Govt asks economist Atif Mian to step down from Economic Advisory Council
The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has asked Princeton University economist Atif R. Mian to step down from the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Economic Advisory Council (EAC), PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced on Friday.
The decision follows mounting pressure from religiopolitical parties against the appointment of Dr Mian, who is an Ahmadi.
According to a tweet by Senator Javed, Mian has agreed to give up his position on the council. A replacement will be announced later, he added.
Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhary later confirmed the development, saying the government has decided to withdraw the nomination of Dr Mian from the EAC because it wants to avoid division.
Editorial: Prejudice against minorities at top political levels is unacceptable
"The government wants to move forward alongside scholars and all social groups, and it is inappropriate if a single nomination creates an impression to the contrary," he tweeted.
In a second tweet, Chaudhry said the ideal state, according to Prime Minister Khan, is of Madina and that the premier and members of his cabinet hold Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in high esteem.
"Khatm-i-Nabuwwat [belief in the finality of the prophethood] is a part of our faith and the recent success achieved by the government in the matter of blasphemous sketches is reflective of the same connection," he wrote.
The appointment of Dr Mian of Princeton University (Department of Member Economics and Woodrow Wilson School of Public Policy) to the 18-member EAC set up to advise the government on economic policy was opposed by some individuals and groups, including Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), who objected to his Ahmadi faith.
The news of his removal from the body comes as a surprise since the PTI government had only three days ago defended the academic's nomination, saying in categorical terms that it will "not bow to extremists".
"Pakistan belongs as much to minorities as it does to the majority," Information Minister Chaudhary had told a press conference in Islamabad, amidst a vicious online campaign targeting Dr Mian for his Ahmadiyya faith.
Chaudhry had taken to Twitter to recall that "Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah appointed Sir Zafar Ullah [also an Ahmadi] as Foreign minister of Pakistan; we'll follow [the] principles of Mr Jinnah, not of extremists."
His thoughts were echoed by Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari, who tweeted: "Exactly. Well put indeed. Time to reclaim space for the Quaid's Pakistan!".
The first meeting of the recently reconstituted EAC was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, but it could not be attended by three international economists of Pakistani origin, including Dr Mian, because of technical reasons.
“They could not make it because our web-link was down,” an official told Dawn.
Smear campaign
A social media smear campaign had erupted against the economist's appointment, with many calling for his removal.
A call-to-attention notice had also been submitted in the Senate by opposition parties against Mian's inclusion in the EAC. The notice bore the signatures of the PML-N, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal and the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party members.
No member of the PPP had signed the document, with the party making it clear that it would not be part of a witch-hunt based on someone's faith.
A large number of supporters had also shown support for Mian on social media, saying that one's religion should not factor into their professional qualifications or employment.
Comments (140)
Really sad
Sad to know
Sad and bad decision!
So much for standing up for minorities and standing up to extremists! worst action so far from new Government!!!
Knew it, too bad and unfortunate.
Irrespective of his religious faith.
A super guy is left not to make policy for a country which is economically degraded by the political elite for the last 30 years.
Átif's appointment can be interpreted as a populist move. At worst, it shows that there is increasing prejudice against minorities even at the top political levels. The government’s approach is then commendable as it has attempted to send a message that personal beliefs should not come in the way of matters of governance and administration.
Indeed, there should be no room for discrimination against minority communities, especially in a country where the right to religious freedom is enshrined in the Constitution (Needless Controversy)
Where is all the big-talk about not giving up to extremists??
What nonsense! Really sad!!
Not a good news. PTI shud have taken firm stand on it.
Controversial decisions must be avoided. Govt must know the nerve of the nation and decide accordingly..
What a pity....
Disappointed :(
That is some poor decision making by those people surrounding imran khan...
What a sad situation!
What a pity. Religious fundamentalists and extremists will never let Pakistan prosper.
Very unfortunate
'It's horror, it's horror'
Discreet, in time...
Unless and until we don't stand up against religious hatred and bigotry - forget about progress in this land of the pure. Poor decision. Pakistani's have been rendered poor by this decision.
This shows weakness on the government side. Bad bad decision.
Very disappointing. Had hopes from this govt that they would have some spine to take tough decisions.
l am so sad , that the goverment did not take a principle stand on protecting minorities, its a sad day for our country.
You got to be kidding me!!! What a message to the world.
Unfortunate for Pakistan, once again government has succumbed to the unreasonable demand of extremists.
A prudent descion.
Very very sad. He should be given a chance.
what a shame
Despicable. Not "Naya" at all!
This news ruined my day.
I have been supporting Pakistan for almost 50 years. And was also so happy about the new government coming to power.
But this decision makes me feel sick...
What a bad decision. Just because he was Ahmadi? Khan sb this was not the Quaids Pakistan. it hurts when these type of things happen in new Pakistan.
"You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the state."
Jinnah (1) PTI (0)
What on the earth happened?
