horror, it's horror'
Discreet, in time...
Unless and until we don't stand up against religious hatred and bigotry - forget about progress in this land of the pure. Poor decision. Pakistani's have been rendered poor by this decision.
This shows weakness on the government side. Bad bad decision.
Very disappointing. Had hopes from this govt that they would have some spine to take tough decisions.
l am so sad , that the goverment did not take a principle stand on protecting minorities, its a sad day for our country.
You got to be kidding me!!! What a message to the world.
Unfortunate for Pakistan, once again government has succumbed to the unreasonable demand of extremists.
A prudent descion.
Very very sad. He should be given a chance.
what a shame
Despicable. Not "Naya" at all!
This news ruined my day.
I have been supporting Pakistan for almost 50 years. And was also so happy about the new government coming to power.
But this decision makes me feel sick...
What a bad decision. Just because he was Ahmadi? Khan sb this was not the Quaids Pakistan. it hurts when these type of things happen in new Pakistan.
"You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the state."
Jinnah (1) PTI (0)
What on the earth happened?
What a stupid decision!
Morally Fawad Chaudhary should resign. Pakistan's progress will be negative with such an official line of thought.
I wish it did not happen but I know it had to happen. I really get disappointed when we see someone campaigning against someone on baseless religious grounds.
Shameful retreat
Not a wise decision.
This could have been handled in a better manner. this is a loss o the country not to Atif Mian. Well they tried but perhaps this was a bridge too far.
I was surprised when Atif Mian's nomination to the Economic Advisory Council was announced. However, I knew sanity would be short-lived.
I was not expecting any good from this government led byTaliban Khan.
I am happy Atif Mian has decided to step down. I am sure there are many countries in the world which would like to benefit from the knoledge and experience of an economic expert like Atif Mian.
There is something fundamentally wrong with this country.
I will see how Pakistan and Pakistanis prosper.
Why was he cleared earlier and by who? Punish those persons and leave him alone.
Bold statements. Cowardly act. Defines economic problems.
Very sad news.
At the same time best wishes to Dr. Atif Mian.
Well to be honest, any govt in Pakistan would have succumbed to religious party’s pressure in this case. So can’t blame PTI alone. The real blame should go to the religious parties and their followers who have completely forgotten the teachings of Islam and have no tolerance for a difference in opinion.
Frivolity at its peak
Discrimination in progress.
How can we progress with this attitude?
If you can deal with USA you can and should deal with others. Poor decision.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman is the right choice .... bring him on ....
Sad, as I love my Ahmadi Pakistani family like any other group in Pakistan, but for a bigger Pakistani motive it was necessary as it will take time for people to become educated and become more acceptable towards Ahmadi people.
Love you Ahmadis, I really feel sorry for the situation but again things will get better for Ahmadis in Pakistan.
Thank you Dr Abdus Salam for making Pakistan a nuclear power and giving us our SUPARCO program.
Spineless
Is this the new Pakistan of Pti? Imran bowed down to the extremism, is a very sad news. Disheartening.
Unfortunate!!
It is important that important REAL decisions dont get wrapped up in such controversies. He should still be an ‘informal’ advisor - so the country can benefit - and he gets to show his effect - then resistance WILL drop.
Another U-Turn
For just a day, I had hope based on strong statements that Pakistan is for all. PTI is all talk. When it comes time to take a stand for real change, it is always falling short. But worry not, it will be taxing the public without such u-turns and fear. Really disappointed.
Really bad decision. Where is the merit that PTI has long talked about. To bow down to different groups on the basis of ethnicity, and religious bias weakens the democracy and erodes the moral standing of the govt.It also strengthens the narrative that Islamic Rebublic is not capable to safeguard the aspirations and representation of minoroties. Very disappointing.
Very unfortunate.
Sad decision. However, it would have been better for Dr Atif to announce it instead of the senator.
I condemn this decision. Surely a black day in our history.
Good decision but really unfortunate.
Really Sad.
we are too small in our thinking and approach.
