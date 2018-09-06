DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Hamza Shahbaz appointed opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

Arif MalikSeptember 06, 2018

Email

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

PA Speaker Chaudhary Pervez Ellahi issued a written order in this regard. Though the assembly’s rules of business did not specify a time period for the purpose, traditionally opposition leaders are appointed within days after the formation of a government.

The PML-N had presented its submission to the PA Secretariat for the appointment of Hamza Shahbaz as the opposition leader last month. However, the secretariat did not issue a notification and raised concerns over the signatures of some lawmakers.

The officials had reservations that a single person had signed the requisition instead of those nominating Hamza as the opposition leader. Subsequently, the issued was resolved after the office examined the signatures.

The PML-N leader had on Wednesday declared the expression of doubt over the signatures as tantamount to insulting the lawmakers and the entire assembly.

His father, Shahbaz Sharif, has already been appointed Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Mohsin Malik
Sep 06, 2018 02:15pm

So they were not able to find any other candidate for this slot?. PMLN a true dynastic party where one family is in complete control of every affair. They treat Punjab as their personal property.

NAEEM FAKIR
Sep 06, 2018 02:17pm

Till he is arrested for his past Misdeeds.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Issues in transition

Issues in transition

For a meaningful change in the system of governance, the new rulers need more debate — not less.
The new Camelot

The new Camelot

Khurram Husain
It's too early for results, but high time we had visible indications of where the Camelot intends to steer the country.

Editorial

Updated September 06, 2018

Political interference

THE PTI’S battle to depoliticise the bureaucracy and make it more efficient will run into problems that are both...
September 06, 2018

High school fees

WITH public education in the doldrums, private schooling in Pakistan is often the first choice for many parents...
Updated September 06, 2018

Needless controversy

WHAT ought to have been an uncontroversial appointment has turned into an acrimonious issue at the heart of which is...
Updated September 05, 2018

Above politics?

A third consecutive parliament and provincial assemblies have elected a third president in little over a decade ...
Updated September 05, 2018

Myanmar journalists

As govts exhibit an increasing tendency towards authoritarianism, the climate for journalists is growing more hostile.
Updated September 05, 2018

Seeds of change?

THE government has set an ambitious target of planting ‘10bn trees’ in the next five years; that’s roughly ...