Under pressure govt backtracks on Atif Mian's appointment; removes economist from advisory council

Dawn.com | Fahad ChaudhryUpdated September 07, 2018

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has asked Princeton University economist Atif R. Mian to step down from the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Economic Advisory Council (EAC), PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced on Friday.

The decision follows mounting pressure from religiopolitical parties against the appointment of Dr Mian, who is an Ahmadi.

According to a tweet by Senator Javed, Mian has agreed to give up his position on the council. A replacement will be announced later, he added.

Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhary later confirmed the development, saying the government has decided to withdraw the nomination of Dr Mian from the EAC because it wants to avoid division.

Editorial: Prejudice against minorities at top political levels is unacceptable

"The government wants to move forward alongside scholars and all social groups, and it is inappropriate if a single nomination creates an impression to the contrary," he tweeted.

In a second tweet, Chaudhry said the ideal state, according to Prime Minister Khan, is of Madina and that the premier and members of his cabinet hold Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in high esteem.

"Khatm-i-Nabuwwat [belief in the finality of the prophethood] is a part of our faith and the recent success achieved by the government in the matter of blasphemous sketches is reflective of the same connection," he wrote.

The appointment of Dr Mian of Princeton University (Department of Member Economics and Woodrow Wilson School of Public Policy) to the 18-member EAC set up to advise the government on economic policy was opposed by some individuals and groups, including Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), who objected to his Ahmadi faith.

The news of his removal from the body comes as a surprise since the PTI government had only three days ago defended the academic's nomination, saying in categorical terms that it will "not bow to extremists".

"Pakistan belongs as much to minorities as it does to the majority," Information Minister Chaudhary had told a press conference in Islamabad, amidst a vicious online campaign targeting Dr Mian for his Ahmadiyya faith.

Chaudhry had taken to Twitter to recall that "Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah appointed Sir Zafar Ullah [also an Ahmadi] as Foreign minister of Pakistan; we'll follow [the] principles of Mr Jinnah, not of extremists."

His thoughts were echoed by Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari, who tweeted: "Exactly. Well put indeed. Time to reclaim space for the Quaid's Pakistan!".

The first meeting of the recently reconstituted EAC was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, but it could not be attended by three international economists of Pakistani origin, including Dr Mian, because of technical reasons.

“They could not make it because our web-link was down,” an official told Dawn.

Smear campaign

A social media smear campaign had erupted against the economist's appointment, with many calling for his removal.

A call-to-attention notice had also been submitted in the Senate by opposition parties against Mian's inclusion in the EAC. The notice bore the signatures of the PML-N, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal and the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party members.

No member of the PPP had signed the document, with the party making it clear that it would not be part of a witch-hunt based on someone's faith.

A large number of supporters had also defended Mian's appointment on social media, saying that one's religion should not factor into their professional qualifications or employment.

Dr Mian has served as a professor of economics, public policy and finance at Princeton University and as director of The Julis-Rabinowitz Centre for Public Policy and Finance at Woodrow Wilson School. He is the only Pakistani to be considered among International Monetary Fund’s ‘top 25 brightest young economists’.

Ahmadis were declared non-Muslims in Pakistan through a constitutional amendment passed on September 7, 1974 during the tenure of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

This measure was later followed with Gen Ziaul Haq making it a punishable offence for Ahmadis to call themselves Muslim or to refer to their faith as Islam.

Comments (361)

Justice for all
Sep 07, 2018 09:08am

Really sad

Imad
Sep 07, 2018 09:09am

Sad to know

Khan Pakistani
Sep 07, 2018 09:13am

Sad and bad decision!

nk
Sep 07, 2018 09:14am

So much for standing up for minorities and standing up to extremists! worst action so far from new Government!!!

Khaled
Sep 07, 2018 09:14am

Knew it, too bad and unfortunate.

Naveed
Sep 07, 2018 09:16am

Irrespective of his religious faith.

A super guy is left not to make policy for a country which is economically degraded by the political elite for the last 30 years.

Átif's appointment can be interpreted as a populist move. At worst, it shows that there is increasing prejudice against minorities even at the top political levels. The government’s approach is then commendable as it has attempted to send a message that personal beliefs should not come in the way of matters of governance and administration.

Indeed, there should be no room for discrimination against minority communities, especially in a country where the right to religious freedom is enshrined in the Constitution (Needless Controversy)

dilawar
Sep 07, 2018 09:16am

Where is all the big-talk about not giving up to extremists??

SHAHZ
Sep 07, 2018 09:17am

What nonsense! Really sad!!

Narejo
Sep 07, 2018 09:17am

Not a good news. PTI shud have taken firm stand on it.

Nazeer
Sep 07, 2018 09:17am

Controversial decisions must be avoided. Govt must know the nerve of the nation and decide accordingly..

Khan Kaptaan Baba
Sep 07, 2018 09:20am

What a pity....

ABC
Sep 07, 2018 09:22am

Disappointed :(

Ijlal
Sep 07, 2018 09:23am

That is some poor decision making by those people surrounding imran khan...

sahba a omair
Sep 07, 2018 09:25am

What a sad situation!

Abdul Haseeb Chaudhry
Sep 07, 2018 09:25am

What a pity. Religious fundamentalists and extremists will never let Pakistan prosper.

Espanyol
Sep 07, 2018 09:25am

Very unfortunate

Periphery
Sep 07, 2018 09:25am

'It's horror, it's horror'

Ahmed bin Babar
Sep 07, 2018 09:26am

Discreet, in time...

PostMan
Sep 07, 2018 09:27am

Unless and until we don't stand up against religious hatred and bigotry - forget about progress in this land of the pure. Poor decision. Pakistani's have been rendered poor by this decision.

Kazim
Sep 07, 2018 09:28am

This shows weakness on the government side. Bad bad decision.

Asad Shairani
Sep 07, 2018 09:29am

Very disappointing. Had hopes from this govt that they would have some spine to take tough decisions.

Rafique Awan
Sep 07, 2018 09:29am

l am so sad , that the goverment did not take a principle stand on protecting minorities, its a sad day for our country.

Zia
Sep 07, 2018 09:30am

You got to be kidding me!!! What a message to the world.

Shazia
Sep 07, 2018 09:31am

Unfortunate for Pakistan, once again government has succumbed to the unreasonable demand of extremists.

Ansari
Sep 07, 2018 09:32am

A prudent descion.

Huma
Sep 07, 2018 09:32am

Very very sad. He should be given a chance.

sana
Sep 07, 2018 09:32am

what a shame

AP
Sep 07, 2018 09:32am

Despicable. Not "Naya" at all!

mohsin
Sep 07, 2018 09:33am

This news ruined my day.

Axion
Sep 07, 2018 09:33am

I have been supporting Pakistan for almost 50 years. And was also so happy about the new government coming to power.