Extremists won
And then we wonder why the educated class of this nation doesn't want to stay in the country!
This country will never move forward . A very sad day indeed.
So Sad. This is not the Pakistan that Jinnah envisioned. I thought we were on the right track.
cowardly decision
Cowardly decision
This is an unfortunate action by the government. It is Pakistan’s loss
What happened to the big mouth tall claims of Fawad Chowdhury?
Yeah...
Did not expect PTI to have bowed down to extremists.... sad and disappointing indeed!
PTI Govt asks economist Atif Mian to step down from Economic Advisory Council - Politics or ignorance?
Sad indeed.
So sad. Today I see PTI bowing down to pressure and losing what it stands for. I am at a loss for words to show my sentiments. I was so happy that finally Pakistan will own up to people with achievements no matter to what religious or ethical background.....
The appointment of Dr Mian of Princeton University (Department of Member Economics and Woodrow Wilson School of Public Policy) I mean what a loss. PPP, always takes stand with its ideals and beliefs.
Local laws need to be respected
Disgraceful
we need to focus, no distractions allowed for greater good.
this is killing of merit & is a compromised action, but better not to indulge in such problems at starting of government affairs
Very well decision hope they will not do this again.
Under these circumstances, this may not be a correct but a wise decision.
This is bad
today, I am ashamed just as I was yesterday. Where is the new Pakistan??
How can you stand for any principle in future? Such a waste.
Was Mian Atif himself presented for the council or Government nominated him.
really unfortunate - as Pakistani we should learn to tolerate people with different believe system. When r we going to grow up.
Appreciated
Bad decision
Good to know this
Sad ... and then people say why we are not progressing ... I am ashamed
You can never make everyone happy - at least be sincere to Pakistan
This decision is not reflective of merit and clear demonstration of discrimination. We wonder when we will be able to come our of such issues.
sad and unfair. Not Insaaf.
Not good!
Disappointing retreat.
Disappointed
Somebody's religion should not be factor into their professional qualifications.
PTI - You failed in the very first test
Good decision by the Government. Well done!!
In this new pakistan, the old policy of "ahmedi discrimination" continues. Good job.
It shows that there is increasing prejudice against minorities even at the top political levels, signs of Naya pakistan.
Wise move
A timely decision to save a lot of fuss.
This shows how powerful have the religious clergy is. They have succeeded in manipulating a public mindset. No one knows how to grad this bull of intolerance and narrow-mindedness by the horns. If you try, you are doomed, if you don't, you are doomed. When you need a pilot to fly a plane, you do not question his or her faith. When shall we be able to claim a genuine Naya Pakistan?
Good decision
Good decision to avoid the rallies and demonstration which can upset the peaceful environment.
Very disturbing and disappointing.
Very difficult to change the changes.. Feeling disappointed
This is really sad. I was delighted to see for once a Pakistani government defend it's minorities without hiding or having any shame. Now, I'm disappointed. Poor decision. Imran Khan shouldn't have come under pressure. If he can't take the pressure, then who will?
This is wrong
For a moment I thought IK would seriously pull Pakistan out of the morass it is in. Old habits die hard.
what a shame
Good and wise decision.
I am very glad that out of 47 comments so far only 5 have welcomed this decision of removing Atif Mian because he is Ahmadi. This is so called Naya Pakistan. If this continues then pakistan can never come out of it's problems
A total disappointment. He was one of top 20 in the world to change the landscape of global economy. I had very high expectation from Imran khan and his team.
He is a Pakistani before being male or female, and his beliefs are unrelated and irrelevant to his selection for the advisory council. Similar to Dr. Abdus Salaam, and others, honor these professionals. Expose the names of opposers and charge them in court with discrimination.
What a shame for the Govt to succumb to black mailed by hand full of irrational shortsighted individuals . It’s loss for Pakistan
Dr. Atif Mian had nothing to lose from where he sits and the position he holds, he would have only helped Pakistan himself and with his clout.
