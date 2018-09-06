Pakistan will never indulge in someone else's war, PM Khan vows during Defence Day speech

A ceremony to commemorate Pakistan's 53rd Defence Day and pay tribute to the martyrs of the 1965 war is being held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan along with First Lady Bushra Imran are in attendance along with Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa and other civil and military leaders.

Also in attendance are school children along with family members of the martyrs and people from different walks of life, including parliamentarians, media representatives, celebrities and sportsmen.

PM Imran Khan addresses the ceremony.

Strong rule of law needed to prosper as a nation, says PM Khan

Addressing the ceremony, PM Khan mentioned that Pakistan Army was the "only institution (in the country) that works on the basis of merit".

"We will bring this meritocracy to all fields in the country in order to help us prosper as a nation," the premier vowed.

The prime minister also mentioned that all fields in the country including agriculture will prosper once we develop a strong rule of law in the country.

PM Khan took advantage of the occasion to clarify that there was no such thing as civil-military tension, "there is one common goal, that is to solve the problems of this nation".

'Sacrifices of valiant soldiers will not go unnoticed'

"All of you gathered here today gives credence to the fact that we are all united in our efforts to defend Pakistan," said Gen Bajwa while addressing the ceremony.

"September 6, 1965, is an important day in the history of our nation. It is the day when the armed forces, with the full support of the nation, defeated an evil adversary. Every Pakistani was the nation's soldier. We were all united to defend our country and played our respective roles. Our soldiers jumped into the fiery pits of warfare but did not let our nation be harmed," he said, adding that the bravery shown by our nation during the 65 war serves as an important lesson and an inspiration to our youth even today.

"We have learned a lot from the wars of 65 and 71. We were able to further strengthen our defence forces in the wake of these wars. Despite difficult economic times, we were able to become an atomic power.

"Then began the period of non-traditional warfare. Over the past two decades, a wave of terrorism swept the world. The characteristics of war were forever changed. Unfortunately, Pakistan also found itself in the crosshairs of this new war.

"Our armed forces and the entire nation have learned much during their service to Pakistan. Fear and terrorism were thrust upon us. Our homes, schools, places of worship, recreational sites and national institutions were attacked.

"Efforts were made to weaken and divide us from within. But I salute all the citizens of Pakistan and the ones safeguarding our nation who fought remarkably in these difficult times and stood against such elements.

"We have all successfully fought against this extremist narrative. In this war, more than 76,000 Pakistanis were martyred or injured. To remember these sacrifices we not only celebrate Defence Day but since 2014 also celebrate Martyr's Day.

"We have sacrificed a lot but our job is not done. The war is still ongoing. We have yet to reach the pinnacle of peace. We have to make Pakistan reach a level where no one can look at us with an evil intent," Gen Bajwa said in his speech.

The army chief went on to say that for the country's stability and progress, democracy was of utmost importance.

Prominent politicians including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto are also present along with senior military leadership.

Gen Bajwa addresses the ceremony.

The chiefs of Navy and Air Force are also attending the ceremony along with several diplomats and ambassadors.

In addition, sports personalities including cricketers Shahid Afridi and Zaheer Abbas along with Olympian Shahbaz Senior and squash champion Jahangir Khan can also be seen among those attending.

Finance Minister Asad Umar.

Hosting the event are actors Humayun Saeed, Maya Ali and Hareem Farooq.

The ceremony began with a recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthem.

Audience member moved by the video tributes shown to the audience.

A short film showing the families of martyred soldiers remembering their sons left members of the audience in tears.

Singer Sahir Ali Bagga opened the ceremony with a patriotic song, as a video paying tribute to the armed forces played in the background.

A moving video showcasing Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's vocal prowess was also played.

Federal ministers witnessing the ceremony.

Other entertainers also took the stage as the evening progressed, and a series of short films and videos were shown to the audience.

A smartly outfitted group of soldiers put on an enthralling march performance to the tune of traditional songs played by the marching band of the armed forces.

Comedian Umar Sharif in attendance at the Defence Day ceremony.

Following the performance, Gen Bajwa took the stage to deliver his address on the occasion.

Earlier today, Defence Day was commemorated with traditional fervour and solemnity across the country, beginning with special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Change of guard ceremonies were held at the mausoleums of Allama Iqbal in Lahore and Quaid-i-Azam in Karachi, and a ceremony at the Pakistan Navy headquarters in Islamabad.