But this decision makes me feel sick...

iqbal karim
Sep 07, 2018 09:34am

What a bad decision. Just because he was Ahmadi? Khan sb this was not the Quaids Pakistan. it hurts when these type of things happen in new Pakistan.

Ahmad Malik
Sep 07, 2018 09:34am

"You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the state."

Jinnah (1) PTI (0)

Azam
Sep 07, 2018 09:35am

What on the earth happened?

Salman Hakim
Sep 07, 2018 09:35am

What a stupid decision!

Aurora
Sep 07, 2018 09:36am

Morally Fawad Chaudhary should resign. Pakistan's progress will be negative with such an official line of thought.

Malik
Sep 07, 2018 09:36am

I wish it did not happen but I know it had to happen. I really get disappointed when we see someone campaigning against someone on baseless religious grounds.

Assad
Sep 07, 2018 09:37am

Shameful retreat

Zaidi
Sep 07, 2018 09:38am

Not a wise decision.

MAD
Sep 07, 2018 09:38am

This could have been handled in a better manner. this is a loss o the country not to Atif Mian. Well they tried but perhaps this was a bridge too far.

Socrates
Sep 07, 2018 09:38am

I was surprised when Atif Mian's nomination to the Economic Advisory Council was announced. However, I knew sanity would be short-lived.

I was not expecting any good from this government led byTaliban Khan.

I am happy Atif Mian has decided to step down. I am sure there are many countries in the world which would like to benefit from the knoledge and experience of an economic expert like Atif Mian.

There is something fundamentally wrong with this country.

I will see how Pakistan and Pakistanis prosper.

JR
Sep 07, 2018 09:39am

Why was he cleared earlier and by who? Punish those persons and leave him alone.

Ash Man
Sep 07, 2018 09:39am

Bold statements. Cowardly act. Defines economic problems.

TQ
Sep 07, 2018 09:39am

Very sad news.

At the same time best wishes to Dr. Atif Mian.

Khurram
Sep 07, 2018 09:39am

Well to be honest, any govt in Pakistan would have succumbed to religious party’s pressure in this case. So can’t blame PTI alone. The real blame should go to the religious parties and their followers who have completely forgotten the teachings of Islam and have no tolerance for a difference in opinion.

The Architect
Sep 07, 2018 09:39am

Frivolity at its peak

B. Ally
Sep 07, 2018 09:39am

Discrimination in progress.

drpbg123
Sep 07, 2018 09:40am

How can we progress with this attitude?

Concerned Pakistani
Sep 07, 2018 09:40am

If you can deal with USA you can and should deal with others. Poor decision.

Khan Kaptaan Baba
Sep 07, 2018 09:40am

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is the right choice .... bring him on ....

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Sep 07, 2018 09:41am

Sad, as I love my Ahmadi Pakistani family like any other group in Pakistan, but for a bigger Pakistani motive it was necessary as it will take time for people to become educated and become more acceptable towards Ahmadi people.

Love you Ahmadis, I really feel sorry for the situation but again things will get better for Ahmadis in Pakistan.

Thank you Dr Abdus Salam for making Pakistan a nuclear power and giving us our SUPARCO program.

Hamza Farooqui
Sep 07, 2018 09:41am

Spineless

Shehzada Rana
Sep 07, 2018 09:41am

Is this the new Pakistan of Pti? Imran bowed down to the extremism, is a very sad news. Disheartening.

Nauman
Sep 07, 2018 09:41am

Unfortunate!!

Tamza
Sep 07, 2018 09:41am

It is important that important REAL decisions dont get wrapped up in such controversies. He should still be an ‘informal’ advisor - so the country can benefit - and he gets to show his effect - then resistance WILL drop.

SZA
Sep 07, 2018 09:42am

Another U-Turn

Hm
Sep 07, 2018 09:42am

For just a day, I had hope based on strong statements that Pakistan is for all. PTI is all talk. When it comes time to take a stand for real change, it is always falling short. But worry not, it will be taxing the public without such u-turns and fear. Really disappointed.

Mbhatty
Sep 07, 2018 09:42am

Really bad decision. Where is the merit that PTI has long talked about. To bow down to different groups on the basis of ethnicity, and religious bias weakens the democracy and erodes the moral standing of the govt.It also strengthens the narrative that Islamic Rebublic is not capable to safeguard the aspirations and representation of minoroties. Very disappointing.

Syed
Sep 07, 2018 09:43am

Very unfortunate.

Tariq abbasi
Sep 07, 2018 09:44am

Sad decision. However, it would have been better for Dr Atif to announce it instead of the senator.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Sep 07, 2018 09:44am

I condemn this decision. Surely a black day in our history.

Naveed Arsalan
Sep 07, 2018 09:45am

Good decision but really unfortunate.

Mr. V
Sep 07, 2018 09:46am

Really Sad.

syed baqar ahsan
Sep 07, 2018 09:46am

we are too small in our thinking and approach.

Naeem khan
Sep 07, 2018 09:48am

Extremists won

Raza
Sep 07, 2018 09:49am

And then we wonder why the educated class of this nation doesn't want to stay in the country!

imme
Sep 07, 2018 09:49am

This country will never move forward . A very sad day indeed.

Omar
Sep 07, 2018 09:50am

So Sad. This is not the Pakistan that Jinnah envisioned. I thought we were on the right track.

Aslam Aman
Sep 07, 2018 09:52am

cowardly decision

Aslam Aman
Sep 07, 2018 09:52am

Cowardly decision

Patriot
Sep 07, 2018 09:53am

This is an unfortunate action by the government. It is Pakistan’s loss

Abdul Malik Khalfan
Sep 07, 2018 09:54am

What happened to the big mouth tall claims of Fawad Chowdhury?

AA
Sep 07, 2018 09:54am

Yeah...

Dija
Sep 07, 2018 09:55am

Did not expect PTI to have bowed down to extremists.... sad and disappointing indeed!

Ali Sabir
Sep 07, 2018 09:55am

PTI Govt asks economist Atif Mian to step down from Economic Advisory Council - Politics or ignorance?

SK
Sep 07, 2018 09:56am

Sad indeed.

Nadir
Sep 07, 2018 09:56am

So sad. Today I see PTI bowing down to pressure and losing what it stands for. I am at a loss for words to show my sentiments. I was so happy that finally Pakistan will own up to people with achievements no matter to what religious or ethical background.....

Nam
Sep 07, 2018 09:56am

The appointment of Dr Mian of Princeton University (Department of Member Economics and Woodrow Wilson School of Public Policy) I mean what a loss. PPP, always takes stand with its ideals and beliefs.

Yub
Sep 07, 2018 09:57am

Local laws need to be respected

sharjeel Abid
Sep 07, 2018 09:58am

Disgraceful

Daanish
Sep 07, 2018 09:59am

we need to focus, no distractions allowed for greater good.

Zillay Husnain
Sep 07, 2018 09:59am

this is killing of merit & is a compromised action, but better not to indulge in such problems at starting of government affairs

Riaz
Sep 07, 2018 10:00am

Very well decision hope they will not do this again.