This is pathetic backtracking by the PTI government, and would carry long standing ramifications. So much for the PM to only step on the field to WIN, this is a very big loss at many fronts.
Very disappointed. Wonder who was powerful enough to sway Imran Khan?
I had already said here that the decision was absolutely against the wish of majority.
A sad day for Pakistan. I work abroad in a western, Christian country just like more than one million other Muslims. How would we feel, I we were sacked because of our faith? I am sure all Pakistani will be the first one to call it a racist policy. It is time for Pakistan to start looking beyond race, religion, colour and sexual orientation. Have not we learned any lesson from the past? It is our narrow mildness and petty politics that has brought us to the abyss of the darkness. Alas, we still refuse to learn what history is trying to teach us.
Those people who voted for PTI must bow their heads in shame. But then again it is not the voters who brought PTI in power. PTI didn't win the election. It is THEM.
I suspect a large enough number of MNA's threatened to call a vote of "no confidence" and eject Imran Khan. He had to chose between losing his whole agenda and making one sacrifice.
Don't know whether this decision goes well for Pakistan or bad but one thing is sure: whole society has been inculcated with hatred and bigotry , but there is also Fault of Ahmadi Community as well . So let's hope that better sense will prevail
Heartening to see so many Pakistanis disappointed with this decision. Which means that people really want to progress. Religious beliefs don't hold sway any longer.
It is unfortunate and sad, but at the same time the right decision. People need to understand the street power these extremists have. At thus stage of the government, getting involved in an issue which might occupy them for months is not in the best interests of the country. Get the country's economy in track, and then deal with these things afterwards. Thankfully IK decided to tackle one thing at a time, stabilizing the economy takes priority.
What a great loss for Pakistan! We will loose out on the expertise of one of the top economist in thw world because PTI is too weak to stand up to facist religious parties.
Government bowed down a second time to TLP. They will become a monster.
Well done
So the major economic and policy decisions would be carried out on the basis the opinion so called guardians of Islam? Please make brave and courageous decision to bring country out of this darkkness. We are heart broken exclusion of this highly reputed scholar bcz of his faith. Sorry Atif we need mullas services nit your.
Govt asks economist Atif Mian to step down from Economic Advisory Council
Any ally of TLP could not have done it differently.
Very unfortunate and truly a sad moment for the nation... We will not progress as a nation till the time we align people from all walks of life irrespective of their religious, ethnic or linguistic affiliations... very bad decision and something unexpected from this regime...
House of cards collapsing !
it is relay bad because mian is a great economist, now take a cleric who now zero information about economics. afsos we really hatred by this decision of my Govt.
@Maha Mitra - You are right but in my view even a single mindset appreciating this initiative is a matter of concern since it depicts how shallow and damaging few elements are that exist within our society and might have the ability to pollute our system and can have a damaging effect!
It is need of the hour. We perceive things according to our knowledge and experience but it is not always that we are true. Moreover he has been advised by learned scholars. PM and Scholars have more knowledge then we do. They have more experiences than our ages. They know better than us. Trust them. Relax.!!
disgusting, bowing to the most despicable section of any civilized society
Good luck. hang on tough !
I cant believe it. It is really disappointing. What the EAC have to do with his religious belief. We could have got advantage from his expertise.
Pakistan would never change!!!!!!
People who wanted to remove this person, do they have a better economic plan for the country?
Disturbing. Why are we hell bent on going backwards? Present government must review its decision. No insaf or merit seen here
A really sad day for Jinnah’s Pakistan. Very disappointed in PTI and Imran Khan. The PPP’s behavior and values is appreciated and respected because the PPP stood up while other parties including my favorite PTI gave in to the regressive forces
Very sad. I thought PTI was about meritocracy . In Imran Khan's speech during Shuda-e-Pakistan program just today he spoke about justice and meritocracy for all Citizens to strenghten state institutions. What happened?
very good decision
Why
Shameful and unaaceptab. As a sunni muslim Pakistani, i am of the view that all Pakistanis have equal rights and should be given same opportunities to serve the country. Diversity should be our strength not a weakness. I apologize to Mr. Mian and late Dr. Abdusalam (nobel laureate) and the community at large on behalf of this nation.
