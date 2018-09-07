DAWN.COM

Govt asks economist Atif Mian to step down from Economic Advisory Council

Dawn.com | Fahad ChaudhryUpdated September 07, 2018

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has asked Princeton University economist Atif R. Mian to step down from the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Economic Advisory Council (EAC), PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced on Friday.

The decision follows mounting pressure from religiopolitical parties against the appointment of Dr Mian, who is an Ahmadi.

According to a tweet by Senator Javed, Mian has agreed to give up his position on the council. A replacement will be announced later, he added.

Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhary later confirmed the development, saying the government has decided to withdraw the nomination of Dr Mian from the EAC because it wants to avoid division.

Editorial: Prejudice against minorities at top political levels is unacceptable

"The government wants to move forward alongside scholars and all social groups, and it is inappropriate if a single nomination creates an impression to the contrary," he tweeted.

In a second tweet, Chaudhry said the ideal state, according to Prime Minister Khan, is of Madina and that the premier and members of his cabinet hold Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in high esteem.

"Khatm-i-Nabuwwat [belief in the finality of the prophethood] is a part of our faith and the recent success achieved by the government in the matter of blasphemous sketches is reflective of the same connection," he wrote.

The appointment of Dr Mian of Princeton University (Department of Member Economics and Woodrow Wilson School of Public Policy) to the 18-member EAC set up to advise the government on economic policy was opposed by some individuals and groups, including Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), who objected to his Ahmadi faith.

The news of his removal from the body comes as a surprise since the PTI government had only three days ago defended the academic's nomination, saying in categorical terms that it will "not bow to extremists".

"Pakistan belongs as much to minorities as it does to the majority," Information Minister Chaudhary had told a press conference in Islamabad, amidst a vicious online campaign targeting Dr Mian for his Ahmadiyya faith.

Chaudhry had taken to Twitter to recall that "Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah appointed Sir Zafar Ullah [also an Ahmadi] as Foreign minister of Pakistan; we'll follow [the] principles of Mr Jinnah, not of extremists."

His thoughts were echoed by Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari, who tweeted: "Exactly. Well put indeed. Time to reclaim space for the Quaid's Pakistan!".

The first meeting of the recently reconstituted EAC was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, but it could not be attended by three international economists of Pakistani origin, including Dr Mian, because of technical reasons.

“They could not make it because our web-link was down,” an official told Dawn.

Smear campaign

A social media smear campaign had erupted against the economist's appointment, with many calling for his removal.

A call-to-attention notice had also been submitted in the Senate by opposition parties against Mian's inclusion in the EAC. The notice bore the signatures of the PML-N, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal and the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party members.

No member of the PPP had signed the document, with the party making it clear that it would not be part of a witch-hunt based on someone's faith.

A large number of supporters had also shown support for Mian on social media, saying that one's religion should not factor into their professional qualifications or employment.

Justice for all
Sep 07, 2018 09:08am

Really sad

Imad
Sep 07, 2018 09:09am

Sad to know

Khan Pakistani
Sep 07, 2018 09:13am

Sad and bad decision!

nk
Sep 07, 2018 09:14am

So much for standing up for minorities and standing up to extremists! worst action so far from new Government!!!

Khaled
Sep 07, 2018 09:14am

Knew it, too bad and unfortunate.

Naveed
Sep 07, 2018 09:16am

Irrespective of his religious faith.

A super guy is left not to make policy for a country which is economically degraded by the political elite for the last 30 years.

Átif's appointment can be interpreted as a populist move. At worst, it shows that there is increasing prejudice against minorities even at the top political levels. The government’s approach is then commendable as it has attempted to send a message that personal beliefs should not come in the way of matters of governance and administration.

Indeed, there should be no room for discrimination against minority communities, especially in a country where the right to religious freedom is enshrined in the Constitution (Needless Controversy)

dilawar
Sep 07, 2018 09:16am

Where is all the big-talk about not giving up to extremists??

SHAHZ
Sep 07, 2018 09:17am

What nonsense! Really sad!!

Narejo
Sep 07, 2018 09:17am

Not a good news. PTI shud have taken firm stand on it.

Nazeer
Sep 07, 2018 09:17am

Controversial decisions must be avoided. Govt must know the nerve of the nation and decide accordingly..

Khan Kaptaan Baba
Sep 07, 2018 09:20am

What a pity....