IKE Khan
Sep 07, 2018 10:00am

Under these circumstances, this may not be a correct but a wise decision.

Umair
Sep 07, 2018 10:00am

This is bad

Asim Malik
Sep 07, 2018 10:01am

today, I am ashamed just as I was yesterday. Where is the new Pakistan??

HK
Sep 07, 2018 10:02am

How can you stand for any principle in future? Such a waste.

SR
Sep 07, 2018 10:02am

Was Mian Atif himself presented for the council or Government nominated him.

Amir zaidi
Sep 07, 2018 10:03am

really unfortunate - as Pakistani we should learn to tolerate people with different believe system. When r we going to grow up.

AA
Sep 07, 2018 10:03am

Appreciated

Ali
Sep 07, 2018 10:03am

Bad decision

S M Kashif
Sep 07, 2018 10:03am

Good to know this

PakSal
Sep 07, 2018 10:05am

Sad ... and then people say why we are not progressing ... I am ashamed

Amir zaidi
Sep 07, 2018 10:07am

You can never make everyone happy - at least be sincere to Pakistan

nazar naqvi
Sep 07, 2018 10:08am

This decision is not reflective of merit and clear demonstration of discrimination. We wonder when we will be able to come our of such issues.

fairplay
Sep 07, 2018 10:08am

sad and unfair. Not Insaaf.

salman
Sep 07, 2018 10:11am

Not good!

Imran Ahmed
Sep 07, 2018 10:11am

Disappointing retreat.

Abrar Ali
Sep 07, 2018 10:11am

Disappointed

Humayun Mansoor
Sep 07, 2018 10:12am

Somebody's religion should not be factor into their professional qualifications.

KAJ
Sep 07, 2018 10:12am

PTI - You failed in the very first test

Bablu
Sep 07, 2018 10:12am

Good decision by the Government. Well done!!

Prabhjyot Singh madan
Sep 07, 2018 10:13am

In this new pakistan, the old policy of "ahmedi discrimination" continues. Good job.

Asif Ali
Sep 07, 2018 10:14am

It shows that there is increasing prejudice against minorities even at the top political levels, signs of Naya pakistan.

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Sep 07, 2018 10:15am

Wise move

Hasan
Sep 07, 2018 10:19am

A timely decision to save a lot of fuss.

Abdul Fauq
Sep 07, 2018 10:20am

This shows how powerful have the religious clergy is. They have succeeded in manipulating a public mindset. No one knows how to grad this bull of intolerance and narrow-mindedness by the horns. If you try, you are doomed, if you don't, you are doomed. When you need a pilot to fly a plane, you do not question his or her faith. When shall we be able to claim a genuine Naya Pakistan?

Asad
Sep 07, 2018 10:20am

Good decision

Nabeel
Sep 07, 2018 10:21am

Good decision to avoid the rallies and demonstration which can upset the peaceful environment.

Naush
Sep 07, 2018 10:22am

Very disturbing and disappointing.

Subhash Chander
Sep 07, 2018 10:22am

Very difficult to change the changes.. Feeling disappointed

Faisal
Sep 07, 2018 10:24am

This is really sad. I was delighted to see for once a Pakistani government defend it's minorities without hiding or having any shame. Now, I'm disappointed. Poor decision. Imran Khan shouldn't have come under pressure. If he can't take the pressure, then who will?

Pervez
Sep 07, 2018 10:24am

This is wrong

Sam
Sep 07, 2018 10:25am

For a moment I thought IK would seriously pull Pakistan out of the morass it is in. Old habits die hard.

Ajr
Sep 07, 2018 10:27am

what a shame

Imran
Sep 07, 2018 10:28am

Good and wise decision.

Maha Mitra
Sep 07, 2018 10:29am

I am very glad that out of 47 comments so far only 5 have welcomed this decision of removing Atif Mian because he is Ahmadi. This is so called Naya Pakistan. If this continues then pakistan can never come out of it's problems

villagewala
Sep 07, 2018 10:29am

A total disappointment. He was one of top 20 in the world to change the landscape of global economy. I had very high expectation from Imran khan and his team.

fairplay
Sep 07, 2018 10:31am

He is a Pakistani before being male or female, and his beliefs are unrelated and irrelevant to his selection for the advisory council. Similar to Dr. Abdus Salaam, and others, honor these professionals. Expose the names of opposers and charge them in court with discrimination.

Khawja Azizuddin
Sep 07, 2018 10:31am

What a shame for the Govt to succumb to black mailed by hand full of irrational shortsighted individuals . It’s loss for Pakistan

Asim R.
Sep 07, 2018 10:33am

Dr. Atif Mian had nothing to lose from where he sits and the position he holds, he would have only helped Pakistan himself and with his clout.

This is pathetic backtracking by the PTI government, and would carry long standing ramifications. So much for the PM to only step on the field to WIN, this is a very big loss at many fronts.

JA-Australia
Sep 07, 2018 10:33am

Very disappointed. Wonder who was powerful enough to sway Imran Khan?

Ashfaq
Sep 07, 2018 10:33am

I had already said here that the decision was absolutely against the wish of majority.

Sad
Sep 07, 2018 10:35am

A sad day for Pakistan. I work abroad in a western, Christian country just like more than one million other Muslims. How would we feel, I we were sacked because of our faith? I am sure all Pakistani will be the first one to call it a racist policy. It is time for Pakistan to start looking beyond race, religion, colour and sexual orientation. Have not we learned any lesson from the past? It is our narrow mildness and petty politics that has brought us to the abyss of the darkness. Alas, we still refuse to learn what history is trying to teach us.

RUMI
Sep 07, 2018 10:36am

Those people who voted for PTI must bow their heads in shame. But then again it is not the voters who brought PTI in power. PTI didn't win the election. It is THEM.

JA-Australia
Sep 07, 2018 10:37am

I suspect a large enough number of MNA's threatened to call a vote of "no confidence" and eject Imran Khan. He had to chose between losing his whole agenda and making one sacrifice.

Gul Kainth
Sep 07, 2018 10:37am

Don't know whether this decision goes well for Pakistan or bad but one thing is sure: whole society has been inculcated with hatred and bigotry , but there is also Fault of Ahmadi Community as well . So let's hope that better sense will prevail

Rahul Jain
Sep 07, 2018 10:38am

Heartening to see so many Pakistanis disappointed with this decision. Which means that people really want to progress. Religious beliefs don't hold sway any longer.

Mahmood
Sep 07, 2018 10:39am

It is unfortunate and sad, but at the same time the right decision. People need to understand the street power these extremists have. At thus stage of the government, getting involved in an issue which might occupy them for months is not in the best interests of the country. Get the country's economy in track, and then deal with these things afterwards. Thankfully IK decided to tackle one thing at a time, stabilizing the economy takes priority.