People criticizing this decision are those who never heard of his name before :) but now giving statements as if they know what better he would be bringing to Pakistan.
PTI setting a very wrong precedent here. May be we as a nation do not deserve such brilliant people to have a say in matters of governance and policy, rather we revere people like Maulana Fazul Rehman. I am sure 50 years from now we'll still be arguing over these petty things and the world would have left us far far behind..
Cant imagine how much disappointed Atif Mian will be feeling right now , sad day for millions of people who were so happy and had high hopes that this is the beginning of new Ira of Naya Pakistan
Terrible decision by PTI - is this the tabdeli they spoke about and were unable to resist the pressure of the mindset that is geared up to destroy the progress of our nation; this is so very disappointing PTI; have the courage to stand by your decisions that is meant for the prosperity and success of the Nation- we had voted for the party that had the strength to stand up for the rights of the people and take bold decisions for the progress...not for the party who would chicken out on the pressure by some dirty elements and will compromise on the long term benefit of country and its people !!!!
Its was a economic forum not a religious one secondly our country need economic experts from all religions and sects=just smallness of those who who reacted so aggressively
I guess it is easy to feel disappointed. On positive side it has opened the doors for civilized debate. What we want as Muslims in our society?
Whatever force was behind this latest decision we all should defeat it by taking a united stand.
"The decision follows mounting pressure from religiopolitical parties......."
How come these parties are able to build that much pressure when they have least minimum representation in the houses of parliament.
The decision should be reversed. I was hopeful that Imran Khan will be more progressive and forward thinking. Deeply disappointed.
Eventually,PTI buckled under pressure of Mullah.
I think this a wise decision for keeping in mind the current situation of our county. We need to focus the core issues first and for that we need unity. Once we have stability and on a good track, we can address these matters also with religious parties.
Really sad and disgusting. Despite opposition from religious fanatics and some opportunistic political parties PTI had the support of huge majority. With such weak and imperfect decisions PTI is giving room for the fringe groups in country. Bad for Pakistan.
Proves his U Turn image Sad that we are not able to use his wisdom Pakistan deserves Ishaq Dar and his likes
very poor decision by PTI
How can the country make progress when the best and brightest are ignored and disgraced on the basis of religion. Economics for that matter has nothing to do with personal belief.
The government has no spine; however, it talks very high, loud and gives false impression.
So much for protection of minorities... PTI and its U-turns. Spineless government.
sad and bad decision
Pathetic!! Another blow to the minorities!!
The fall of PTI begins.
Imran Khan and U turns are in umbilical relationship. A leader who has an established trend of thinking it through only after making and going public on his decisions, can never steer the ship rather will keep going in circles. He knew well before choose him of the outcome yet he went ahead and earned heaps of embarassment for himself, government, party and country.
Very sad, had such high hopes for the New government. Unfortunately, I feel Imran Khan, lied to everyone that he is going to bring in a change follow Mr. Jinnah PM failed the nation, this is not what Mr. Jinnah wanted for this beautiful country. Same faces different Party and they are following the same old policies.
Due to his religious beliefs, you are asking this man to step down? Shame on idiots whom are still living in dark ages and shame on party people that are kneeling down to these demands.
A very realistic decision for not giving opportunist to divide this country at this stage.Get strong and stronger and time will come when these opportunist will finally come into fold of Quaid's Pakistan.
The remaining members of the newly formed Economic Advisory Council will resign if they have any self respect,
@Khurram PTI and particularly IK call themselves 'Naya Pakistan'. Yes the blame rests on IK's shoulders.
It is indeed sad that at the first sign of trouble PTI buckled down, but on the other hand this is not the battle Govt wants to fight right now
I thought IMRAN said no can control him!
