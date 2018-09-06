Hamza Shahbaz appointed opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

PA Speaker Chaudhary Pervez Ellahi issued a written order in this regard. Though the assembly’s rules of business did not specify a time period for the purpose, traditionally opposition leaders are appointed within days after the formation of a government.

The PML-N had presented its submission to the PA Secretariat for the appointment of Hamza Shahbaz as the opposition leader last month. However, the secretariat did not issue a notification and raised concerns over the signatures of some lawmakers.

The officials had reservations that a single person had signed the requisition instead of those nominating Hamza as the opposition leader. Subsequently, the issued was resolved after the office examined the signatures.

The PML-N leader had on Wednesday declared the expression of doubt over the signatures as tantamount to insulting the lawmakers and the entire assembly.

His father, Shahbaz Sharif, has already been appointed Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.