ABC
Sep 07, 2018 09:22am

Disappointed :(

Ijlal
Sep 07, 2018 09:23am

That is some poor decision making by those people surrounding imran khan...

sahba a omair
Sep 07, 2018 09:25am

What a sad situation!

Abdul Haseeb Chaudhry
Sep 07, 2018 09:25am

What a pity. Religious fundamentalists and extremists will never let Pakistan prosper.

Espanyol
Sep 07, 2018 09:25am

Very unfortunate

Periphery
Sep 07, 2018 09:25am

'It's horror, it's horror'

Ahmed bin Babar
Sep 07, 2018 09:26am

Discreet, in time...

PostMan
Sep 07, 2018 09:27am

Unless and until we don't stand up against religious hatred and bigotry - forget about progress in this land of the pure. Poor decision. Pakistani's have been rendered poor by this decision.

Kazim
Sep 07, 2018 09:28am

This shows weakness on the government side. Bad bad decision.

Asad Shairani
Sep 07, 2018 09:29am

Very disappointing. Had hopes from this govt that they would have some spine to take tough decisions.

Rafique Awan
Sep 07, 2018 09:29am

l am so sad , that the goverment did not take a principle stand on protecting minorities, its a sad day for our country.

Zia
Sep 07, 2018 09:30am

You got to be kidding me!!! What a message to the world.

Shazia
Sep 07, 2018 09:31am

Unfortunate for Pakistan, once again government has succumbed to the unreasonable demand of extremists.

Ansari
Sep 07, 2018 09:32am

A prudent descion.

Huma
Sep 07, 2018 09:32am

Very very sad. He should be given a chance.

sana
Sep 07, 2018 09:32am

what a shame

AP
Sep 07, 2018 09:32am

Despicable. Not "Naya" at all!

mohsin
Sep 07, 2018 09:33am

This news ruined my day.

Axion
Sep 07, 2018 09:33am

I have been supporting Pakistan for almost 50 years. And was also so happy about the new government coming to power.

But this decision makes me feel sick...

iqbal karim
Sep 07, 2018 09:34am

What a bad decision. Just because he was Ahmadi? Khan sb this was not the Quaids Pakistan. it hurts when these type of things happen in new Pakistan.

Ahmad Malik
Sep 07, 2018 09:34am

"You are free; you are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste or creed—that has nothing to do with the business of the state."

Jinnah (1) PTI (0)

Azam
Sep 07, 2018 09:35am

What on the earth happened?

Salman Hakim
Sep 07, 2018 09:35am

What a stupid decision!

Aurora
Sep 07, 2018 09:36am

Morally Fawad Chaudhary should resign. Pakistan's progress will be negative with such an official line of thought.

Malik
Sep 07, 2018 09:36am

I wish it did not happen but I know it had to happen. I really get disappointed when we see someone campaigning against someone on baseless religious grounds.

Assad
Sep 07, 2018 09:37am

Shameful retreat

Zaidi
Sep 07, 2018 09:38am

Not a wise decision.

MAD
Sep 07, 2018 09:38am

This could have been handled in a better manner. this is a loss o the country not to Atif Mian. Well they tried but perhaps this was a bridge too far.

Socrates
Sep 07, 2018 09:38am

I was surprised when Atif Mian's nomination to the Economic Advisory Council was announced. However, I knew sanity would be short-lived.

I was not expecting any good from this government led byTaliban Khan.

I am happy Atif Mian has decided to step down. I am sure there are many countries in the world which would like to benefit from the knoledge and experience of an economic expert like Atif Mian.

There is something fundamentally wrong with this country.

I will see how Pakistan and Pakistanis prosper.

JR
Sep 07, 2018 09:39am

Why was he cleared earlier and by who? Punish those persons and leave him alone.

Ash Man
Sep 07, 2018 09:39am

Bold statements. Cowardly act. Defines economic problems.

TQ
Sep 07, 2018 09:39am

Very sad news.

At the same time best wishes to Dr. Atif Mian.

Khurram
Sep 07, 2018 09:39am

Well to be honest, any govt in Pakistan would have succumbed to religious party’s pressure in this case. So can’t blame PTI alone. The real blame should go to the religious parties and their followers who have completely forgotten the teachings of Islam and have no tolerance for a difference in opinion.

The Architect
Sep 07, 2018 09:39am

Frivolity at its peak

B. Ally
Sep 07, 2018 09:39am

Discrimination in progress.

drpbg123
Sep 07, 2018 09:40am

How can we progress with this attitude?