More things change more they remain same. Sad to see such discrimination against merit
Sad that the government has lost such a brilliant mind
I appreciate the stand taken by PPP that not a single member signed the document. At least 1 part takes a firm stand and adheres to it.
I agree, the worst decision uptil now from the PTI, the downfall begins of the PTI!
Powers of darkness and ignorance win again.
Good decision for Atif Mian own safety
Very sad day for Pakistan.
As was expected ... but sad indeed
Finally a step in right direction.
It is very immature act by govt of Pakistan, they shouldn't come under the pressure of illiterate mob who don't even know about our economic position and Atif is one of the finest economist in world. I urge Mr Prime Minister to take decisions rationally and do what to you say, don't change the desicions which are in favor towards our good economic health.
A very sad decision. I wonder how many more compromises will be made by this govt to please the extremists. Pakistan would not have come into existence if Jinnah would have compromised.
He is an American citizen snd so is Dr. Asim Khwaja with no relevant policy/practical experience in Pakistan except American funded research.
Decision on the right time to avoid a big conflict.
Is this a joke? What has economics got to do with religion ?
Poor decision.
So called strong leader could not even stand up to religious bigots.
What a disgrace.
Who is running the government? PTI or Molanas? Don't government see that Molanas were defeated very miserably by the majority of the nation? Given in once and you are finished.
Maybe IK really wants to be PM more than he wants to put country on right track
I am also an economist of Pakistani origin. Thus I know Pakistan, Economics and Atif Mian. We all know he is the best economist on the panel. All you need is google but not a Ph.D. to reach that conclusion. Thus, we know his appointment was based on merit (someone has to be crazy to appoint him otherwise because of his faith!). His appointment sent a signal to the world that PTI government is serious about their agenda. The reaction from Pakistan to his appointment was not unexpected. This was a good opportunity for the PTI government to set things straight but they messed up big time. The top brain power, which are mostly based aboard, are sad on this outcome. Luckily for the nation, they will not know what opportunity they missed.
Khan you have only been in Office for days and have already influenced by other politician. Be a Tiger and fight your battle, don't be a popular sheep and run away from fear. Good luck PM.
Very good decision...govt must avoid such appointments in future
Though it is sad but wise decision in in the best interest of our country.
ppl are calling the government spineless. I think govt showed its spine when IM called for minority protection. I think media (e particularly) failed to take this conversation forward. It is part of their job too to educate ppl on issues. I do agree though that IM was a bit dismissive and may be confrontational on this issue.
First we lost Abdus Salam, now Atif Mian! A sad day for Pakistan. Dr. Atif is one of the ONLY individuals of Pakistani descent who have studied monetary policy in depth. He would have been a great contributor to strengthening economic policy making in the country. Hopefully the new Pakistani government shows some courage and brings him back to the fore.
I am very very disappointed with Imran Khan. Selection should be based on merit. You said that over and over again and that was your political platform. On behalf of the people of pakistan I am sorry Atif Mian. This is not a naya pakistan.
extremism at its peak
In my opinion, he shouldn't have appointed in first place - it was a bad choice and government should be very careful in the future and avoid such decisions.
Here we go! Steadfast & Rock Solid PTI starts to crumble at first signs of pressure....that didn't take long!
What a sad day for Pakistan
Really, disappointing decision. Hard look required to revamp and refresh the religious narrative in the masses. So called political parties hellbent on keeping the Country in stone-age. Gotta show some jigra to defeat these forces...
A bad decision indeed ! Pakistan's first foreign minister was an Ahmedi, and he was appointed by none other than founder of Pakistan. Mr. Jinnah was against discrimination on the basis of caste, colour or faith, Where's Jinnah's Pakistan ?
What a shame!
Yet another sad day for Pakistan.
Shame! Thought IK had courage to stand against extremists. Hopefully one day we will win and minorities will proudly say we all belong to naya Pakistan. Not yet!