Sehar Zaman
Sep 07, 2018 10:39am

What a great loss for Pakistan! We will loose out on the expertise of one of the top economist in thw world because PTI is too weak to stand up to facist religious parties.

K.T.H.
Sep 07, 2018 10:40am

Government bowed down a second time to TLP. They will become a monster.

Fahd A
Sep 07, 2018 10:41am

Well done

Sadam Hussain
Sep 07, 2018 10:41am

So the major economic and policy decisions would be carried out on the basis the opinion so called guardians of Islam? Please make brave and courageous decision to bring country out of this darkkness. We are heart broken exclusion of this highly reputed scholar bcz of his faith. Sorry Atif we need mullas services nit your.

Sheikh Sa'adi
Sep 07, 2018 10:41am

Govt asks economist Atif Mian to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Any ally of TLP could not have done it differently.

Ali
Sep 07, 2018 10:42am

Very unfortunate and truly a sad moment for the nation... We will not progress as a nation till the time we align people from all walks of life irrespective of their religious, ethnic or linguistic affiliations... very bad decision and something unexpected from this regime...

Petere
Sep 07, 2018 10:42am

House of cards collapsing !

aziz ur rehman
Sep 07, 2018 10:43am

it is relay bad because mian is a great economist, now take a cleric who now zero information about economics. afsos we really hatred by this decision of my Govt.

Dija
Sep 07, 2018 10:44am

@Maha Mitra - You are right but in my view even a single mindset appreciating this initiative is a matter of concern since it depicts how shallow and damaging few elements are that exist within our society and might have the ability to pollute our system and can have a damaging effect!

Wadood Mazari
Sep 07, 2018 10:45am

It is need of the hour. We perceive things according to our knowledge and experience but it is not always that we are true. Moreover he has been advised by learned scholars. PM and Scholars have more knowledge then we do. They have more experiences than our ages. They know better than us. Trust them. Relax.!!

sadia zafar
Sep 07, 2018 10:46am

disgusting, bowing to the most despicable section of any civilized society

Real Salaria
Sep 07, 2018 10:46am

Good luck. hang on tough !

Javed Ahmed
Sep 07, 2018 10:46am

I cant believe it. It is really disappointing. What the EAC have to do with his religious belief. We could have got advantage from his expertise.

Ratheesh
Sep 07, 2018 10:47am

Pakistan would never change!!!!!!

Syed Rafiq
Sep 07, 2018 10:48am

People who wanted to remove this person, do they have a better economic plan for the country?

Tinker Bell
Sep 07, 2018 10:49am

Disturbing. Why are we hell bent on going backwards? Present government must review its decision. No insaf or merit seen here

AW
Sep 07, 2018 10:49am

A really sad day for Jinnah’s Pakistan. Very disappointed in PTI and Imran Khan. The PPP’s behavior and values is appreciated and respected because the PPP stood up while other parties including my favorite PTI gave in to the regressive forces

Salman Jan
Sep 07, 2018 10:49am

Very sad. I thought PTI was about meritocracy . In Imran Khan's speech during Shuda-e-Pakistan program just today he spoke about justice and meritocracy for all Citizens to strenghten state institutions. What happened?

A Pakistani
Sep 07, 2018 10:51am

very good decision

Amir
Sep 07, 2018 10:51am

Why

Czar
Sep 07, 2018 10:52am

Shameful and unaaceptab. As a sunni muslim Pakistani, i am of the view that all Pakistanis have equal rights and should be given same opportunities to serve the country. Diversity should be our strength not a weakness. I apologize to Mr. Mian and late Dr. Abdusalam (nobel laureate) and the community at large on behalf of this nation.

Shaikh
Sep 07, 2018 10:53am

People criticizing this decision are those who never heard of his name before :) but now giving statements as if they know what better he would be bringing to Pakistan.

Arslan
Sep 07, 2018 10:53am

PTI setting a very wrong precedent here. May be we as a nation do not deserve such brilliant people to have a say in matters of governance and policy, rather we revere people like Maulana Fazul Rehman. I am sure 50 years from now we'll still be arguing over these petty things and the world would have left us far far behind..

Jayant
Sep 07, 2018 10:54am

Cant imagine how much disappointed Atif Mian will be feeling right now , sad day for millions of people who were so happy and had high hopes that this is the beginning of new Ira of Naya Pakistan

Alam
Sep 07, 2018 10:55am

Terrible decision by PTI - is this the tabdeli they spoke about and were unable to resist the pressure of the mindset that is geared up to destroy the progress of our nation; this is so very disappointing PTI; have the courage to stand by your decisions that is meant for the prosperity and success of the Nation- we had voted for the party that had the strength to stand up for the rights of the people and take bold decisions for the progress...not for the party who would chicken out on the pressure by some dirty elements and will compromise on the long term benefit of country and its people !!!!

syed baqar ahsan
Sep 07, 2018 10:56am

Its was a economic forum not a religious one secondly our country need economic experts from all religions and sects=just smallness of those who who reacted so aggressively

Khan
Sep 07, 2018 10:57am

I guess it is easy to feel disappointed. On positive side it has opened the doors for civilized debate. What we want as Muslims in our society?

Whatever force was behind this latest decision we all should defeat it by taking a united stand.

BYE BYE
Sep 07, 2018 10:57am

"The decision follows mounting pressure from religiopolitical parties......."

How come these parties are able to build that much pressure when they have least minimum representation in the houses of parliament.

Khurram
Sep 07, 2018 11:00am

The decision should be reversed. I was hopeful that Imran Khan will be more progressive and forward thinking. Deeply disappointed.

NS
Sep 07, 2018 11:01am

Eventually,PTI buckled under pressure of Mullah.

waheed
Sep 07, 2018 11:02am

I think this a wise decision for keeping in mind the current situation of our county. We need to focus the core issues first and for that we need unity. Once we have stability and on a good track, we can address these matters also with religious parties.

Sajid
Sep 07, 2018 11:02am

Really sad and disgusting. Despite opposition from religious fanatics and some opportunistic political parties PTI had the support of huge majority. With such weak and imperfect decisions PTI is giving room for the fringe groups in country. Bad for Pakistan.

Amir
Sep 07, 2018 11:02am

Proves his U Turn image Sad that we are not able to use his wisdom Pakistan deserves Ishaq Dar and his likes

syed
Sep 07, 2018 11:02am

very poor decision by PTI

jawaid
Sep 07, 2018 11:05am

How can the country make progress when the best and brightest are ignored and disgraced on the basis of religion. Economics for that matter has nothing to do with personal belief.

The government has no spine; however, it talks very high, loud and gives false impression.

TH
Sep 07, 2018 11:06am

So much for protection of minorities... PTI and its U-turns. Spineless government.

jawad
Sep 07, 2018 11:07am

sad and bad decision

Liberal
Sep 07, 2018 11:09am

Pathetic!! Another blow to the minorities!!

anwarsher
Sep 07, 2018 11:09am

The fall of PTI begins.

