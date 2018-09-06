DAWN.COM

Sattar mulling invitation to join PTI

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated September 06, 2018

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar on Thursday claimed that he had been invited to join the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and was mulling over the offer.

Sattar, while speaking to the press, reiterated a claim he made yesterday that the PTI had offered him a ticket to contest the NA-247 by-poll after the seat is vacated by president-elect Arif Alvi.

"The PTI is trying to get me to contest on the NA seat," he said, adding that he was consulting his inner circle over the invitation.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh, however, had expressed surprise on Wednesday over Sattar's claim and categorically denied it.

He said that the party would issue a ticket to "an old and loyal PTI worker" and made it clear that "[the seat] is not going to be offered to a newcomer."

Sattar wants scrutiny of poll campaign expenses

Sattar today also petitioned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the excessive expenditure of funds by political parties during polls.

The MQM-P leader in his petition asked the ECP to scrutinise the electoral expenditure of political parties during campaigning for the polls.

"The ECP has allowed each candidate for a National Assembly seat to spend Rs4 million during campaigning but political parties spend tens of millions of rupees in this regard," he said.

Take a look: The most expensive elections

As a result, he said, candidates were not on a level playing field. He added that political parties spent billions of rupees to run media campaigns during election time.

"The PTI spent Rs1 billion while the PPP and the PML-N spent Rs2 billion each (during elections)," he claimed, adding that foreign firms had been hired for the election campaigns.

"Such expenditures should be marked in the parties' assets," he said.

The MQM leader said common citizens should also be given opportunities to take part in elections.

The ECP, after an initial hearing, deferred the hearing of the case to Sept 12.

Asad
Sep 06, 2018 01:46pm

PTI has lost all morals

Garib Awam ki_Awaz
Sep 06, 2018 01:53pm

Simply, all losers of recent election want to be in media to attract attention through making noises on weak issues.

NAEEM FAKIR
Sep 06, 2018 02:06pm

Does PTI need another headache?

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 06, 2018 02:14pm

Too little, too late.

syed
Sep 06, 2018 02:48pm

sattar should start his preparations for the counsellor elections

Fahim
Sep 06, 2018 03:45pm

Just to be in limelight. A person fond of media.

haris
Sep 06, 2018 03:51pm

@Asad : And you just believe what Farooq Sattar said?

Jahangir
Sep 06, 2018 04:17pm

I hope PTI must have learned lesson by inducting Amir Liaqat. If not then try this man.

Issues in transition

Issues in transition

For a meaningful change in the system of governance, the new rulers need more debate — not less.
The new Camelot

The new Camelot

Khurram Husain
It's too early for results, but high time we had visible indications of where the Camelot intends to steer the country.

Editorial

Updated September 06, 2018

Political interference

THE PTI’S battle to depoliticise the bureaucracy and make it more efficient will run into problems that are both...
September 06, 2018

High school fees

WITH public education in the doldrums, private schooling in Pakistan is often the first choice for many parents...
Updated September 06, 2018

Needless controversy

WHAT ought to have been an uncontroversial appointment has turned into an acrimonious issue at the heart of which is...
Updated September 05, 2018

Above politics?

A third consecutive parliament and provincial assemblies have elected a third president in little over a decade ...
Updated September 05, 2018

Myanmar journalists

As govts exhibit an increasing tendency towards authoritarianism, the climate for journalists is growing more hostile.
Updated September 05, 2018

Seeds of change?

THE government has set an ambitious target of planting ‘10bn trees’ in the next five years; that’s roughly ...