Will the Economic Advisory Council be conducting religious lessons? Would they have ousted a Christian or a Parsi? Let the country's system run on a good and stable track without discrimination - we all are working towards one goal to bring back the country and make it a welfare state! If a qualified Ahmadi is a part of the government that does not mean he/she will propogate his/her religious ideologies. Come to senses people.
Shame. Is this the Nsya Pakistan?
Seems same as before.
This is truly pathetic!
We need another U turn from IK!!! Reinstate Atif Mian and stop this murder of merit!
Is this the same IK who won us the cup? Hard to recognize. That IK had courage to stand on his words and action. So easily gave in to extremists?
Thsi is really sad. But in hindsight its a right decision. Pakistan has got divisions everywhere and right now it seems PTI's focus is to bring people from different backgrounds together. So let's bring them all together and once people are more understanding you can make such appointments.
Unfortunate yet understandable. Our society is suffering from disease called extremism, that has infiltrated and spread its nasty web, for its own benefits in the country and sadly one that will take a time to clean and fully eradicate years of filth that has accumulated, in the hearts and minds of many.
The magic wand is illusionary and a slow yet steady crackdown on hooligans will take time. But atleast there is a positive awareness and surely the revolutionary brigade will find some way out of this.
What else to expect from PTI.
politics must not trump principles.
Quaid-e-Azam cabinet had got Ahmadis and Hindues working for betterment of Pakistan. Why there is a problem now.?? Unless govt doesnt apply their authority these mullahs will continue to harass our society.
Why dont they take it in the Parliament. Such decisions must be done by the house so that general public may know where we are headed. Making such decisions within pressure of relegious political parties gives clear indication that the govt doesnt have decision making power.
Great decision. That is called Imran Khan. He is callec my leader.
We will not bow before extremists, said one Fawad Chaundhry
PTI doesn't want to indulge into this needless controversy which could have end up in major disaster. PTI might not have managed that situation since federal Cabinet is busy in sorting out some necessary solutions of other problems created by previous government. This could have diverted their focus. Given the mentality of majority, I think it's a well thought decision at this point of time. Plus, we need more intellectuals like Atif to get away from crises.
so all citizens of Pakistan do not have equal rights; disappointing act on part of PTI
Imran Khan has shown within his first month that he will always bow to the mullahs and not have the decency to make appointments based on merit
Very Disappointing. This sets a very sad precedent for Naya Pakistan.
A disappointing and prejudiced decision of PTI
Bowing down...really down
The people here comenting negativity on this great decision are are the one who want Pakistan to be thrown again into to extremism as been for last two decades. Imran Khan will bring country out of that into bright future. Thank you Khan, I solute you.
With such decision you cant win the favour in modern world.
Extremely tragic bias
Highly shameful act on the part of government. They should have taken stand against that bigotry. Such a cowardice should never be appreciated.
A good decision keeping in view the larger picture and to avoid unnecessary trouble. By the way our PM has alternatives not just a single choice.
A sad day in the life of the nation indeed.
Really sad- especially at a time when Pakistan needs finial guidance from qualified professionals . Even sadder is the fact that Imran has bowed to the pressure of such narrow minded people. This does not come under justice for all!
Very bad decision. Back to stone age.
Not a good decision from the Govt. however if Atif wants to do something for the country he can provide advice on an informal basis. This council was for only to provide advice and doesn’t have any political or financial powers. Secondly PTI govt should avoid such controversies by doing background checks prior to appointing people.
Disappointed.
And so it begins. Perhaps the first display of who holds the reins to governance in Pakistan? A sad day, indeed.
No Water in the Knees of Govt
For Bilawal it's a great historical moment to come forward and take a lead. IK and PTI doesn't have the guts it appears.
If the PTI team was going to fall at the first hurdle then it was much politer not to have invited Dr Mian in the first place. Now that the extremists have had their pound of flesh they shall only be emboldened further by this fickle response. At some stage Imran Khan shall have to take them head on or there shall be ruination.