Concerned Pakistani
Sep 07, 2018 09:40am

If you can deal with USA you can and should deal with others. Poor decision.

Khan Kaptaan Baba
Sep 07, 2018 09:40am

Maulana Fazlur Rehman is the right choice .... bring him on ....

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Sep 07, 2018 09:41am

Sad, as I love my Ahmadi Pakistani family like any other group in Pakistan, but for a bigger Pakistani motive it was necessary as it will take time for people to become educated and become more acceptable towards Ahmadi people.

Love you Ahmadis, I really feel sorry for the situation but again things will get better for Ahmadis in Pakistan.

Thank you Dr Abdus Salam for making Pakistan a nuclear power and giving us our SUPARCO program.

Hamza Farooqui
Sep 07, 2018 09:41am

Spineless

Shehzada Rana
Sep 07, 2018 09:41am

Is this the new Pakistan of Pti? Imran bowed down to the extremism, is a very sad news. Disheartening.

Nauman
Sep 07, 2018 09:41am

Unfortunate!!

Tamza
Sep 07, 2018 09:41am

It is important that important REAL decisions dont get wrapped up in such controversies. He should still be an ‘informal’ advisor - so the country can benefit - and he gets to show his effect - then resistance WILL drop.

SZA
Sep 07, 2018 09:42am

Another U-Turn

Hm
Sep 07, 2018 09:42am

For just a day, I had hope based on strong statements that Pakistan is for all. PTI is all talk. When it comes time to take a stand for real change, it is always falling short. But worry not, it will be taxing the public without such u-turns and fear. Really disappointed.

Mbhatty
Sep 07, 2018 09:42am

Really bad decision. Where is the merit that PTI has long talked about. To bow down to different groups on the basis of ethnicity, and religious bias weakens the democracy and erodes the moral standing of the govt.It also strengthens the narrative that Islamic Rebublic is not capable to safeguard the aspirations and representation of minoroties. Very disappointing.

Syed
Sep 07, 2018 09:43am

Very unfortunate.

Tariq abbasi
Sep 07, 2018 09:44am

Sad decision. However, it would have been better for Dr Atif to announce it instead of the senator.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Sep 07, 2018 09:44am

I condemn this decision. Surely a black day in our history.

Naveed Arsalan
Sep 07, 2018 09:45am

Good decision but really unfortunate.

Mr. V
Sep 07, 2018 09:46am

Really Sad.

syed baqar ahsan
Sep 07, 2018 09:46am

we are too small in our thinking and approach.

Naeem khan
Sep 07, 2018 09:48am

Extremists won

Raza
Sep 07, 2018 09:49am

And then we wonder why the educated class of this nation doesn't want to stay in the country!

imme
Sep 07, 2018 09:49am

This country will never move forward . A very sad day indeed.

Omar
Sep 07, 2018 09:50am

So Sad. This is not the Pakistan that Jinnah envisioned. I thought we were on the right track.

Aslam Aman
Sep 07, 2018 09:52am

cowardly decision

Aslam Aman
Sep 07, 2018 09:52am

Cowardly decision

Patriot
Sep 07, 2018 09:53am

This is an unfortunate action by the government. It is Pakistan’s loss

Abdul Malik Khalfan
Sep 07, 2018 09:54am

What happened to the big mouth tall claims of Fawad Chowdhury?

AA
Sep 07, 2018 09:54am

Yeah...

Dija
Sep 07, 2018 09:55am

Did not expect PTI to have bowed down to extremists.... sad and disappointing indeed!

Ali Sabir
Sep 07, 2018 09:55am

PTI Govt asks economist Atif Mian to step down from Economic Advisory Council - Politics or ignorance?

SK
Sep 07, 2018 09:56am

Sad indeed.

Nadir
Sep 07, 2018 09:56am

So sad. Today I see PTI bowing down to pressure and losing what it stands for. I am at a loss for words to show my sentiments. I was so happy that finally Pakistan will own up to people with achievements no matter to what religious or ethical background.....

Nam
Sep 07, 2018 09:56am

The appointment of Dr Mian of Princeton University (Department of Member Economics and Woodrow Wilson School of Public Policy) I mean what a loss. PPP, always takes stand with its ideals and beliefs.

Yub
Sep 07, 2018 09:57am

Local laws need to be respected

sharjeel Abid
Sep 07, 2018 09:58am

Disgraceful

Daanish
Sep 07, 2018 09:59am

we need to focus, no distractions allowed for greater good.