Rizwan
Sep 07, 2018 11:10am

Imran Khan and U turns are in umbilical relationship. A leader who has an established trend of thinking it through only after making and going public on his decisions, can never steer the ship rather will keep going in circles. He knew well before choose him of the outcome yet he went ahead and earned heaps of embarassment for himself, government, party and country.

Ali Rabbani
Sep 07, 2018 11:10am

Very sad, had such high hopes for the New government. Unfortunately, I feel Imran Khan, lied to everyone that he is going to bring in a change follow Mr. Jinnah PM failed the nation, this is not what Mr. Jinnah wanted for this beautiful country. Same faces different Party and they are following the same old policies.

Samad Qureshi
Sep 07, 2018 11:12am

Due to his religious beliefs, you are asking this man to step down? Shame on idiots whom are still living in dark ages and shame on party people that are kneeling down to these demands.

M1 Jamal
Sep 07, 2018 11:13am

A very realistic decision for not giving opportunist to divide this country at this stage.Get strong and stronger and time will come when these opportunist will finally come into fold of Quaid's Pakistan.

anwarsher
Sep 07, 2018 11:15am

The remaining members of the newly formed Economic Advisory Council will resign if they have any self respect,

Guddis
Sep 07, 2018 11:15am

@Khurram PTI and particularly IK call themselves 'Naya Pakistan'. Yes the blame rests on IK's shoulders.

Naqvi
Sep 07, 2018 11:15am

It is indeed sad that at the first sign of trouble PTI buckled down, but on the other hand this is not the battle Govt wants to fight right now

nk
Sep 07, 2018 11:16am

I thought IMRAN said no can control him!

B SHYAM SUNDER
Sep 07, 2018 11:19am

More things change more they remain same. Sad to see such discrimination against merit

Qalamkar
Sep 07, 2018 11:20am

Sad that the government has lost such a brilliant mind

Dhruvesh
Sep 07, 2018 11:20am

I appreciate the stand taken by PPP that not a single member signed the document. At least 1 part takes a firm stand and adheres to it.

Ahsan
Sep 07, 2018 11:21am

I agree, the worst decision uptil now from the PTI, the downfall begins of the PTI!

Alla Ditta
Sep 07, 2018 11:22am

Powers of darkness and ignorance win again.

Saad
Sep 07, 2018 11:22am

Good decision for Atif Mian own safety

Farooq Miana
Sep 07, 2018 11:22am

Very sad day for Pakistan.

Jz
Sep 07, 2018 11:24am

As was expected ... but sad indeed

irfan kazmi
Sep 07, 2018 11:24am

Finally a step in right direction.

Huma Ishtiaq
Sep 07, 2018 11:24am

It is very immature act by govt of Pakistan, they shouldn't come under the pressure of illiterate mob who don't even know about our economic position and Atif is one of the finest economist in world. I urge Mr Prime Minister to take decisions rationally and do what to you say, don't change the desicions which are in favor towards our good economic health.

Adam
Sep 07, 2018 11:25am

A very sad decision. I wonder how many more compromises will be made by this govt to please the extremists. Pakistan would not have come into existence if Jinnah would have compromised.

Kashif
Sep 07, 2018 11:25am

He is an American citizen snd so is Dr. Asim Khwaja with no relevant policy/practical experience in Pakistan except American funded research.

Nazeer Khan
Sep 07, 2018 11:26am

Decision on the right time to avoid a big conflict.

sanjeev
Sep 07, 2018 11:26am

Is this a joke? What has economics got to do with religion ?

Hosh
Sep 07, 2018 11:27am

Poor decision.

Umair
Sep 07, 2018 11:28am

So called strong leader could not even stand up to religious bigots.

Ali
Sep 07, 2018 11:29am

What a disgrace.

Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 07, 2018 11:30am

Who is running the government? PTI or Molanas? Don't government see that Molanas were defeated very miserably by the majority of the nation? Given in once and you are finished.

Umair
Sep 07, 2018 11:30am

Maybe IK really wants to be PM more than he wants to put country on right track

Pakistani Economist
Sep 07, 2018 11:30am

I am also an economist of Pakistani origin. Thus I know Pakistan, Economics and Atif Mian. We all know he is the best economist on the panel. All you need is google but not a Ph.D. to reach that conclusion. Thus, we know his appointment was based on merit (someone has to be crazy to appoint him otherwise because of his faith!). His appointment sent a signal to the world that PTI government is serious about their agenda. The reaction from Pakistan to his appointment was not unexpected. This was a good opportunity for the PTI government to set things straight but they messed up big time. The top brain power, which are mostly based aboard, are sad on this outcome. Luckily for the nation, they will not know what opportunity they missed.

Umer Khan
Sep 07, 2018 11:31am

Khan you have only been in Office for days and have already influenced by other politician. Be a Tiger and fight your battle, don't be a popular sheep and run away from fear. Good luck PM.

Asad Abbas
Sep 07, 2018 11:33am

Very good decision...govt must avoid such appointments in future

Be honest
Sep 07, 2018 11:34am

Though it is sad but wise decision in in the best interest of our country.

javelin
Sep 07, 2018 11:34am

ppl are calling the government spineless. I think govt showed its spine when IM called for minority protection. I think media (e particularly) failed to take this conversation forward. It is part of their job too to educate ppl on issues. I do agree though that IM was a bit dismissive and may be confrontational on this issue.

Ali
Sep 07, 2018 11:35am

First we lost Abdus Salam, now Atif Mian! A sad day for Pakistan. Dr. Atif is one of the ONLY individuals of Pakistani descent who have studied monetary policy in depth. He would have been a great contributor to strengthening economic policy making in the country. Hopefully the new Pakistani government shows some courage and brings him back to the fore.

JACKJONES
Sep 07, 2018 11:35am

I am very very disappointed with Imran Khan. Selection should be based on merit. You said that over and over again and that was your political platform. On behalf of the people of pakistan I am sorry Atif Mian. This is not a naya pakistan.

My perspective
Sep 07, 2018 11:35am

extremism at its peak

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Sep 07, 2018 11:36am

In my opinion, he shouldn't have appointed in first place - it was a bad choice and government should be very careful in the future and avoid such decisions.

Faisal Sayeed
Sep 07, 2018 11:36am

Here we go! Steadfast & Rock Solid PTI starts to crumble at first signs of pressure....that didn't take long!

A. A.
Sep 07, 2018 11:36am

What a sad day for Pakistan

SZee
Sep 07, 2018 11:36am

Really, disappointing decision. Hard look required to revamp and refresh the religious narrative in the masses. So called political parties hellbent on keeping the Country in stone-age. Gotta show some jigra to defeat these forces...

Reasoner
Sep 07, 2018 11:36am

A bad decision indeed ! Pakistan's first foreign minister was an Ahmedi, and he was appointed by none other than founder of Pakistan. Mr. Jinnah was against discrimination on the basis of caste, colour or faith, Where's Jinnah's Pakistan ?