................... It is about the principle. Even if he was one individual the government must have taken a stand. These so called illiterate Ulama will keep on coming with their illegitimate demands. Would you listen to all of them? Where will it end?
Great work. Keep it up. What is coming next?
Well done for losing one of the top brightest economists in the world. So much for Naya Pakistan Truly tragic that Imran khans merit based system has been over ruled and he has once again bowed down to extremists.
Another u-turn. A step towards downfall. This drama does not seem to last long. . .
@Khurram : That is exactly called cowardly act by the PTIs government. You are saying the final win always be of those religious parties. Who is ruling this country?
Unfortunate to hear that a person has been sacked mere on religious ground. That sure is not a good omen.
What message does it give to Ahmidi's? Are they not allowed to work in Pakistan?. I thought Jinnah was IK's role model. If Jinnah can have Sir Zufrullah Khan in his cabinet then why can't he. I live in UK and thought PTI was the last hope. I am beginning to lose my hope and faith in Pakistan. Very disappointed.
Shame
@Khurram nice, so basically PTI don't need to be responsible for anything, they can always blame it on others. Nice guidelines for the do called naya Pakistan.
No we want him back..... please revert this decision! He is a deserving person and there is no outbreak of law and constitution with this.
Today I am sooo sooo depressed and disappointed with Imran khan . Sheikh Rasheed I am not surprised by your actions you are always disappointing. Today I am not a supporter of PTI .
Pathetic
Wrong decision, government.
These goons will only ask for more and more. Appeasement does not pay.
This is disappointing to learn. Decisions should be on merit and not on the basis of someone’s religion. I am an enthusiastic supporter of Imran Khan and hope that we will be able to build a Naya Pakistan that will be able to overcome these prejudices and where all religious denominations will be treated with fairness and dignity.
Worst decision. Govt has succumb to the bigots and extremists.
Shame shame..
Sad! Sad! Sad!
A very unfortunate decision which elaborates that in our country even merit comes in different shades.
Really pathetic ,instead of sticking to the right they bowed down to extremists ,what a shame
pathetic
In other words the Govt bowed to the Extremists. It is very sad indeed.
Very sad. Only day before I congradualated PTI for their bold and correct step. My hopes were gone.
In the first over of the match, his team has lost a wicket!
Punctured meritocracy
What about not bowing down to extremists? There is no hope for change after all.
@Shaikh It's sad because he has been removed because of his religion if he was removed for any other reason then people will not complain.
Shame on you TLP
Not voting for PTI ever again!
I hope Mr Fawad Chaudhary realizes how foolish he is looking at this moment.
Imran Khan, are you listening? Read these comments. You failed your first test. You chose the easier wrong not the harder right. Where is naya Pakistan headed? In a circle.
The timely good decision appreciate it.
Sadly; IK's Pakistan has failed its most important test. One it could not afford to lose after the clear and unambiguous statement made by the information minister. Suggest IK now brings in a qualified women member to the EAC team.
Appreciate it timely good decision.
As you sow , so shall you reap
IK has succumbed to the pressure from religious parties. IK should have stood by his decision. IK will not be able to deliver. For sure..
Silly compromise. IK, you under estimated the power of silent majority, what a shame!
I am not Ahemdi but I stand with Mian Atif. It is a really bad and shameful decision and shows weakness of this Govt. I really thought that PTI was going to show some maturity on this matter.
They shouldn't have withdrawn Mian Atif's nomination just because some religious party leaders who themselves don't follow teaching of Islam.
How would I as a Muslim feel if someone in my team objects to my inclusion just based on my religion on race.
Great going Naya Pakistan. Somethings just don't change.
Quaid e Azam once said and I quote "We who were once the minority, cannot be unmindful of the minorities within our own borders."Such words from our beloved Quaid himself.
And what are we doing today. On someones demand we let such an educated man go.If tomorrow they say that minorities have no place in Pakistan, then what are you going to do. Once giving in to such demands will open up a stream of demands.Stop such people to make mockery out of you.
Surely he was not on the committee for his personal beliefs but for his standing as an economist. Shame!
