Indian Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality in landmark verdict

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated September 06, 2018

A member of India's LGBT community waves a flag outside the Supreme Court building as crowds gather to celebrate the landmark ruling partially striking down the colonial-era ban on homosexuality. ─ AFP
The Indian Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday in a landmark judgement legalised consensual sexual relations between adults of the same gender, partially striking down a British-era law that criminalised homosexuality.

A five-judge SC Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and comprising Justices Rohinton F. Nariman, A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra delivered its unanimous verdict in four separate opinions, Indian media reported.

Supporters and members of India's LGBT community celebrate the historic verdict. ─ AFP
In the combined judgement, CJI Misra and Justice Khanwilkar said that Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) would not apply to consensual same sex acts between homosexuals, heterosexuals, lesbians and other sexual minorities, but would apply to bestiality and non-consensual sexual acts, The Hindu reported.

CJI Misra, while reading out the judgement, said: "Any consensual sexual relationship between two consenting adults ─ homosexuals, heterosexuals or lesbians ─ cannot be said to be unconstitutional," India Today reported.

Justice Nariman asked the government to work towards eradicating the stigma surrounding homosexuality, The Hindu report added.

Homosexuality was criminalised in India under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code ─ a relic enacted by British rulers in 1861, which described same sex acts as "carnal intercourse against the order of nature" and allowed for jail terms of up to life, although prosecutions remained rare.

Activists had been fighting the ban since the 1990s, suffering several court reverses before Thursday's verdict which sparked celebrations among lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender groups (LGBT) across India.

Supporters and members of India's LGBT community hold up signs outside the Supreme Court. ─ AFP
In 2009 the Delhi High Court effectively decriminalised homosexuality, saying a ban violated fundamental rights, but the Supreme Court reinstated it in 2013 after religious groups successfully appealed, saying that the high court had overstepped its authority and that the responsibility for changing the law rested with lawmakers not the courts. Efforts to introduce legislation, however, came to nothing.

But in January this year, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge by a clutch of high-profile Indians who said the law created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in the world's largest democracy.

According to India Today, CJI Mishra observed: "No one can escape from their individualism. Society is now better for individualism."

"I am what I am. So take me as I am. No one can escape from their individuality."

Justice Indu Malhotra, one of the judges on the bench, said that history in her opinion owes the LGBT community an apology for discrimination and ostracism, while Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said he believes that the LGBT community is entitled to equal citizenship and equal rights under the Constitution, India Today reported.

Supporters and members of the LGBT community hug and celebrate the judgement. ─ AFP
The judgement also pronounced discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation a violation of freedom of expression, the report said.

"Sexual orientation of an individual is natural and discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is a violation of Freedom of Expression," the court said.

The full bench of the SC has partially struck down Section 377 as violative of the right to equality.

Section 377: Unnatural offences: Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.

Other aspects of the law that deal with sex acts with animals and children remain in force and such acts will remain a penal offence.

Supporters and members of the LGBT community hug and celebrate the judgement. ─ AFP
Members of the LGBT community hugged each other and cried as news of the verdict spread.

"I am speechless! It's taken a long time to come but finally I can say I am free and I have equal rights as others," said Rama Vij, a college student who wore a rainbow scarf.

Same sex relations have long been taboo in India ─ particularly in rural areas where homophobia is widespread.

Comments (25)


Niko
Sep 06, 2018 11:42am

Wonderful news!

Ripan
Sep 06, 2018 11:44am

good move

Indian
Sep 06, 2018 11:46am

That is a positive move towards a successful democracy.

Hwh
Sep 06, 2018 11:47am

India is changing. Good decision by Hon. SC. All must have the right to live with dignity.

Rubina
Sep 06, 2018 11:53am

Very disgusting verdict in the name of individualism and freedom of expression. Next thing will be that killing, stealing etc. could also be decriminalized on the basis that these too are character traits of individuals. Human race is travelling back towards medieval times.

Sanjeev
Sep 06, 2018 11:58am

Indeed a very progressive move- in line with the changing world- setting an example for the rest of the world to follow.

Mehak Beri
Sep 06, 2018 12:00pm

India is a part of the global village !

Saul Goodman
Sep 06, 2018 12:02pm

Progressive ruling!

Kunal, Gurgaon
Sep 06, 2018 12:13pm

Out of the closet into the modern era. Great.

hope
Sep 06, 2018 12:13pm

wind of change in south asia !

anand
Sep 06, 2018 12:16pm

India leads the way ! But will others follow ?

Saare Jahan Se Achha
Sep 06, 2018 12:19pm

Finally millions will breathe an air of freedom for being who they really are... Proud of SC's decisions and many congratulations to the LGBT community.

aleem
Sep 06, 2018 12:27pm

congrats to my Indian friends. this is a major development in south asia.

Seemab Khan
Sep 06, 2018 12:30pm

This is still against laws of nature... Individualism is appreciated...but not when living in societies

sourav ghosh
Sep 06, 2018 12:32pm

@Rubina you do know that sexual orientation is not a choice . It is who you are maybe broadening your mind will help instead of passing a sweeping judgement on something you do not understand

waheed
Sep 06, 2018 12:38pm

I wonder what the hindu scriptures say about it.

ABHISHEK CHATTERJEE
Sep 06, 2018 12:40pm

Couldn't be happier. The Chief Justice said "We have to bid adieu to prejudices and to empower all citizens". That one statement holds true for the whole world today.

Gourishankar
Sep 06, 2018 12:46pm

@Rubina Broaden your horizon and perspective, Ma'am. There is a place for every person in this world.

Ubuntu
Sep 06, 2018 12:58pm

Every modern person must support this.

In this era, we do not want either discriminate or get discriminated in the name of sex, cast, income, region, religion, color or creed.

ash
Sep 06, 2018 01:08pm

@waheed Doesn't matter, India is secular republic not Hindu republic

Aggie2k13
Sep 06, 2018 01:13pm

@waheed don’t worry about our scriptures

B. Ally
Sep 06, 2018 01:23pm

A certification of fairer society.

Siva D
Sep 06, 2018 01:24pm

@ash excellent answer! Humanity is paramount!

Shahryar Shirazi
Sep 06, 2018 01:40pm

Now RSS will start a dharna

Khan
Sep 06, 2018 01:43pm

Great news