AKhan
Sep 07, 2018 11:37am

What a shame!

OTHER SIDE
Sep 07, 2018 11:37am

Yet another sad day for Pakistan.

Haidery
Sep 07, 2018 11:38am

Shame! Thought IK had courage to stand against extremists. Hopefully one day we will win and minorities will proudly say we all belong to naya Pakistan. Not yet!

Afzal
Sep 07, 2018 11:38am

Will the Economic Advisory Council be conducting religious lessons? Would they have ousted a Christian or a Parsi? Let the country's system run on a good and stable track without discrimination - we all are working towards one goal to bring back the country and make it a welfare state! If a qualified Ahmadi is a part of the government that does not mean he/she will propogate his/her religious ideologies. Come to senses people.

Saeed
Sep 07, 2018 11:39am

Shame. Is this the Nsya Pakistan?
Seems same as before.

Tariq Islam
Sep 07, 2018 11:40am

This is truly pathetic!

Pakistani
Sep 07, 2018 11:41am

We need another U turn from IK!!! Reinstate Atif Mian and stop this murder of merit!

Haidery
Sep 07, 2018 11:43am

Is this the same IK who won us the cup? Hard to recognize. That IK had courage to stand on his words and action. So easily gave in to extremists?

Shahzad
Sep 07, 2018 11:44am

Thsi is really sad. But in hindsight its a right decision. Pakistan has got divisions everywhere and right now it seems PTI's focus is to bring people from different backgrounds together. So let's bring them all together and once people are more understanding you can make such appointments.

Aashoo
Sep 07, 2018 11:44am

Unfortunate yet understandable. Our society is suffering from disease called extremism, that has infiltrated and spread its nasty web, for its own benefits in the country and sadly one that will take a time to clean and fully eradicate years of filth that has accumulated, in the hearts and minds of many.

The magic wand is illusionary and a slow yet steady crackdown on hooligans will take time. But atleast there is a positive awareness and surely the revolutionary brigade will find some way out of this.

Parameswaran N S
Sep 07, 2018 11:44am

What else to expect from PTI.

The Wrong Right
Sep 07, 2018 11:45am

politics must not trump principles.

sabeeh ahmad
Sep 07, 2018 11:45am

Quaid-e-Azam cabinet had got Ahmadis and Hindues working for betterment of Pakistan. Why there is a problem now.?? Unless govt doesnt apply their authority these mullahs will continue to harass our society.

Haris
Sep 07, 2018 11:45am

Why dont they take it in the Parliament. Such decisions must be done by the house so that general public may know where we are headed. Making such decisions within pressure of relegious political parties gives clear indication that the govt doesnt have decision making power.

MA
Sep 07, 2018 11:46am

Great decision. That is called Imran Khan. He is callec my leader.

Zaim
Sep 07, 2018 11:46am

We will not bow before extremists, said one Fawad Chaundhry

Ali Asghar
Sep 07, 2018 11:47am

PTI doesn't want to indulge into this needless controversy which could have end up in major disaster. PTI might not have managed that situation since federal Cabinet is busy in sorting out some necessary solutions of other problems created by previous government. This could have diverted their focus. Given the mentality of majority, I think it's a well thought decision at this point of time. Plus, we need more intellectuals like Atif to get away from crises.

Mrs Salam
Sep 07, 2018 11:47am

so all citizens of Pakistan do not have equal rights; disappointing act on part of PTI

Gen Khan Azaam
Sep 07, 2018 11:48am

Imran Khan has shown within his first month that he will always bow to the mullahs and not have the decency to make appointments based on merit

Omar
Sep 07, 2018 11:49am

Very Disappointing. This sets a very sad precedent for Naya Pakistan.

Mrs Salam
Sep 07, 2018 11:50am

A disappointing and prejudiced decision of PTI

Zulfiqar Haider
Sep 07, 2018 11:50am

Bowing down...really down

MA
Sep 07, 2018 11:51am

The people here comenting negativity on this great decision are are the one who want Pakistan to be thrown again into to extremism as been for last two decades. Imran Khan will bring country out of that into bright future. Thank you Khan, I solute you.

NP
Sep 07, 2018 11:52am

With such decision you cant win the favour in modern world.

Yousaf Anwar
Sep 07, 2018 11:52am

Extremely tragic bias

Faraz
Sep 07, 2018 11:53am

Highly shameful act on the part of government. They should have taken stand against that bigotry. Such a cowardice should never be appreciated.

Ali, Karachi
Sep 07, 2018 11:55am

A good decision keeping in view the larger picture and to avoid unnecessary trouble. By the way our PM has alternatives not just a single choice.

Kamran Mangi
Sep 07, 2018 11:58am

A sad day in the life of the nation indeed.

Shireen
Sep 07, 2018 12:03pm

Really sad- especially at a time when Pakistan needs finial guidance from qualified professionals . Even sadder is the fact that Imran has bowed to the pressure of such narrow minded people. This does not come under justice for all!

Jawad
Sep 07, 2018 12:04pm

Very bad decision. Back to stone age.

Ali
Sep 07, 2018 12:11pm

Not a good decision from the Govt. however if Atif wants to do something for the country he can provide advice on an informal basis. This council was for only to provide advice and doesn’t have any political or financial powers. Secondly PTI govt should avoid such controversies by doing background checks prior to appointing people.

Abdullah Shakil
Sep 07, 2018 12:14pm

Disappointed.

UA
Sep 07, 2018 12:15pm

And so it begins. Perhaps the first display of who holds the reins to governance in Pakistan? A sad day, indeed.

Asad
Sep 07, 2018 12:15pm

No Water in the Knees of Govt

Omar
Sep 07, 2018 12:16pm

For Bilawal it's a great historical moment to come forward and take a lead. IK and PTI doesn't have the guts it appears.

rashid
Sep 07, 2018 12:16pm

If the PTI team was going to fall at the first hurdle then it was much politer not to have invited Dr Mian in the first place. Now that the extremists have had their pound of flesh they shall only be emboldened further by this fickle response. At some stage Imran Khan shall have to take them head on or there shall be ruination.

Shahid Nadeem
Sep 07, 2018 12:16pm

................... It is about the principle. Even if he was one individual the government must have taken a stand. These so called illiterate Ulama will keep on coming with their illegitimate demands. Would you listen to all of them? Where will it end?

Jamal
Sep 07, 2018 12:16pm

Great work. Keep it up. What is coming next?

f dar
Sep 07, 2018 12:17pm

Well done for losing one of the top brightest economists in the world. So much for Naya Pakistan Truly tragic that Imran khans merit based system has been over ruled and he has once again bowed down to extremists.

Nazir Ahmed
Sep 07, 2018 12:17pm

Another u-turn. A step towards downfall. This drama does not seem to last long. . .

