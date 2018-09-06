DAWN.COM

'I hope I can make the people of Karachi smile': Shane Watson

Dawn.comSeptember 06, 2018

Shane Watson signs for the Karachians — T10 League
Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson is hoping to make a big impression in his debut T10 season as the mainstay of the brand new T10 League Karachians franchise.

The burly top-order right-handed batsman who is also a capable right-arm medium pacer is one of the most sought-after players in the shorter formats around the world.

Watson will be making his maiden appearance in the T10 format that held its inaugural edition last December.

Read: Revolutionary T10 League's second season to feature a Karachi franchise

"I am really excited about this opportunity of playing for the Karachians, the players who played the tournament last year really enjoyed it and said it was very well organized," he said. "The new format is action packed and I as an all-rounder would love to make an important contribution to my team."

Watson added that representing a city like Karachi was a big honour and he hopes to make the people of the city proud with his performances.

"I hope I can make the people of Karachi smile," the Aussie said. "I also look forward to seeing the Karachites based in Sharjah/Dubai at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium during the tournament, hopefully we will get their support."

The globe-trotting Watson is keen to wield the willow in the T10 format as he feels bowlers are at a disadvantage in the 10-over-a-side game.

"I would definitely want to bat rather than bowl as bowlers are in for a hiding! (laughs) especially with the small boundaries," he said. "Having said that, the format I feel will really help me further develop my game as you have to be switched on both with bat and ball from the outset else you end up letting your team down."

The 37-year-old, who represented Australia in 307 internationals across the three major international formats, has some great memories of his duels with Pakistani players.

"I loved the challenge of playing against Pakistan in any format," he recalled. "The players from there are hugely talented and can be unstoppable when they get on top. I have some fond memories like my first Test century was against them while the World Cup 2015 quarter-final match was another massive challenge especially my battle with Wahab Riaz."

Watson feels that Pakistanis are passionate for cricket and that he has thoroughly enjoyed playing against them or playing for Pakistan-based franchises.

"The people from Pakistan are lovely and very friendly," he said. "I have had a great time playing with or against them. The franchise-based events are a huge opportunity for learning different cultures and I have thoroughly enjoyed my experiences with Pakistanis."

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Irongloves
Sep 06, 2018 01:21pm

Great selection by the Karachi franchise because Watson, who is a really nice guy, has plenty to offer on and off the field. The younger players in the franchise should soak up as much knowledge as possible from one of the most experienced payers going around. Unfortunately, Watson was misunderstood and not properly handled by Australian authorities -- although he somehow got his technique in a tangle by falling lbw too often (including to Wahab Riaz).

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 06, 2018 01:22pm

Welcome to the green-shirts club. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Muhib E Watan
Sep 06, 2018 01:29pm

It's ashamed that international player like Shane Watson intend to play for Karachi but don't want to play in Karachi or any city in Pakistan. T10 organisers should not welcome any international cricket player who don't wish to play in Pakistan.

Fez
Sep 06, 2018 01:52pm

Of course if any final is played in Pakistan Shane Watson will vanish into thin air. Despite, might I emphasize giving his word that he would be there. I can see why the Australian board handled him how they did.

De facto politician
Sep 06, 2018 03:14pm

Thank you Watson.

Mr.T
Sep 06, 2018 03:36pm

brother Karachi is different ball game from rest of the Pakistan, specially when you try make them smile...

ak
Sep 06, 2018 05:28pm

Come the final, he will back out sighting "Security Reasons".