Zillay Husnain
Sep 07, 2018 09:59am

this is killing of merit & is a compromised action, but better not to indulge in such problems at starting of government affairs

Riaz
Sep 07, 2018 10:00am

Very well decision hope they will not do this again.

IKE Khan
Sep 07, 2018 10:00am

Under these circumstances, this may not be a correct but a wise decision.

Umair
Sep 07, 2018 10:00am

This is bad

Asim Malik
Sep 07, 2018 10:01am

today, I am ashamed just as I was yesterday. Where is the new Pakistan??

HK
Sep 07, 2018 10:02am

How can you stand for any principle in future? Such a waste.

SR
Sep 07, 2018 10:02am

Was Mian Atif himself presented for the council or Government nominated him.

Amir zaidi
Sep 07, 2018 10:03am

really unfortunate - as Pakistani we should learn to tolerate people with different believe system. When r we going to grow up.

AA
Sep 07, 2018 10:03am

Appreciated

Ali
Sep 07, 2018 10:03am

Bad decision

S M Kashif
Sep 07, 2018 10:03am

Good to know this

PakSal
Sep 07, 2018 10:05am

Sad ... and then people say why we are not progressing ... I am ashamed

Amir zaidi
Sep 07, 2018 10:07am

You can never make everyone happy - at least be sincere to Pakistan

nazar naqvi
Sep 07, 2018 10:08am

This decision is not reflective of merit and clear demonstration of discrimination. We wonder when we will be able to come our of such issues.

fairplay
Sep 07, 2018 10:08am

sad and unfair. Not Insaaf.

salman
Sep 07, 2018 10:11am

Not good!

Imran Ahmed
Sep 07, 2018 10:11am

Disappointing retreat.

Abrar Ali
Sep 07, 2018 10:11am

Disappointed

Humayun Mansoor
Sep 07, 2018 10:12am

Somebody's religion should not be factor into their professional qualifications.

KAJ
Sep 07, 2018 10:12am

PTI - You failed in the very first test

Bablu
Sep 07, 2018 10:12am

Good decision by the Government. Well done!!

Prabhjyot Singh madan
Sep 07, 2018 10:13am

In this new pakistan, the old policy of "ahmedi discrimination" continues. Good job.

Asif Ali
Sep 07, 2018 10:14am

It shows that there is increasing prejudice against minorities even at the top political levels, signs of Naya pakistan.

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Sep 07, 2018 10:15am

Wise move

Hasan
Sep 07, 2018 10:19am

A timely decision to save a lot of fuss.

Abdul Fauq
Sep 07, 2018 10:20am

This shows how powerful have the religious clergy is. They have succeeded in manipulating a public mindset. No one knows how to grad this bull of intolerance and narrow-mindedness by the horns. If you try, you are doomed, if you don't, you are doomed. When you need a pilot to fly a plane, you do not question his or her faith. When shall we be able to claim a genuine Naya Pakistan?

Asad
Sep 07, 2018 10:20am

Good decision

Nabeel
Sep 07, 2018 10:21am

Good decision to avoid the rallies and demonstration which can upset the peaceful environment.

Naush
Sep 07, 2018 10:22am

Very disturbing and disappointing.

Subhash Chander
Sep 07, 2018 10:22am

Very difficult to change the changes.. Feeling disappointed

Faisal
Sep 07, 2018 10:24am

This is really sad. I was delighted to see for once a Pakistani government defend it's minorities without hiding or having any shame. Now, I'm disappointed. Poor decision. Imran Khan shouldn't have come under pressure. If he can't take the pressure, then who will?

Pervez
Sep 07, 2018 10:24am

This is wrong

Sam
Sep 07, 2018 10:25am

For a moment I thought IK would seriously pull Pakistan out of the morass it is in. Old habits die hard.

Ajr
Sep 07, 2018 10:27am

what a shame

Imran
Sep 07, 2018 10:28am

Good and wise decision.

Maha Mitra
Sep 07, 2018 10:29am

I am very glad that out of 47 comments so far only 5 have welcomed this decision of removing Atif Mian because he is Ahmadi. This is so called Naya Pakistan. If this continues then pakistan can never come out of it's problems

villagewala
Sep 07, 2018 10:29am

A total disappointment. He was one of top 20 in the world to change the landscape of global economy. I had very high expectation from Imran khan and his team.

Ali
Sep 07, 2018 10:42am

Very unfortunate and truly a sad moment for the nation... We will not progress as a nation till the time we align people from all walks of life irrespective of their religious, ethnic or linguistic affiliations... very bad decision and something unexpected from this regime...