Abdul
Sep 07, 2018 12:19pm

@Khurram : That is exactly called cowardly act by the PTIs government. You are saying the final win always be of those religious parties. Who is ruling this country?

Ateeq
Sep 07, 2018 12:21pm

Unfortunate to hear that a person has been sacked mere on religious ground. That sure is not a good omen.

NADIM
Sep 07, 2018 12:21pm

What message does it give to Ahmidi's? Are they not allowed to work in Pakistan?. I thought Jinnah was IK's role model. If Jinnah can have Sir Zufrullah Khan in his cabinet then why can't he. I live in UK and thought PTI was the last hope. I am beginning to lose my hope and faith in Pakistan. Very disappointed.

Waqas
Sep 07, 2018 12:21pm

Shame

Raja t
Sep 07, 2018 12:21pm

@Khurram nice, so basically PTI don't need to be responsible for anything, they can always blame it on others. Nice guidelines for the do called naya Pakistan.

Sumaiyya
Sep 07, 2018 12:22pm

No we want him back..... please revert this decision! He is a deserving person and there is no outbreak of law and constitution with this.

Mak
Sep 07, 2018 12:22pm

Today I am sooo sooo depressed and disappointed with Imran khan . Sheikh Rasheed I am not surprised by your actions you are always disappointing. Today I am not a supporter of PTI .

OS
Sep 07, 2018 12:23pm

Pathetic

ExPat
Sep 07, 2018 12:23pm

Wrong decision, government.

These goons will only ask for more and more. Appeasement does not pay.

IA
Sep 07, 2018 12:24pm

This is disappointing to learn. Decisions should be on merit and not on the basis of someone’s religion. I am an enthusiastic supporter of Imran Khan and hope that we will be able to build a Naya Pakistan that will be able to overcome these prejudices and where all religious denominations will be treated with fairness and dignity.

Usama Ali
Sep 07, 2018 12:24pm

Worst decision. Govt has succumb to the bigots and extremists.

Waqas
Sep 07, 2018 12:25pm

Shame shame..

Dr Haroon
Sep 07, 2018 12:25pm

Sad! Sad! Sad!

Shahid Amin
Sep 07, 2018 12:26pm

A very unfortunate decision which elaborates that in our country even merit comes in different shades.

Srehman
Sep 07, 2018 12:28pm

Really pathetic ,instead of sticking to the right they bowed down to extremists ,what a shame

sheraz
Sep 07, 2018 12:29pm

pathetic

Sheraz Khan
Sep 07, 2018 12:29pm

In other words the Govt bowed to the Extremists. It is very sad indeed.

sudhi
Sep 07, 2018 12:30pm

Very sad. Only day before I congradualated PTI for their bold and correct step. My hopes were gone.

Shah Iqbaal
Sep 07, 2018 12:32pm

In the first over of the match, his team has lost a wicket!

ST
Sep 07, 2018 12:32pm

Punctured meritocracy

Sara
Sep 07, 2018 12:33pm

What about not bowing down to extremists? There is no hope for change after all.

Ali
Sep 07, 2018 12:33pm

@Shaikh It's sad because he has been removed because of his religion if he was removed for any other reason then people will not complain.

Truth
Sep 07, 2018 12:37pm

Shame on you TLP

Shahryar Shirazi
Sep 07, 2018 12:39pm

Not voting for PTI ever again!

Abdul Majeed
Sep 07, 2018 12:39pm

I hope Mr Fawad Chaudhary realizes how foolish he is looking at this moment.

Gc Mishra
Sep 07, 2018 12:40pm

Imran Khan, are you listening? Read these comments. You failed your first test. You chose the easier wrong not the harder right. Where is naya Pakistan headed? In a circle.

Hussain
Sep 07, 2018 12:40pm

The timely good decision appreciate it.

Sohail Khan
Sep 07, 2018 12:40pm

Sadly; IK's Pakistan has failed its most important test. One it could not afford to lose after the clear and unambiguous statement made by the information minister. Suggest IK now brings in a qualified women member to the EAC team.

Hussain
Sep 07, 2018 12:41pm

Appreciate it timely good decision.

khan
Sep 07, 2018 12:41pm

As you sow , so shall you reap

iqbal bhaty
Sep 07, 2018 12:43pm

IK has succumbed to the pressure from religious parties. IK should have stood by his decision. IK will not be able to deliver. For sure..

novice
Sep 07, 2018 12:44pm

Silly compromise. IK, you under estimated the power of silent majority, what a shame!

Waqas Aziz
Sep 07, 2018 12:45pm

I am not Ahemdi but I stand with Mian Atif. It is a really bad and shameful decision and shows weakness of this Govt. I really thought that PTI was going to show some maturity on this matter.

They shouldn't have withdrawn Mian Atif's nomination just because some religious party leaders who themselves don't follow teaching of Islam.

How would I as a Muslim feel if someone in my team objects to my inclusion just based on my religion on race.

Sandip Desai
Sep 07, 2018 12:45pm

Great going Naya Pakistan. Somethings just don't change.

Cawas
Sep 07, 2018 12:47pm

Quaid e Azam once said and I quote "We who were once the minority, cannot be unmindful of the minorities within our own borders."Such words from our beloved Quaid himself.

And what are we doing today. On someones demand we let such an educated man go.If tomorrow they say that minorities have no place in Pakistan, then what are you going to do. Once giving in to such demands will open up a stream of demands.Stop such people to make mockery out of you.

Babar
Sep 07, 2018 12:48pm

Surely he was not on the committee for his personal beliefs but for his standing as an economist. Shame!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 07, 2018 12:48pm

This is just the start of many U-turns they will take contrary to what they preach. In fact, it's impossible for the "movers and shakers" to match their words with solid and tangible on-the-ground actions in any South Asian country of the world in general and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in particular.

Akbar Ali Bannu
Sep 07, 2018 12:48pm

Very sad news

ahmed
Sep 07, 2018 01:15pm

No words....

manish
Sep 07, 2018 01:17pm

in india nobody oppose minority in government and if oppose then gov never bow them. that's why india is secular and democratic

Malik
Sep 07, 2018 01:23pm

Bad decision

Abdul Wahab Siddiqui
Sep 07, 2018 01:23pm

Very bad decision by the government. Government should not come under pressure by "so called" religious parties. Mr Atif Mian was given an economist job and he was given the job because he was best suited for it, as a Pakistani citizen he should have equal rights. If the government keeps letting religious fanatics influencing their decision it will make things worse in future.

Jamil Kakakhel
Sep 07, 2018 01:26pm

I bow my head in shame. The extremists prevailed after all. This is the first crack in the hope of Naya Pakistan.

By showing weakness on this the government has set a precedent. Shame on PTI.

Nahid Hussain
Sep 07, 2018 01:34pm

Appoint the best person irrespective of their faith. This is how Pakistan will go forward and not be dragged backwards by small minded bigots.