What a stupid decision!
Morally Fawad Chaudhary should resign. Pakistan's progress will be negative with such an official line of thought.
I wish it did not happen but I know it had to happen. I really get disappointed when we see someone campaigning against someone on baseless religious grounds.
Shameful retreat
Not a wise decision.
This could have been handled in a better manner. this is a loss o the country not to Atif Mian. Well they tried but perhaps this was a bridge too far.
I was surprised when Atif Mian's nomination to the Economic Advisory Council was announced. However, I knew sanity would be short-lived.
I was not expecting any good from this government led byTaliban Khan.
I am happy Atif Mian has decided to step down. I am sure there are many countries in the world which would like to benefit from the knoledge and experience of an economic expert like Atif Mian.
There is something fundamentally wrong with this country.
I will see how Pakistan and Pakistanis prosper.
Why was he cleared earlier and by who? Punish those persons and leave him alone.
Bold statements. Cowardly act. Defines economic problems.
Very sad news.
At the same time best wishes to Dr. Atif Mian.
Well to be honest, any govt in Pakistan would have succumbed to religious party’s pressure in this case. So can’t blame PTI alone. The real blame should go to the religious parties and their followers who have completely forgotten the teachings of Islam and have no tolerance for a difference in opinion.
Frivolity at its peak
Discrimination in progress.
How can we progress with this attitude?
If you can deal with USA you can and should deal with others. Poor decision.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman is the right choice .... bring him on ....
Sad, as I love my Ahmadi Pakistani family like any other group in Pakistan, but for a bigger Pakistani motive it was necessary as it will take time for people to become educated and become more acceptable towards Ahmadi people.
Love you Ahmadis, I really feel sorry for the situation but again things will get better for Ahmadis in Pakistan.
Thank you Dr Abdus Salam for making Pakistan a nuclear power and giving us our SUPARCO program.
Spineless
Is this the new Pakistan of Pti? Imran bowed down to the extremism, is a very sad news. Disheartening.
Unfortunate!!
It is important that important REAL decisions dont get wrapped up in such controversies. He should still be an ‘informal’ advisor - so the country can benefit - and he gets to show his effect - then resistance WILL drop.
Another U-Turn
For just a day, I had hope based on strong statements that Pakistan is for all. PTI is all talk. When it comes time to take a stand for real change, it is always falling short. But worry not, it will be taxing the public without such u-turns and fear. Really disappointed.
Really bad decision. Where is the merit that PTI has long talked about. To bow down to different groups on the basis of ethnicity, and religious bias weakens the democracy and erodes the moral standing of the govt.It also strengthens the narrative that Islamic Rebublic is not capable to safeguard the aspirations and representation of minoroties. Very disappointing.
Very unfortunate.
Sad decision. However, it would have been better for Dr Atif to announce it instead of the senator.
I condemn this decision. Surely a black day in our history.
Good decision but really unfortunate.
Really Sad.
we are too small in our thinking and approach.
Extremists won
And then we wonder why the educated class of this nation doesn't want to stay in the country!
This country will never move forward . A very sad day indeed.
So Sad. This is not the Pakistan that Jinnah envisioned. I thought we were on the right track.
cowardly decision
Cowardly decision
This is an unfortunate action by the government. It is Pakistan’s loss
What happened to the big mouth tall claims of Fawad Chowdhury?
Yeah...
Did not expect PTI to have bowed down to extremists.... sad and disappointing indeed!
PTI Govt asks economist Atif Mian to step down from Economic Advisory Council - Politics or ignorance?
Sad indeed.
So sad. Today I see PTI bowing down to pressure and losing what it stands for. I am at a loss for words to show my sentiments. I was so happy that finally Pakistan will own up to people with achievements no matter to what religious or ethical background.....
The appointment of Dr Mian of Princeton University (Department of Member Economics and Woodrow Wilson School of Public Policy) I mean what a loss. PPP, always takes stand with its ideals and beliefs.
Local laws need to be respected
Disgraceful
we need to focus, no distractions allowed for greater good.
this is killing of merit & is a compromised action, but better not to indulge in such problems at starting of government affairs
Very well decision hope they will not do this again.
Under these circumstances, this may not be a correct but a wise decision.
This is bad
today, I am ashamed just as I was yesterday. Where is the new Pakistan??
How can you stand for any principle in future? Such a waste.
Was Mian Atif himself presented for the council or Government nominated him.
really unfortunate - as Pakistani we should learn to tolerate people with different believe system. When r we going to grow up.
Appreciated
Bad decision
Good to know this
Sad ... and then people say why we are not progressing ... I am ashamed
You can never make everyone happy - at least be sincere to Pakistan
This decision is not reflective of merit and clear demonstration of discrimination. We wonder when we will be able to come our of such issues.
sad and unfair. Not Insaaf.
Not good!
Disappointing retreat.
Disappointed
Somebody's religion should not be factor into their professional qualifications.