Petere
Sep 07, 2018 10:42am

House of cards collapsing !

aziz ur rehman
Sep 07, 2018 10:43am

it is relay bad because mian is a great economist, now take a cleric who now zero information about economics. afsos we really hatred by this decision of my Govt.

Dija
Sep 07, 2018 10:44am

@Maha Mitra - You are right but in my view even a single mindset appreciating this initiative is a matter of concern since it depicts how shallow and damaging few elements are that exist within our society and might have the ability to pollute our system and can have a damaging effect!

Wadood Mazari
Sep 07, 2018 10:45am

It is need of the hour. We perceive things according to our knowledge and experience but it is not always that we are true. Moreover he has been advised by learned scholars. PM and Scholars have more knowledge then we do. They have more experiences than our ages. They know better than us. Trust them. Relax.!!

sadia zafar
Sep 07, 2018 10:46am

disgusting, bowing to the most despicable section of any civilized society

Real Salaria
Sep 07, 2018 10:46am

Good luck. hang on tough !

Javed Ahmed
Sep 07, 2018 10:46am

I cant believe it. It is really disappointing. What the EAC have to do with his religious belief. We could have got advantage from his expertise.

Ratheesh
Sep 07, 2018 10:47am

Pakistan would never change!!!!!!

Syed Rafiq
Sep 07, 2018 10:48am

People who wanted to remove this person, do they have a better economic plan for the country?

Tinker Bell
Sep 07, 2018 10:49am

Disturbing. Why are we hell bent on going backwards? Present government must review its decision. No insaf or merit seen here

AW
Sep 07, 2018 10:49am

A really sad day for Jinnah’s Pakistan. Very disappointed in PTI and Imran Khan. The PPP’s behavior and values is appreciated and respected because the PPP stood up while other parties including my favorite PTI gave in to the regressive forces

Salman Jan
Sep 07, 2018 10:49am

Very sad. I thought PTI was about meritocracy . In Imran Khan's speech during Shuda-e-Pakistan program just today he spoke about justice and meritocracy for all Citizens to strenghten state institutions. What happened?

A Pakistani
Sep 07, 2018 10:51am

very good decision

Amir
Sep 07, 2018 10:51am

Why

Czar
Sep 07, 2018 10:52am

Shameful and unaaceptab. As a sunni muslim Pakistani, i am of the view that all Pakistanis have equal rights and should be given same opportunities to serve the country. Diversity should be our strength not a weakness. I apologize to Mr. Mian and late Dr. Abdusalam (nobel laureate) and the community at large on behalf of this nation.

Shaikh
Sep 07, 2018 10:53am

People criticizing this decision are those who never heard of his name before :) but now giving statements as if they know what better he would be bringing to Pakistan.

Arslan
Sep 07, 2018 10:53am

PTI setting a very wrong precedent here. May be we as a nation do not deserve such brilliant people to have a say in matters of governance and policy, rather we revere people like Maulana Fazul Rehman. I am sure 50 years from now we'll still be arguing over these petty things and the world would have left us far far behind..

Jayant
Sep 07, 2018 10:54am

Cant imagine how much disappointed Atif Mian will be feeling right now , sad day for millions of people who were so happy and had high hopes that this is the beginning of new Ira of Naya Pakistan

Alam
Sep 07, 2018 10:55am

Terrible decision by PTI - is this the tabdeli they spoke about and were unable to resist the pressure of the mindset that is geared up to destroy the progress of our nation; this is so very disappointing PTI; have the courage to stand by your decisions that is meant for the prosperity and success of the Nation- we had voted for the party that had the strength to stand up for the rights of the people and take bold decisions for the progress...not for the party who would chicken out on the pressure by some dirty elements and will compromise on the long term benefit of country and its people !!!!

syed baqar ahsan
Sep 07, 2018 10:56am

Its was a economic forum not a religious one secondly our country need economic experts from all religions and sects=just smallness of those who who reacted so aggressively

Khan
Sep 07, 2018 10:57am

I guess it is easy to feel disappointed. On positive side it has opened the doors for civilized debate. What we want as Muslims in our society?

Whatever force was behind this latest decision we all should defeat it by taking a united stand.

BYE BYE
Sep 07, 2018 10:57am

"The decision follows mounting pressure from religiopolitical parties......."

How come these parties are able to build that much pressure when they have least minimum representation in the houses of parliament.