SPINOZA
Sep 07, 2018 01:35pm

A disastrous decision on so many levels.

Abbas Bokhari
Sep 07, 2018 01:39pm

wrong decision

Junky
Sep 07, 2018 01:40pm

Bring him India

jimmy
Sep 07, 2018 01:40pm

I have nothing good to say about this news. My feelings I can't express here.

Kamal
Sep 07, 2018 01:41pm

What happened not to bow down to extremists? Mullahs 1 - 0 IK

Sad Pakistani
Sep 07, 2018 01:43pm

spineless decision, appeasement of extremists

Abdul Rehman
Sep 07, 2018 01:45pm

Very unfortunate

Shami
Sep 07, 2018 01:49pm

Shameful!

Malik Usman Javed
Sep 07, 2018 01:57pm

Good decision

Sabah
Sep 07, 2018 01:57pm

We cannot benefit from our own talent, skills and intelligence because of intolerance but are willing to pay foreign experts of different faiths?

Shahid
Sep 07, 2018 02:00pm

Really sad

Idrees Laghari
Sep 07, 2018 02:03pm

very bad decision, can not help to condemn it.

Bakht
Sep 07, 2018 02:08pm

This is the first time PTI has really dissapointed me.

Dheeraj Gupta
Sep 07, 2018 02:11pm

Back to Square One..

Kaleem
Sep 07, 2018 02:13pm

A very sad decision, a step in wrong direction. Sign of weak and confused government.

Rajesh
Sep 07, 2018 02:14pm

No hope from current govt now..highly dissapointed ..there was big expectation from this new govt..but it seems they are trapped like previous..

Shailesh
Sep 07, 2018 02:18pm

Either Imran is just a pretender or he doesn't know how to bring reforms.

Arij
Sep 07, 2018 02:23pm

Well done! U-turn Khan!

Imtiaz Piracha
Sep 07, 2018 02:25pm

Very sorry about those who made such an absurd demand, as well as, for yielding to it by PTI.

Qaiser Iqbal
Sep 07, 2018 02:26pm

Deplorable decision by PTI government. A big U-turn

Akhtar
Sep 07, 2018 02:32pm

Unfortunate, Lost opportunity, talent wasted.

Ahmed
Sep 07, 2018 02:33pm

Excellent decision

Umer
Sep 07, 2018 02:36pm

Good to hear.

Rafaqat Ali
Sep 07, 2018 02:37pm

Wonderful decision!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Majid
Sep 07, 2018 02:38pm

Shows how weak this Government is, they gave in at one threat of a religious party. It shows that they are more interested in survival of their Government rather Pakistan,

This person irrespective of his religious beliefs could have delivered a lot for this Country

Arif Godil
Sep 07, 2018 02:38pm

Wrong. Hope PTI becomes strong enough to resist such pressures in the long run.

khan
Sep 07, 2018 02:43pm

Shameful act bt PTI

Abid Ali
Sep 07, 2018 02:51pm

A good decision indeed. Glad to know.

Lohpurush
Sep 07, 2018 02:56pm

Wasn't Atif Mian a Pakistani citizen?

Abdul Ghaffar
Sep 07, 2018 03:02pm

Very sad... No hope

novice
Sep 07, 2018 03:13pm

U turn, isn,t it.

Janib
Sep 07, 2018 03:14pm

Very unfortunate

jameel
Sep 07, 2018 03:15pm

@Mahmood to tackle the economy you need some one who knows about economics and u just sacked him.

Suryakant Agrawal
Sep 07, 2018 03:16pm

This is not good.

Patriot
Sep 07, 2018 03:19pm

A really sad and a dark day for Pakistan.

Rahid Sami
Sep 07, 2018 03:25pm

very disappointing!

Mahen
Sep 07, 2018 03:25pm

Really Shameful act by new govt. politics plays its role.

Asif Khan
Sep 07, 2018 03:27pm

Hypocrisy....

NT
Sep 07, 2018 03:31pm

Utterly disappointed. Lost opportunity.

Nest Interiors
Sep 07, 2018 03:35pm

Really bad and sad decision, Govt should must think 4 /5 times before implementing once final stood by it.

Tamjeed Arshad
Sep 07, 2018 03:42pm

Not the right thing to do. Spineless.

Khakan Babar
Sep 07, 2018 03:43pm

Mullah empowerment is a national security issue and it should be controlled .

Pakistani
Sep 07, 2018 03:43pm

shameful decision.

Haider
Sep 07, 2018 03:51pm

Really a good decision but a little late.

Guest
Sep 07, 2018 03:53pm

This is a strategic move by IK.

IamReal
Sep 07, 2018 03:56pm

Seriously??? Bad decision

Canpakman
Sep 07, 2018 03:56pm

May be a good decision to keep politicians happy but not a good decision for Pakistan.

Azeem Khan
Sep 07, 2018 04:01pm

Very Good decision !

Kashif
Sep 07, 2018 04:02pm

Really sad

Aman
Sep 07, 2018 04:04pm

Good decision.

Hani_Layyah
Sep 07, 2018 04:06pm

My heart is bleeding. .

Wajih Qidwai
Sep 07, 2018 04:06pm

How sad and unfortunate for this country.

Alam
Sep 07, 2018 04:08pm

Good decision

Danish
Sep 07, 2018 04:08pm

Very sad !

Aqua
Sep 07, 2018 04:24pm

IK govt is too scared to take stand against extremists.

Saad
Sep 07, 2018 04:25pm

This government is all talks, their actions reflects that they cannot walk the talk

Zehra Raza
Sep 07, 2018 04:26pm

Sad and very disappointing!

A+Hira
Sep 07, 2018 04:26pm

Sad and disappointed

Sumit Malik
Sep 07, 2018 04:30pm

Pathetic.

LAHORI KID
Sep 07, 2018 04:37pm

Maulvis -1 Government -0

Ali
Sep 07, 2018 04:37pm

Sad, this is not naya Pakistan

Ars
Sep 07, 2018 04:40pm

A good decision indeed

Ars
Sep 07, 2018 04:40pm

Appreciated

Qasim
Sep 07, 2018 04:46pm

Shame

Shujaat Khan
Sep 07, 2018 04:46pm

Shameful act.

Sabir
Sep 07, 2018 04:47pm

A bad decision. Extremists won!

S A Rahman
Sep 07, 2018 04:47pm

What a shame.

mujeeb rehman
Sep 07, 2018 04:51pm

Very sad day. Still my countryman are so intolerant? Wake up, do not waste your time in these unimportant things.

Sajjad
Sep 07, 2018 04:51pm

Disappointed. I was expecting PTI government to have a backbone. It would have set a great precedent had they persisted with the nomination.

A shameful u-turn!

maqbool
Sep 07, 2018 04:53pm

You know I was seriously thinking to return to Pakistan to serve and do something great for my people and country as mentioned by Imran Khan but very sad decision and just like others he gave in to extremists and extremists views.

