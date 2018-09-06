DAWN.COM

PM Khan lauds Babar Awan's decision to resign from advisory role following NAB reference

Fahad ChaudhrySeptember 06, 2018

Babar Awan meets Imran Khan at the PM Secretariat — Photo provided by author
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday commended PTI leader Babar Awan for resigning from his advisory role as he is facing a corruption reference.

On Tuesday, a few hours after the filing of a corruption reference against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Awan had tendered his resignation to the PM "so that I could prove wrong NAB’s allegations levelled against me".

His decision was appreciated by the premier when the two met at the PM Secretariat.

"The party is proud at your decision to resign," PM Khan told Awan. "I am happy that your conscience is clear. People like you are the assets of the party."

At this, Awan explained that his resignation was in line with the policy of "Naya Pakistan". "The hegemony of the Constitution and law forms the foundation of Pakistan. We will not compromise on the supremacy of the law in Naya Pakistan."

"It will be made certain that the rule of law for both the rich and poor are the same," he added.

Awan resigns as PM’s adviser after NAB files reference

On Tuesday, Awan had relinquished the advisory role following the filing of a corruption reference against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for his alleged involvement in inordinate delay in construction of the 525MW Nandipur power plant.

“Fulfilling Imran Khan’s promise to the nation, I tender my resignation from the office of prime minister’s adviser on parliamentary affairs,” Mr Awan had stated in a handwritten resignation in Urdu which he then submitted to PM Khan.

“I resign from my office so that I could prove wrong NAB’s allegations levelled against me,” added the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader.

Awan, who became a member of the prime minister’s cabinet just 16 days ago (Aug 20), said that although he had (only) been accused of causing delay in execution of the power project, even then he did not want to stick to his position.

“Following in the footsteps of Sahaba Karam [companions of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)], I am starting obeying the rule of law from myself,” he said in the resignation.

A source in the PTI told Dawn that the ruling party had already decided to remove Mr Awan from the cabinet in view of NAB’s reference against him.

fairplay
Sep 06, 2018 08:10pm

commendable resignation.

