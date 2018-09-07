DAWN.COM

Canada revises travel advisory for Pakistan

The Newspaper's ReporterUpdated September 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Canadian government has revised its travel advisory for Pakistan, and removed Islamabad from the list of “avoid non-essential travel” cities.

The Global Affairs Department while revising the travel advisory for Pakistan observed that there is decrease in risk level for Canadians to travel to Islamabad.

High Commissioner of Pakistan for Canada Tariq Azim had impressed upon the Canadian authorities to revise the advisory for Pakistan as the security situation in the country had improved significantly.

In the first step towards that direction, the Canadian government has excluded Islamabad from that category and further steps will be taken in the light of evolving security situation, according to the Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa.

Published in Dawn, September 7th, 2018

