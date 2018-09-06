Women suspected of stealing beaten up violently at Lahore market
Two women accused of stealing clothes from a shop in Lahore were violently thrashed by the shop owners, it emerged on Thursday.
Leaked footage of the incident, which occurred in a bazaar near Jallo Mor on G.T. Road on Wednesday, was obtained by DawnNewsTV.
The disturbing footage shows a number of men taking turns to beat up the two women using a thick cane. They also repeatedly slap, kick and hit the women with shoes.
The violence continues despite desperate cries of pain from the pair. In one part of the leaked footage, the women are seen being beaten up, sitting on the floor inside a shuttered shop.
The victims were accused of attempting to steal a bundle of clothes from a shop in the market.
The man who inflicted the violence on the women is reportedly associated with the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation.
Instead of approaching the police over the alleged theft, the shop owners resorted to thrashing the women and subsequently let them go.
After the footage of the violence was leaked, police made a move to act against the suspects. However, the shop owners are currently absconding and their houses and shop were to be locked, sub-inspector Mukhtar told DawnNewsTV.
Comments (7)
This incident should be investigated, as no body has the right to take law in their own hands. If the shop keeper suspected a wrongdoing in his shop then he should have called police to question the two women - this is the proper and civilised way.
Its shameless, the way owner reacted against these women for stealing cloths of nominal values whereas big thieves are enjoying the luxurious life style. We need to act to stop self justice and this indiscrimination.
Yet PLM-N have stolen billions and what do people say "it dont matter vote still for sher" warped mentality.
This is very sad to beat up the accused like that. The victims don't approach the police over such incident as previous government left the police force in a sorry state.
The first rule of law is that law cannot be taken into ones own hand. The accuser cannot be the judge & jury.
A civilized country will have civilized people. I hope the new government will work seriously, talk less and do more for the people. Quality education is most important in Pakistan at this point of time.
Shameless shop owners. They should be put behind bars and the 2 ladies must be accounted for their act.