PTI - You failed in the very first test
Good decision by the Government. Well done!!
In this new pakistan, the old policy of "ahmedi discrimination" continues. Good job.
It shows that there is increasing prejudice against minorities even at the top political levels, signs of Naya pakistan.
Wise move
A timely decision to save a lot of fuss.
This shows how powerful have the religious clergy is. They have succeeded in manipulating a public mindset. No one knows how to grad this bull of intolerance and narrow-mindedness by the horns. If you try, you are doomed, if you don't, you are doomed. When you need a pilot to fly a plane, you do not question his or her faith. When shall we be able to claim a genuine Naya Pakistan?
Good decision
Good decision to avoid the rallies and demonstration which can upset the peaceful environment.
Very disturbing and disappointing.
Very difficult to change the changes.. Feeling disappointed
This is really sad. I was delighted to see for once a Pakistani government defend it's minorities without hiding or having any shame. Now, I'm disappointed. Poor decision. Imran Khan shouldn't have come under pressure. If he can't take the pressure, then who will?
This is wrong
For a moment I thought IK would seriously pull Pakistan out of the morass it is in. Old habits die hard.
what a shame
Good and wise decision.
I am very glad that out of 47 comments so far only 5 have welcomed this decision of removing Atif Mian because he is Ahmadi. This is so called Naya Pakistan. If this continues then pakistan can never come out of it's problems
A total disappointment. He was one of top 20 in the world to change the landscape of global economy. I had very high expectation from Imran khan and his team.
Very unfortunate and truly a sad moment for the nation... We will not progress as a nation till the time we align people from all walks of life irrespective of their religious, ethnic or linguistic affiliations... very bad decision and something unexpected from this regime...
House of cards collapsing !
it is relay bad because mian is a great economist, now take a cleric who now zero information about economics. afsos we really hatred by this decision of my Govt.
@Maha Mitra - You are right but in my view even a single mindset appreciating this initiative is a matter of concern since it depicts how shallow and damaging few elements are that exist within our society and might have the ability to pollute our system and can have a damaging effect!
It is need of the hour. We perceive things according to our knowledge and experience but it is not always that we are true. Moreover he has been advised by learned scholars. PM and Scholars have more knowledge then we do. They have more experiences than our ages. They know better than us. Trust them. Relax.!!
disgusting, bowing to the most despicable section of any civilized society
Good luck. hang on tough !
I cant believe it. It is really disappointing. What the EAC have to do with his religious belief. We could have got advantage from his expertise.
Pakistan would never change!!!!!!
People who wanted to remove this person, do they have a better economic plan for the country?
Disturbing. Why are we hell bent on going backwards? Present government must review its decision. No insaf or merit seen here
A really sad day for Jinnah’s Pakistan. Very disappointed in PTI and Imran Khan. The PPP’s behavior and values is appreciated and respected because the PPP stood up while other parties including my favorite PTI gave in to the regressive forces
Very sad. I thought PTI was about meritocracy . In Imran Khan's speech during Shuda-e-Pakistan program just today he spoke about justice and meritocracy for all Citizens to strenghten state institutions. What happened?
very good decision
Why
Shameful and unaaceptab. As a sunni muslim Pakistani, i am of the view that all Pakistanis have equal rights and should be given same opportunities to serve the country. Diversity should be our strength not a weakness. I apologize to Mr. Mian and late Dr. Abdusalam (nobel laureate) and the community at large on behalf of this nation.
People criticizing this decision are those who never heard of his name before :) but now giving statements as if they know what better he would be bringing to Pakistan.
PTI setting a very wrong precedent here. May be we as a nation do not deserve such brilliant people to have a say in matters of governance and policy, rather we revere people like Maulana Fazul Rehman. I am sure 50 years from now we'll still be arguing over these petty things and the world would have left us far far behind..
Cant imagine how much disappointed Atif Mian will be feeling right now , sad day for millions of people who were so happy and had high hopes that this is the beginning of new Ira of Naya Pakistan
Terrible decision by PTI - is this the tabdeli they spoke about and were unable to resist the pressure of the mindset that is geared up to destroy the progress of our nation; this is so very disappointing PTI; have the courage to stand by your decisions that is meant for the prosperity and success of the Nation- we had voted for the party that had the strength to stand up for the rights of the people and take bold decisions for the progress...not for the party who would chicken out on the pressure by some dirty elements and will compromise on the long term benefit of country and its people !!!!
Its was a economic forum not a religious one secondly our country need economic experts from all religions and sects=just smallness of those who who reacted so aggressively
I guess it is easy to feel disappointed. On positive side it has opened the doors for civilized debate. What we want as Muslims in our society?
Whatever force was behind this latest decision we all should defeat it by taking a united stand.
"The decision follows mounting pressure from religiopolitical parties......."
How come these parties are able to build that much pressure when they have least minimum representation in the houses of parliament.