This is just the start of many U-turns they will take contrary to what they preach. In fact, it's impossible for the "movers and shakers" to match their words with solid and tangible on-the-ground actions in any South Asian country of the world in general and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in particular.
Very sad news
No words....
in india nobody oppose minority in government and if oppose then gov never bow them. that's why india is secular and democratic
Bad decision
Very bad decision by the government. Government should not come under pressure by "so called" religious parties. Mr Atif Mian was given an economist job and he was given the job because he was best suited for it, as a Pakistani citizen he should have equal rights. If the government keeps letting religious fanatics influencing their decision it will make things worse in future.
I bow my head in shame. The extremists prevailed after all. This is the first crack in the hope of Naya Pakistan.
By showing weakness on this the government has set a precedent. Shame on PTI.
Appoint the best person irrespective of their faith. This is how Pakistan will go forward and not be dragged backwards by small minded bigots.
A disastrous decision on so many levels.
wrong decision
Bring him India
I have nothing good to say about this news. My feelings I can't express here.
What happened not to bow down to extremists? Mullahs 1 - 0 IK
spineless decision, appeasement of extremists
Very unfortunate
Shameful!
Good decision
We cannot benefit from our own talent, skills and intelligence because of intolerance but are willing to pay foreign experts of different faiths?
Really sad
very bad decision, can not help to condemn it.
This is the first time PTI has really dissapointed me.
Back to Square One..
A very sad decision, a step in wrong direction. Sign of weak and confused government.
No hope from current govt now..highly dissapointed ..there was big expectation from this new govt..but it seems they are trapped like previous..
Either Imran is just a pretender or he doesn't know how to bring reforms.
Well done! U-turn Khan!
Very sorry about those who made such an absurd demand, as well as, for yielding to it by PTI.
Deplorable decision by PTI government. A big U-turn
Unfortunate, Lost opportunity, talent wasted.
Excellent decision
Good to hear.
Wonderful decision!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Shows how weak this Government is, they gave in at one threat of a religious party. It shows that they are more interested in survival of their Government rather Pakistan,
This person irrespective of his religious beliefs could have delivered a lot for this Country
Wrong. Hope PTI becomes strong enough to resist such pressures in the long run.
Shameful act bt PTI
A good decision indeed. Glad to know.
Wasn't Atif Mian a Pakistani citizen?
Very sad... No hope
U turn, isn,t it.
Very unfortunate
@Mahmood to tackle the economy you need some one who knows about economics and u just sacked him.
This is not good.
A really sad and a dark day for Pakistan.
very disappointing!
Really Shameful act by new govt. politics plays its role.
Hypocrisy....
Utterly disappointed. Lost opportunity.
Really bad and sad decision, Govt should must think 4 /5 times before implementing once final stood by it.
Not the right thing to do. Spineless.
Mullah empowerment is a national security issue and it should be controlled .
shameful decision.
Really a good decision but a little late.
This is a strategic move by IK.
Seriously??? Bad decision
May be a good decision to keep politicians happy but not a good decision for Pakistan.
Very Good decision !
Really sad
Good decision.
My heart is bleeding. .
How sad and unfortunate for this country.
Good decision
Very sad !
IK govt is too scared to take stand against extremists.
This government is all talks, their actions reflects that they cannot walk the talk
Sad and very disappointing!
Sad and disappointed
Pathetic.
Maulvis -1 Government -0
Sad, this is not naya Pakistan
A good decision indeed
Appreciated
Shame
Shameful act.
A bad decision. Extremists won!
What a shame.
Very sad day. Still my countryman are so intolerant? Wake up, do not waste your time in these unimportant things.
Disappointed. I was expecting PTI government to have a backbone. It would have set a great precedent had they persisted with the nomination.
A shameful u-turn!
You know I was seriously thinking to return to Pakistan to serve and do something great for my people and country as mentioned by Imran Khan but very sad decision and just like others he gave in to extremists and extremists views.